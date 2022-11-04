South Carolina women's basketball gets third 2023 commitment, five-star Chloe Kitts

Five-star prospect Chloe Kitts has committed to South Carolina women's basketball, she announced on social media Friday.

The 6-foot-3 forward from Ovideo, Florida, is ranked No. 17 in the Class of 2023. She chose the No. 1 Gamecocks over Louisville, Duke, NC State and Arizona. Kitts also announced she is foregoing her senior year of high school to enroll early at South Carolina.

Kitts played at No. 14 nationally ranked DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida, during her sophomore and junior seasons. She averaged 18.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game during her junior season.

She also was a member of the 2022 USA Basketball Women's U18 National Team, which went undefeated on its way to a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA WU18 Americas Championship. Kitts averaged 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.2 blocks over six games.

Kitts is South Carolina coach Dawn Staley's third commitment in the class of 2023. She joins four-star wing Sahnya Jah and four-star guard Tessa Johnson, who are ranked No. 45 and No. 25, respectively. Kitts is Staley's highest-ranked prospect of the class.

South Carolina will look to continue the recruiting momentum with the early National Signing Day period approaching. The reigning NCAA champions have multiple five-star targets in the 2023 class, including Columbia native and No. 13-ranked Milaysia Fulwiley and No. 1-ranked prospect Judea Watkins, who took a visit to Columbia in October.