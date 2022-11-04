Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Gwynedd farmer kicked dog and put others in rusty cages
A farmer who breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs has been jailed. David William Lloyd Thomas, 56, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a hound by kicking it and failing to look after 29 dogs and two ferrets properly. His defence argued that Thomas...
BBC
Vandals condemned after targeting play park
"Vandals" have been condemned after targeting a play area in Leeds. Barriers protecting damaged equipment were thrown over a church wall. Local councillor says those responsible put "tiny tots" in danger. A children's play area in Leeds has been targeted by "vandals" as barriers intended to protect damaged play...
BBC
Two men found dead in Edinburgh flats will be 'forever missed'
The families of two men found dead in a block of flats in Edinburgh have said they will be "forever missed". The bodies of Desmond Rowlings, 66, and Derek Johnston, 37, were discovered at Greendykes Road, Craigmillar, last Tuesday. Ian MacLeod, 65, was charged with two counts of murder when...
BBC
Woman marches through London in body paint to save birds
A woman has marched through London almost naked and painted as a bird to protest the decline of the swift population. On Saturday, Hannah Bourne-Taylor, 36, from Oxfordshire, arrived at Hyde Park wearing blue, black and white body paint applied by artist Guido Daniele. She presented a petition supported by...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
BBC
Horses 'shaken' by 'deliberate' fire at stable near Bristol
Firefighters believe a blaze at a stable was started deliberately. Crews from Kingswood, Yate and Hicks Gate were called to Westerleigh Road in Pucklechurch, near Bristol, on Friday at 22:31 GMT. Part of a building, including the roof, was destroyed and horses were "shaking" after the blaze, their owner said.
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
BBC
Cardiff: Cannabis thief attacked with baseball bat - court
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and brick as he tried to steal plants from a Cardiff cannabis factory, a court heard. Carl Davies was at a "weed house" with Tomasz Waga, who died after he was found with multiple injuries in January 2021. Four defendants deny murder...
BBC
Eastbourne: Police issue appeal after woman raped on beach
Police investigating the rape of a woman on a beach in East Sussex have issued an image of a man they would like to trace. The woman was attacked near the Eastbourne bandstand in Grand Parade in the early hours of 23 October. She is being supported by specially-trained officers...
BBC
Missing dog: Jack Russell jumps out of car window on Severn bridge
A dog owner is appealing for help to find her missing Jack Russell who managed to open a car window and jump out in queuing motorway traffic. Louise Boss did not immediately realise Mouser had got free while on the Prince of Wales Bridge over the River Severn between Wales and England.
BBC
The cul-de-sac where crimes go unsolved
Sharon Hornsby doesn't sleep at night and spends her days watching four CCTV cameras set up around her home because she lives in fear of being burgled. Two years ago, the 61-year-old woke in the middle of the night to see men wearing balaclavas entering her back door. While hiding...
Comments / 0