Bands Who Changed Their Names After Releasing at Least One Album

When starting out as a band, one of the most difficult aspects is finding a good name. Having a good name can be of the one of the most important details to get right, as it can be the difference in someone deciding whether or not to even listen to your music. Having a good brand goes hand in hand with having a good band.
How (Don’t Call ‘Em a Supergroup) L.S. Dunes Saved Its Own Members’ Lives

For anti-supergroup L.S. Dunes, the magnetism of friendship and love of their craft made coming together a no-brainer, especially during a particularly turbulent moment for the industry and within their personal lives. In this excerpt from a conversation with drummer Tucker Rule (Thursday) and vocalist Anthony Green (Circa Survive) we...
August Burns Red Drop Crushing ‘Ancestry’ Song With Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, Announce New Album

Things may be a little dark within the world these days, but August Burns Red have the perfect song to fit the mood and they've got some assistance from Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach to give you that ultimate crusher you could use at this time in history. The song is titled "Ancestry" and you should crank it up in the player down toward the middle of this post.
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time

During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Perry Farrell Explains Why It Was Important for Jane’s Addiction to Start Career With a Live Album

Most bands see their audiences grow after their first album gets released, but for Jane's Addiction, they decided to start their career with a live album, which is something you don't often see in the music industry. In a new Live Nation joint interview teaser promoting the Jane's Addiction-Smashing Pumpkins tour, Perry Farrell speaks to Billy Corgan about that live record, surprising the Pumpkins frontman by revealing that the live album coming first was a condition of their recording contract.
Ben Weinman Squashes Dillinger Escape Plan Reunion Show Rumor

UPDATE: That did not take long. Responding to a query in a Facebook post about Rymer's Instagram tease, guitarist Ben Weinman told a fan when asked if there was anything to the rumors, "Nothing, Billy said it was a dream or some shit. I really hope people don't buy tickets to Furnace Fest for this."
See Magnificent Photos From Metallica’s 2022 Jonny + Marsha Zazula Tribute Show

Another historic Metallica show is in the books, but this one had a lot more meaning than most for the guys in the band along with many in the crowd Sunday night (Nov. 6). Metallica booked a special show in Hollywood, Florida, to pay tribute to Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the metal couple who first happened upon Metallica's demo tape and gave them their first record label deal.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Poll: What’s the Best Alice in Chains Album? – Vote Now

Alice in Chains were one of the most pivotal rock bands of the '90s, and especially of the Pacific Northwest music scene. Though they released some of the best albums of that decade, they're still going strong today with a second vocalist. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
Corey Taylor Tells Fans What His First-Ever Fiction Novel Is About

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has revealed what his very first fiction novel is going to be about. Yes, that's right — the rock and metal musician who's breached literature with his autobiographical books is now trying his hand at a long work of narrative fiction. But are readers and...
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most

Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
Musician Programs Drums With ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Noises + It Somehow Sounds Good

Beavis and Butt-Head gets rhythmic in a recent video from a musician on social media that has gone viral. The musician named Miles — he goes by @realfakemiles on Instagram — programmed his electronic drum kit using only sounds from the silly adult animated series. Imagine hitting a drum head only to hear Beavis yell "Fire!" instead of hearing a drum tone. It's a Beavis and Butt-Head sound symphony!
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

