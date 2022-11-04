‘It’s for a YouTube channel:’ Man pretends to rob vape shop before taking off mask, laughing

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say pretended to rob a vape shop for an online video.

Surveillance shows the masked suspect walk into Smoke Stars on Sixes Road in Canton on Thursday night.

The video shows the man point a gun at the clerk and demand vape products. Before the clerk can collect any of the Medusa products the would-be robber requested, the man doubles over in laughter.

“Oh, my God, bro. It’s an airsoft gun,” the suspect can be heard saying.

Deputies have not confirmed whether or not the weapon was an airsoft gun.

The man then proceeds to take off his mask and sunglasses before walking out of the store without taking anything.

“I’m sorry. It’s for a YouTube channel,” the suspect appears to say after walking off-screen.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call investigators at 770-928-0239.

