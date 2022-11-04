Read full article on original website
3 die in collision north of Winnemucca
ELKO – Three people died when their vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 95 north of Winnemucca. Troopers with the Nevada State Police were called to the scene about four miles north of Winnemucca at 1 p.m. Sunday. Preliminary investigation determined that a Jeep SUV was traveling north and a...
Winnemucca man killed in Elko County hunting accident
RENO — A 48-year-old Winnemucca man died Tuesday after being accidentally shot by his friend on a hunting trip. Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted Tuesday morning with a report of a hunter who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the North Pequop Mountains. Deputies, along with Reach Air Medical Services, arrived on scene but declared the victim deceased just after 9 a.m. that morning.
