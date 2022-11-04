ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Announcers set for Bears vs. Lions Week 10 game

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Justin Fields and Chicago’s offense are looking to stack another impressive outing. The Bears’ Week 10 game will air on FOX at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline).
