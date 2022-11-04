Read full article on original website
Barcelona signing makes candid admission about 'complicated' start to Camp Nou career
Things have not gone to plan so far for Raphinha since his move to Barcelona, and he admits his confidence is taking a bit of a bashing.
FC Cincinnati sign 15-year-old Stiven Jimenez
FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Stiven Jimenez as a homegrown figure at just 15 years old, making him the youngest player in team history. He joins through the 2025 Major League Soccer season, with club options for 2026 and 2027. In order to sign Jimenez, FC Cincinnati could end up...
Concacaf Champions League 2023 draw: results
LAFC (USA) vs. LD Alajuelense (CRC) Orlando City SC (USA) vs. Tigres UANL (MEX) Philadelphia Union (USA) vs. Alianza FC (SLV) Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN) vs. Real España (HON) Schedule:. Round of 16: March 7-9 (first legs) and March 14-16 (second legs) Quarterfinals: April 4-6 (first legs) and April...
Greatest ever World Cup players
Some of the greatest names in football have strutted their stuff at World Cups, so here's a list of the best to ever do it.
Unai Emery reveals why he returned to Premier League after Arsenal struggles
Unai Emery reveals why he has returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa after previously struggling as Arsenal boss.
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gabriel sends Gunners top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Arsenal
FC Dallas sign Sebastian Lletget to long-term deal
FC Dallas has signed midfielder Sebastian Lletget to a new three-year contract through 2025, with an option year for 2026. The move was made using Targeted Allocation Money. “Signing a new contract here at FC Dallas means the world to me and my family,” he said. “Since the moment I touched down in Dallas, the fans, the staff, my teammates have all just welcomed me with open arms. I trust what is being built here and I want to be a huge part of it. I want to help this club become one of the best, and I truly believe that we will. This is the start of an exciting time."
Phil Neville & Chris Henderson respond to Lionel Messi - Inter Miami links
Inter Miami chief soccer officer & sporting director Chris Henderson and head coach Phil Neville have both refused to be drawn on the club's links to Lionel Messi. As reported by 90min, the Herons are one of at least three MLS clubs understood to be interested in acquiring the iconic Argentine, who is also on the shortlist of former club FC Barcelona.
Minnesota United acquire Cameron Dunbarn from LA Galaxy
Minnesota United have announced that they have completed a trade with the LA Galaxy to acquire forward Cameron Dunbar. The 20-year-old will join the team as a homegrown player in exchange for a third-round selection in the upcoming 2023 MLS SuperDraft, as well as $75,000 in General Allocation Money if performance-based incentives are met.
CanMNT 'rocked' by Maxime Crepeau injury, says head coach John Herdman
Canadian Men's National Team (CanMNT) head coach John Herdman has revealed how he has been 'rocked' by the news of LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau's injury.
Luke Shaw laments Man Utd performance in defeat to Aston Villa
Luke Shaw delivered a damning interview following Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
How Tottenham could line up against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.
Chicago Fire forward Xherdan Shaqiri makes Switzerland World Cup roster
Chicago Fire forward Xherdan Shaqiri has become the latest MLS player confirmed at the 2022 World Cup after being named on Switzerland's roster for the tournament. Murat Yakin revealed his 26-man roster on Wednesday morning, with Shaqiri a key player on the list alongside Premier League stars like Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Denis Zakaria.
Gareth Bale still not '100%' fit for Wales after MLS Cup heroics with LAFC
With the World Cup fast approaching, Wales forward Gareth Bale has revealed he still isn't 100% fit following his heroics for LAFC at MLS Cup. The Black and Gold beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalties to lift the trophy for the first time on Saturday, but only after Bale scored a dramatic 128th-minute goal to level the scores at 3-3.
Graham Potter confident summer Chelsea signing will overcome poor form
Graham Potter reveals his belief that Raheem Sterling can turn around his slow start at Chelsea.
How can Arsenal win the Europa League?
How Arsenal can go all the way and win the 2022/23 Europa League.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup
Predicting Pep Guardiola's Man City lineup for the Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea.
Xavi makes Gerard Pique admission after Barcelona career ends on low
Xavi admits that Gerard Pique would probably have come on for Barcelona against Osasuna had he not been sent off.
Hirving Lozano's trajectory to the 2022 World Cup: 'I’m coming back in a more mature manner'
Hirving Lozano is set to feature in his second World Cup for Mexico.
