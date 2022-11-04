Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
We’ve Eaten at Every Restaurant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. These Are the BEST.
It’s not easy to decide which restaurant you should visit in Disney World when there are so many great options. And you’d be surprised by how many amazing eats are hiding in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. We’re in Disney World every single day, and we’ve tried just about...
disneyfoodblog.com
EPCOT vs. Magic Kingdom: Which Disney World Park is Best?
It’s decision time! You only have 1 day in Walt Disney World and can only visit 1 park, and you have to CHOOSE between Magic Kingdom and EPCOT!. Magic Kingdom is the OG Disney World park, but EPCOT’s origins also trace back to Walt Disney’s vision of the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. Each is so different, and each so iconic, so how do you choose?
disneyfoodblog.com
Come With Us to the ULTIMATE Princess Character Meal in Disney World
Hear ye, hear ye — it’s time to dine like straight-up ROYALTY in Disney World. No, we’re not talking about Cinderella’s Royal Table or Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom. Instead, we’re heading over to EPCOT’s Norway Pavilion to check out a newly reopened Akershus Royal Banquet Hall! Get ready to see everything this Princess Storybook Dining meal has to offer because we’re bringing you our FULL review!
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: Buffets Are BACK at Tusker House in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
It’s nearly IMPOSSIBLE to keep up with all the restaurant changes in Disney World. Dining locations have reopened in phases, and there are still some that have yet to open. We’ve also noticed the return of character meals (with hugs!) and buffets being brought back to restaurants that were temporarily made into family-style establishments. Now, a buffet is back at a popular character meal, and we stopped by to check it out!
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and More Closing Due to Subtropical Storm Nicole
UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., Disney has reversed this decision, and the resort areas are no longer scheduled for closure. Disney has announced a few closures due to the incoming Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm or possibly a Hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Central Florida.
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneyfoodblog.com
We Planned the CHEAPEST Trip in Walt Disney World History
We know how hard it can be to actually SAVE money on your Disney World vacation. Say whaaaaat? SAVING money at Disney World? Yeah right. Well, it can be done — you just need to know a few tips and tricks in order to make it happen. Ultimately, though, you are planning a trip to the Most Expen- uh, Magical Place on Earth — so you will have to shell out at least some money on your trip. But just how much money you spend can be totally up to you — so we’re taking a look at the cheap, cheaper, and CHEAPEST ways to visit Disney World!
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
cohaitungchi.com
Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022
Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why the Beginning of November May Be an IDEAL Time to Visit Disney World
It’s the jolliest time of year in Disney World — the holidays!. Disney World wait times have been trending down over the past few weeks (after a VERY busy time period) but did Halloween affect those times at all? We were very surprised by the Halloween crowds but what are the average wait times as we head into November?
disneydining.com
Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom
An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
disneydining.com
Man Allegedly Spit On Young Girl, Accused Her of Cutting Line at Popular Disney Attraction
No matter what time of year you travel to the Walt Disney World Resort, more popular attractions will always have long lines. One of the most popular attractions at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Rise of the Resistance opened at Hollywood Studios in December 2019 and has been one of — if not the — most popular rides at the theme park, with wait times averaging over 90 minutes.
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: Disney World Announces Closures Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
2:00PM UPDATE: Disney World has revised its closures. Currently, Disney has confirmed closure of Walt Disney World Water Parks and Miniature Golf locations on Thursday, November 10th. Disney World has reversed its decision to close the resort areas listed below. Click here for the latest information. Subtropical Storm Nicole —...
disneyfoodblog.com
Over 25 NEW Food Items Coming to Disney World Soon!
A ton of merchandise, festive decorations, and pretty soon, we’ll be attending the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year! We previously learned about all of the fun food coming to that party, but what about the rest of Walt Disney World? Well, we’ve got a look at a TON of new and returning holiday treats coming to Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs soon — let’s take a look!
disneyfoodblog.com
10 HUGE Tips for the Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food and Wine Classic
The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food and Wine Classic is almost here!. This fun festival will be returning to the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort on November 11th through 12th. We were invited to a media preview of the event, so now we’re coming to you with some tips to help you navigate the Food and Wine Classic like a pro!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: LOTS of ‘Zootopia’ Merchandise!
We’ve been admiring the holiday decorations, getting ready for the holiday popcorn buckets coming to the park, and checking out new merchandise. And now, we’re here to share the newest updates with all of you!. Before we get into the updates, be sure to download the FREE DFB...
