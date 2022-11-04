Read full article on original website
Bands Who Changed Their Names After Releasing at Least One Album
When starting out as a band, one of the most difficult aspects is finding a good name. Having a good name can be of the one of the most important details to get right, as it can be the difference in someone deciding whether or not to even listen to your music. Having a good brand goes hand in hand with having a good band.
10 Best Thrash Debut Albums of the Last 10 Years (2013-2022), Chosen by Extinction A.D.’s Rick Jimenez
New York thrashers Extinction A.D. dropped their killer third album, 'Culture of Violence,' earlier this year and to help shine a light on something other budding new age thrash bands, we invited vocalist/guitarist Rick Jimenez to open up the pit by naming the 10 Best Thrash Debut Albums of the Last 10 Years (2013-2022). Okay, you're up, Rick!
How (Don’t Call ‘Em a Supergroup) L.S. Dunes Saved Its Own Members’ Lives
For anti-supergroup L.S. Dunes, the magnetism of friendship and love of their craft made coming together a no-brainer, especially during a particularly turbulent moment for the industry and within their personal lives. In this excerpt from a conversation with drummer Tucker Rule (Thursday) and vocalist Anthony Green (Circa Survive) we...
August Burns Red Drop Crushing ‘Ancestry’ Song With Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, Announce New Album
Things may be a little dark within the world these days, but August Burns Red have the perfect song to fit the mood and they've got some assistance from Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach to give you that ultimate crusher you could use at this time in history. The song is titled "Ancestry" and you should crank it up in the player down toward the middle of this post.
Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows Thinks ‘Selling Multiple Versions’ of Album to Boost Chart Numbers Is ‘Fan Abuse’
This week, Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows equated the practice of artists selling multiple versions of an album to get better placement on music charts with what he called "Fan Abuse." And though the rock star wasn't necessarily singling out Taylor Swift, her fans on Twitter reportedly came for him...
Dolly Parton Dressed Like Judas Priest at Closing All-Star Song at Rock Hall Ceremony
A few months ago, all Rob Halford said he wanted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a selfie with Dolly Parton, but he ended up with so much more. The Metal God was invited to sing with Parton during her performance of the hit "Jolene," where she actually dressed like a member of Judas Priest.
Things That Are Different About New Version of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’
"November Rain" isn't exactly the most celebratory song, but Guns N' Roses have shared a new version of the track to commemorate the start of the month. Included on the 30th anniversary edition of Use Your Illusion I, the updated rendition features a full orchestra, so there are some things about it that sound a bit different.
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Perry Farrell Explains Why It Was Important for Jane’s Addiction to Start Career With a Live Album
Most bands see their audiences grow after their first album gets released, but for Jane's Addiction, they decided to start their career with a live album, which is something you don't often see in the music industry. In a new Live Nation joint interview teaser promoting the Jane's Addiction-Smashing Pumpkins tour, Perry Farrell speaks to Billy Corgan about that live record, surprising the Pumpkins frontman by revealing that the live album coming first was a condition of their recording contract.
Post Malone Pays Tribute to Power Trip by Wearing Band’s T-Shirt at Arena Show
Post Malone honored the metal band Power Trip during his show at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas, last Wednesday (Oct. 26). The rock-leaning hip-hip artist wore a Power Trip T-shirt during the performance, exposing thousands of concertgoers to his love for the heavy Texas group and their late lead vocalist, Riley Gale.
Ben Weinman Squashes Dillinger Escape Plan Reunion Show Rumor
UPDATE: That did not take long. Responding to a query in a Facebook post about Rymer's Instagram tease, guitarist Ben Weinman told a fan when asked if there was anything to the rumors, "Nothing, Billy said it was a dream or some shit. I really hope people don't buy tickets to Furnace Fest for this."
Fat Mike Explains How NOFX’s Final Shows Will Be Different
In September, NOFX bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett revealed his plans to disband the veteran California punk rock act in 2023. But it appears the group intend to log an additional year of touring beyond that, stretching into 2024, as the NOFX bassist-vocalist clarified this week. In the same breath, Fat...
See Magnificent Photos From Metallica’s 2022 Jonny + Marsha Zazula Tribute Show
Another historic Metallica show is in the books, but this one had a lot more meaning than most for the guys in the band along with many in the crowd Sunday night (Nov. 6). Metallica booked a special show in Hollywood, Florida, to pay tribute to Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the metal couple who first happened upon Metallica's demo tape and gave them their first record label deal.
Poll: What’s the Best Alice in Chains Album? – Vote Now
Alice in Chains were one of the most pivotal rock bands of the '90s, and especially of the Pacific Northwest music scene. Though they released some of the best albums of that decade, they're still going strong today with a second vocalist. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
Corey Taylor Tells Fans What His First-Ever Fiction Novel Is About
Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has revealed what his very first fiction novel is going to be about. Yes, that's right — the rock and metal musician who's breached literature with his autobiographical books is now trying his hand at a long work of narrative fiction. But are readers and...
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most
Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
Rock Am Ring + Rock Im Park Reveal Initial 2023 Lineup – Pantera, MGK, Turnstile + More
Earlier today (Nov. 3), it was revealed that Pantera would be performing at the 2023 edition of the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany next year, but they're not the only act revealing their participation. In fact, both festivals have announced a wealth of performers for their 2023 editions.
Steve Vai Reveals His ‘Greatest Accomplishment’ on Guitar + It’s Not What You Think
Guitar great Steve Vai has enjoyed an impressive career that includes a trio of Grammy wins and a history of great songs such as "For the Love of God" and "Tender Surrender," but you might be hard pressed to guess which song the guitarist calls his "greatest accomplishment on guitar."
Watch Cliff Burton Jam ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ in His Pre-Metallica Band
The late Cliff Burton's songwriting contributions to Metallica sometimes seem under-appreciated. But before the early Metallica bassist tragically died in a 1986 tour bus crash, Burton infused Metallica's arrangements with a musical flair all his own. That much is unmistakable in a video of Burton competing in a 1981 "Battle...
Musician Programs Drums With ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Noises + It Somehow Sounds Good
Beavis and Butt-Head gets rhythmic in a recent video from a musician on social media that has gone viral. The musician named Miles — he goes by @realfakemiles on Instagram — programmed his electronic drum kit using only sounds from the silly adult animated series. Imagine hitting a drum head only to hear Beavis yell "Fire!" instead of hearing a drum tone. It's a Beavis and Butt-Head sound symphony!
