All the Disney World Closures and Cancellations Due To Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to continue to bring clouds, rain and wind to Central Florida today, with the potential for more severe weather starting tonight. Disney World is changing aspects of its operations, as well as closing certain areas, ahead of the storm. Here’s a look at how the storm may affect your Disney World vacation.
REVIEW: 3 NEW Holiday Treats at the Giant Gingerbread House in Disney World
It’s officially the holiday season in Disney World, and there are all kinds of ways to celebrate. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, see the decorations in the parks, take a look at the merchandise, and more. One of the fun things to see on your holiday trip to Disney World are the gingerbread displays. The giant gingerbread house just went up in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and we’re checking out the treats that are sold out of it!
See What’s DIFFERENT About the Gingerbread Castle in Disney World
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and you know what that means…. …it’s time for holiday decorations, treats, and more! Many of the Disney World hotels have gingerbread displays available for visitors to see and buy treats from, and we’re happy to report Disney’s Contemporary Resort’s gingerbread castle has officially returned and is open for business!
OVER 40(!!) NEW Snacks Are Coming to Disney World
The holidays have officially arrived in Disney World!. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is in full swing, the Christmas tree is up in Magic Kingdom, and other special holiday offerings have appeared. While we already know about a bunch of holiday snacks that have arrived in Disney World, now we’ve got a FULL LIST of the holiday snacks coming to Disney World’s hotels!
PHOTOS and VIDEOS: What Disney World Looks Like After Tropical Storm Nicole
It’s been an interesting week at Disney World, to say the least. With Tropical Storm Nicole on the way, we saw the Orlando International Airport close, and the Disney parks and Disney Springs soon followed suit. Disney World did reopen today, so let’s take a look at what things look like there now.
How to Escape to Disney World for a Weekend
If you’re in the situation where you really want to go to Disney World, but you’ve only got two days to get it all done…don’t freak out yet. It may seem like a daunting task (because there’s SO much to do across the property!), but a short vacation is completely doable. That’s why we’re sharing our tips for how to have a successful trip in just two days!
Disney CEO Says Disney World Annual Pass Program Could Provide “Flexibility”
If you want to know how The Walt Disney Company is doing as a whole, it’s a good idea to pay attention to its quarterly earnings reports. Four times a year, Disney executives speak to investors and shareholders about the company’s financial achievements and goals, and we often hear updates about what’s coming to the parks and streaming services as well.
The MASSIVE Grand Floridian Gingerbread House Is NOW OPEN in Disney World!
There are so many ways to celebrate the holiday season in Disney World — and not all of them require a ticket. If you have the budget, you can check out all the decorations inside each Disney Park, or even buy a ticket for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, but you can also enjoy some of the most iconic holiday displays inside Disney World hotels! One such display is now officially open and we’re taking you with us to check it out.
Disney’s NEW Mickey Mouse Haunted Mansion Collection Is Online NOW!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen some pretty incredible Haunted Mansion merchandise releases lately, and now it’s time to grab your wallets because yet another collection dedicated to this apparition-filled attraction has dropped online!
You’ll Wish You Had Six More of This Disney’s Hollywood Studios Dessert!
Cue Mariah Carey because it is officially the holidays in Disney World!. The decorations are up, the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has already happened, and the holiday snacks are arriving in full force. We’re busy trying them all, but the one we’re telling you about now? Well, it’s as pretty as a holiday postcard (and we almost feel guilty eating it — ALMOST).
Who Knew Cranberry-Flavored BBQ Sauce Could Be SO Good? Disney, Disney Did
Festive decor? ✅ Ears themed to the season? ✅ A reindeer sipper cup?! ✅ Disneyland has it all…and now it has holiday SNACKS too!. Over at Disney California Adventure, there are plenty of holiday snacks to pick up thanks to the Festival of Holidays. But Disneyland hasn’t been left out of the fun! At this park, you can now find maple Mickey beignets, a funnel cake that seems confused(!), and more. Getting hungry yet? Well, you’ve been warned! We’re visiting one Disneyland snack spot now to try even MORE treats (and these will get your stomach rumbling).
DFB Video: Is Disney LYING to Us?
Don’t be fooled! Sometimes, what you’ll see and hear from Disney World isn’t exactly the truth and nothing but the truth. So let’s debunk the lies of Disney TODAY, here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about the Is Disney LYING to Us?. Are...
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Next-Level Holiday Treats
The decorations are up, the merchandise is on shelves, and new food is coming! But what else is going on in Hollywood Studios? Let’s take a look. Bring on the holiday snacks! How could we refuse a Gingerbread Mickey Cookie? This is a Mickey-shaped gingerbread cookie that’s been decorated with vanilla icing and a dark chocolate glaze. It’s got that sweet spicy thing we love about gingerbread, so if that’s your thing, get it for $5.49.
REVIEW: Merry Mashups Booth at Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort
The Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure runs from November 11th, 2022 through January 8th, 2023, but it just so happens that some food booths opened EARLY!. Of course, we had to check them after reading about all those delicious eats coming to the festival! We hope you’re feeling adventurous because we’re checking out a booth known for its “fun fusions of seasonal favorites” — so come with us to Merry Mashups!
Maple Mickey Beignets with Maple Bacon Sauce in Disneyland. That’s It. That’s The Post.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…everywhere you go…in Disneyland!. The snow is on the castle, the decorations are out, the merchandise has appeared, and holiday snacks are ON THE MENU! Obviously, that last bit is our favorite thing — and we’re heading over to try some beignets in Disneyland RIGHT NOW. So let’s see how they are!
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: The Christmas Tree Stroll Has Returned to Disney Springs
The holidays are in full swing in Disney World. We’re buying up all the holiday merchandise and eating all the holiday snacks. We’re also checking out all the beautiful holiday decorations — and we LOVE the Christmas trees in the parks. But you don’t need a park ticket to see some gorgeous Christmas trees in Disney World. Instead, there’s the Christmas Tree Stroll in Disney Springs — come with us to check it out!
You Can Get Red and Green NACHOS Covered in Ice Cream in Disney Springs Right Now
We are firm believers that there are never enough holiday desserts. With the holiday season in full swing at Disney World, there have been tons of holiday treats, snacks, and merchandise popping up around the parks! While Disney Springs might not be inside the theme parks, this spot is making sure it provides plenty of holiday treats too. Head with us to Disney Springs to check out two new Christmas treats we just found!
A Disney Festival Booth With Mac & Cheese AND Pork Belly? Count Us In.
It’s time for the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure (not to be confused with the Festival of the Holidays that takes place at EPCOT), and we’re trying out the different booths and bringing all the food reviews! Who’s ready to chow down?!. Our first stop...
Every Single Disney World Restaurant With a Thanksgiving Menu
If you’re one of the lucky ducks who will be enjoying their Thanksgiving while on a trip to Disney World, you might still be trying to figure out where to go for the all-important meal!. Along with obvious choices that already serve traditional Thanksgiving food year-round like Liberty Tree...
Abandoned at Sea: The Failure of Disney World’s First Private Island
If you’ve ever sailed on Disney Cruise Line, there’s a high likelihood that you’ve visited Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island. The little paradise is teeming with fun activities, from snorkeling to banana boat rides to bike rentals and more. There are multiple beaches with swimming and lounge chairs, as well as play areas for the kids and restaurants to enjoy a seaside bite. But before there was Castaway Cay, there was another island…one that FAILED.
