Brooklyn, NY

Anna Rosa
4d ago

a bath house? here comes the spreading of sickness.

Time Out New York

Pretend I’m a Tourist: I climbed a skyscraper to feel closer to NYC

I was looking for a friend to help me conquer City Climb, an “intense aerial adventure” involving helmets, harnesses, and steep stairs, all at the very top of a very tall skyscraper. But all my friends are cowards. I‘m a coward, too, but a coward who wanted company. I’m afraid of heights, which means I’m afraid of falling and dying, or worse, falling and living; but I was trying to fall back in love with New York by becoming a tourist, and tourists do things they wouldn’t normally do. Tourists say “yes” (and “excuse me, do you know the way to…”).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inhabitat.com

A floating park above the piers of Manhattan, New York

Little Island by Heatherwick Studio and MNLA is exploring the creation of raised platform parks to combat rising seas. With over 11,000 square meters of space, this park on the Hudson River sits on a series of stilted platforms that look like boats aloft over the water. It hosts three new public performance venues.
MANHATTAN, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC

Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club

A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hoops star creates tech program to help New York City kids

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn native and former WNBA star Niesha Butler went from hoop dreams to coding dreams. Butler founded Steam Champs to provide children in Brooklyn with the resources and opportunity to learn about the sciences, engineering, and technology. Steam Champs is the only female and Afro-Latina academy in the nation. Butler said […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

This vending machine in the Garment District gives out delicious Italian treats

Talk about getting creative: in addition to serving delicious bomboloni, croissants and focaccia pieces on premise, Italian bakeshop Angelina Bakery is currently operating a dessert vending machine that sits right outside its Garment District location at 575 Eighth Avenue by 38th Street, where folks get to grab to-go treats during the shop's business hours (Sundays through Thursdays from 8am to 9pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 8am to 11pm).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold

NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes

I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
PLAINVIEW, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn lottery winners: Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 sold

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 each were sold in Brooklyn for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said.  The winning tickets were for the Take 5 evening drawing. They were sold at: Food and Deli by Neil, located at 31 Marcus Garvey Boulevard  Lucky’s Wine & Spirits, located at 641 Marcy Avenue  Take […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

High-rise fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The FDNY was fighting a two-alarm high-rise fire in the Bronx. Flames were pouring out of the 18-story building just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The building is on Sedgwick Ave. in the Morris Heights section. The flames appeared to be concentrated in a 7th-floor apartment. The building is near the Cross-Bronx Expressway.
BRONX, NY
