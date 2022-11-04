RENO — A 48-year-old Winnemucca man died Tuesday after being accidentally shot by his friend on a hunting trip. Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted Tuesday morning with a report of a hunter who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the North Pequop Mountains. Deputies, along with Reach Air Medical Services, arrived on scene but declared the victim deceased just after 9 a.m. that morning.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO