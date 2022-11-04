Read full article on original website
In Bismarck – Get Ready To SCOOT On Over To Missouri Ave
YES, we are in the month of November, and YES the temps are dropping, however... ...just last Wednesday was an ideal day for getting outside and taking a quick ride around Bismarck and Mandan - a 74 degrees day! Was this a sneak peek of what's happening tomorrow - Monday the 7th? I think it was, check it out.
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
In Case You Missed It: 10/31 – 11/6 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Halloween season is over, and as we move into November, there’s both good and bad on display here in North Dakota. While there have been unfortunate stories of crime and very bad news for those who support the Rail Bridge in town, there are also some brighter sides to the […]
KFYR-TV
Deer Widows: Annual vendor show for those who stay behind from hunting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year, there are about 1,500 “widows” in Bismarck as a result of their spouses going out hunting for the deer gun opener. For six years, Closet 127 has been hosting the Annual Deer Widows Vendor Show, to not only provide fun activities for the men, women, and children of hunters, but also to raise money for multiple nonprofits in the community.
Deer gun hunting season off to good start in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Deer hunters parked the pickups to head out to try and fill a tag. Deer gun season opened statewide at noon today. Most hunters with tags have been stocking up on what they need for the last few weeks. Today, we stopped by HH Gun Shop in Bismarck. Owner Darryl Howard […]
The only electric Cadillac in North Dakota is now in Mandan
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — According to the Department of Transportation, there are less than 300 electric vehicles registered in North Dakota, but that number is going up every single year. And just like our state expanded into green energy, we’re starting to change gears on electric vehicles too. “First and foremost, it’s a Cadillac, second […]
Umm Hellooo – When Are WE ( Bismarck ) Getting One?
When I lived in Minot back in 2015, I heard virtually the same question for years... ..."How come we don't have such-and-such here? Bismarck and Fargo has so many cool restaurants and a ton of stuff to do there..." Ok well, let's chat about that for a second, we all know they are more populated than the magic city, HOWEVER, one thing Minot has, and that Fargo is about to get their second one, is an extremely popular drive-in fast food restaurant - SONIC. People have fallen in love with their menu and their frozen drinks. I actually work with someone who takes a road trip with her kids with one destination in mind, 99 miles north. Right there at the corner of 16th SW and 35th AVE SW - MINOT. So check this out, according to darik.news "Global Dakota owns three other Sonics in North Dakota, including one in Minot, one in Grand Forks and Fargo’s first Sonic at 4470 26th Ave"
End of the line for Bismarck’s Railway Bridge
The United States Coast Guard - District Eight has completed its "Final Environmental Impact Statement" for the BNSF Railway Bridge Project. In a report that was formally published October 28 on the Federal Register, the coast guard concludes there are no real, viable, cost-effective alternatives to tearing down the old structure and replacing it with a new one.
KFYR-TV
Homelessness at forefront of city and non-profit efforts amid inflation, cold temperatures
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As temperatures drop, folks head inside. But for those who have nowhere to keep warm, the North Dakota winters can be incredibly brutal. So, non-profits and the city of Bismarck are working together. As staff enter Ministry on the Margins they are greeted by pictures of...
Where’s The Best Mexican Food In BisMan?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
SCHEELS hosts Annual Blaze Day
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — SCHEELS is hosting its annual Blaze Day today. According to SCHEELS the event was from10 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to SCHEELS, the event is in celebration of the deer opener, which is tomorrow.To celebrate, the company had a bunch of specials for hunting gear. “It’s blaze day,” said Jeremy Remily […]
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
KFYR-TV
Morton county residents encouraged to join CodeRED
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County has made updates to their community emergency alert system. The CodeRED app sends out alert for things such as water main breaks, road closures and missing persons. Previously the CodeRED system went down a line of phone numbers to call for emergency alerts. Now...
5 Delicious Autumnal Beers You Have To Try In Bismarck
North Dakotans love their beer, that's no secret. But what beers are we drinking the most?. I was curious; what are the best beers you can get in the Fall around Bismarck Mandan? I started calling around to different breweries to see what they had to say. What is most popular on tap? What's flying off the shelves right now?
KFYR-TV
City commission approves new fire station
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the city continues to grow, so does the need for infrastructure. Last week the Bismarck City Commission approved the purchase of property for a new fire station. The Bismarck Fire Department wants to secure a spot in the northeast section of town as demand of...
KFYR-TV
Burleigh County finance director resigns
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County Finance Director Robin Grenz was given the choice to resign on Wednesday. During a special meeting, the Burleigh County commission conducted an employee performance review, which ended in giving Grenz the option to either resign or be terminated. Commission Brian Bitner said it was...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck High School student selected to play in All American D-Day Band in Normandy
BISMARCK, N.D. – On June 6, 1944, thousands of young men landed on the shores of Normandy, France to launch the largest assault by land and sea in world history. D-Day was the beginning of the end of World War II. Every year, a group of 125 high school...
Carley Ramsdell’s Passion Is Bismarck’s Gain
This is my favorite part of my job by far... ...talking to others who have a true passion in life. I had a chance to sit down and talk to 20-year-old Carley Ramsdell - a Bismarck native who has the gift, the "Eye" that has made others happy. Most of us now only take pictures with our camera phone, and in today's technology it's not too difficult to take a decent shot, but we are not even close to being in the same league as Carley. Since she was a little girl she has always loved taking pictures, and that carried on with her. She targets her talents toward nature and family, but really excels in just life - drawing out emotion through her pictures is what she does best. Carley has two cameras, the first one she uses the most is a Canon Rebel T7, and the second one is a Canon Rebel 2000. I asked her what she loves the most about her photography "I look to capture the beauty in all things - ALL things" Let me try and give you a quick image in your head of what she just said, taking a worn-out old picnic bench and bringing out an instant familiar smile in all of us.
There’s An Emergency Mobile Alert System For Mandan Residents!
Mandan residents are being encouraged to sign up for something called "CodeRED" notifications. CodeRED is a community notification system, that reaches out to residents when important information comes through and needs to be shared. -- Had to squeeze in a Jack Nicholson, "A Few Good Men" reference. What Kind Of...
Mandan Police Take No “Smoke Break” In Handling Moe’s Burglary
Have you ever heard that famous old expression "Crime Does Not Pay?" Well, in this case, it could end up paying off someone who may have led Mandan Police in quickly putting behind bars four suspects in the Saturday early morning burglary of Moe's Smoke Shop here in Mandan. While most of us were sleeping around 12:15 am this past Saturday, a couple of individuals were seen scouring inside Moe's taking everything they could- this was within seconds after they heaved a couple of huge rocks through the front glass door. Now, this wasn't in the back or at a place off the main drag, this was within like 10-15 yards away from Memorial Highway. The long short of things the thieves got away with an estimated 5-10 thousand dollars worth of merchandise.
