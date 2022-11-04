The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Justin Fields and Chicago’s offense are looking to stack another impressive outing. The Bears’ Week 10 game will air on FOX at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline).
Andy Bunker & Randy McMichael were joined by DawgNationDaily Host Brandon Adams as the three broke down the Georgia Bulldogs 27-13 win over Tennessee on Saturday afternoon between the hedges at Sanford Stadium.
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0