The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Justin Fields and Chicago’s offense are looking to stack another impressive outing. The Bears’ Week 10 game will air on FOX at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO