ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina women's basketball gets third 2023 commitment, five-star Chloe Kitts

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Greenville News
Greenville News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2In83T_0iywM23E00

Five-star prospect Chloe Kitts has committed to South Carolina women's basketball, she announced on social media Friday.

The 6-foot-3 forward from Ovideo, Florida, is ranked No. 17 in the Class of 2023. She chose the No. 1 Gamecocks over Louisville, Duke, NC State and Arizona. Kitts also announced she is foregoing her senior year of high school to enroll early at South Carolina.

Kitts played at No. 14 nationally ranked DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida, during her sophomore and junior seasons. She averaged 18.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game during her junior season.

OBSERVATIONS:Three takeaways from South Carolina women's basketball first exhibition game vs. Benedict

HOW TO REPEAT:How South Carolina women's basketball can join most elite programs as repeat NCAA champion

She also was a member of the 2022 USA Basketball Women's U18 National Team, which went undefeated on its way to a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA WU18 Americas Championship. Kitts averaged 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.2 blocks over six games.

Kitts is South Carolina coach Dawn Staley's third commitment in the class of 2023. She joins four-star wing Sahnya Jah and four-star guard Tessa Johnson, who are ranked No. 45 and No. 25, respectively. Kitts is Staley's highest-ranked prospect of the class.

South Carolina will look to continue the recruiting momentum with the early National Signing Day period approaching. The reigning NCAA champions have multiple five-star targets in the 2023 class, including Columbia native and No. 13-ranked Milaysia Fulwiley and No. 1-ranked prospect Judea Watkins, who took a visit to Columbia in October.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Number one Gamecocks open with big win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Zia Cooke scored 17 points and Aliyah Boston her her 61st career double-double to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a season-opening 101-31 victory over East Tennessee State on Monday night. The defending national champs celebrated their NCAA Tournament title with championship rings and a banner in the arena rafters before […]
COLUMBIA, SC
communitytimessc.com

Family Remembers Benedict College Alum After Death At Homecoming Weekend

“Cin’que is the youngest of the family," Sutton said. "He’s the baby. We always call him the baby, but he moved out on his own. He was doing some great things.”. She says Wilson, a Florence native, graduated with a degree in sports management and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
FLORENCE, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Goose Creek, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School basketball team will have a game with Goose Creek High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken. The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven...
FORT MILL, SC
WRDW-TV

Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although they weren’t winners of the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, two tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners. A ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the 7 Eleven at 3085 Highway 106 West in Fort Mill. The ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers drawn to win.
AIKEN, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC

South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD finds missing Hopkins teen

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was located safely Monday afternoon. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Hopkins teen. RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 leaving her home on Lomis Court. Anyone with information about...
HOPKINS, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Jushi leases large industrial space in Columbia

Jushi USA Fiberglass Co. Ltd. recently leased a 105,306-square-foot industrial space at 1010 Second Ave. in Columbia. John Gregory and Bill Lamar of NAI Columbia represented Jushi in the leasing process. The company intends to use the leased space as an additional warehouse, according to a news release. Wilson Kibler...
COLUMBIA, SC
KRMG

South Carolina woman accused of attempted murder after Waffle House argument

SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of attempted murder after an argument broke out at a Waffle House, authorities said. According to a news release from the Sumter Police Department, Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Sumter, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
SUMTER, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy