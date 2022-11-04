Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Two Antioch Residents Face Multiple Felony Charges in Brentwood Robberies
Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed multiple felony charges against two young adults who were involved in robberies in Brentwood in September. Delvon Hasain Hasan and Dioni Tamirra Patton of Antioch both face an eight-count felony complaint that includes first and second-degree robbery, child...
UPDATE: Concord man dies in minivan crash on Highway 101
A man was killed in a crash on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County early Tuesday morning.
Body discovered near Port of Oakland
A body was discovered in the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
Bay Area election results, county by county
(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
ksro.com
The Hammerich’s of Fulton Recognized for Foster Parenting
A Sonoma County couple have been named “most outstanding foster parents” in California. Jim and Joyce Hammerich, of Fulton, were given the recognition over the weekend by RaiseAChild, a nonprofit organization that partners with counties across the state to recruit, review and train foster parents. Over the past 20 years, the couple have fostered more than 140 children and continue to this day fostering four children. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent, you can visit sonomafostercare.org and raiseachild.org.
2 Sonoma County girls reported missing
PENNGROVE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two girls who went missing on Tuesday. They were last known to be near Old Redwood Highway north of Penngrove Avenue and have been missing since about 4:45 p.m. One girl, who is named Jamie, was describe as being 5-foot-2, white, with a […]
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa’s Wildfire Season Declared Over
Santa Rosa’s wildfire season is officially over. On Monday, local fire officials said there is no longer a threat of severe wildfires. They credit recent rainfall, and upcoming rainfall, for making brush and grass less dry and flammable. Following the announcement, Santa Rosa residents no longer need to have their properties in compliance with the weed abatement ordinance. This year’s fire season lasted just a bit more than five months. It started on June 6th.
Santa Rosa looks to shore up strategy to keep Eel River water available for use
photo credit: Courtesy of shannon1/Wikimedia Commons PG&E has begun relinquishing its control of the Potter Valley Project. Concerned that this will reduce water supplies, Santa Rosa is exploring options. Mendocino County's century old Potter Valley Project consists of two Eel River dams, a tunnel diverting some of the Eel into the East Fork of the Russian River, and an inoperable powerhouse in need of expensive repairs. Outgoing Santa Rosa council member Tom Schwedhelm said one thing is certain. "This is going be challenging," Schwedhelm said. "It's going to be years ahead of us, but we just need to be supported being on the same...
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa County Awarded Grant to Supervise People with Multiple DUI Convictions
Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa County Probation Department received funds for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders with multiple DUI convictions. The $398,845 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will go toward check-ins with probationers to make sure they are following court-ordered...
vallejosun.com
Fairfield police to release video of officer shooting in Vallejo
FAIRFIELD – The city of Fairfield is set to release video on Wednesday of Fairfield police officers pursuing a man into Vallejo and shooting him in June, under the terms of a settlement with the Vallejo Sun. The city had previously refused to release the footage, citing the criminal...
Oakland small business owners afraid to go to work after multiple brazen robberies
OAKLAND -- Brazen robbers hit an Oakland jewelry store and it's not the first time they've gotten away with the crime. Many vendors at Durant Square, an East Oakland mall on International Boulevard have been victimized, and they tell KPIX 5's Betty Yu they're terrified to go to work because they are defenseless. They feel targeted on the job every day and they want the city to step up and help. The owner of Star Jewelry shared surveillance video that showed two masked robbers walking into the store on October 12 just before closing. They knew exactly what they wanted. Martin, the owner,...
ksro.com
Suspected Identity Thief Faces More Charges After Crash in Santa Rosa
An identity theft suspect is behind bars after crashing his vehicle in Santa Rosa. Police say Jesse Salter crashed into a pole early Sunday morning, then left his vehicle behind and walked away. He was arrested at his apartment less than a half-hour later. Salter was initially wanted for no-showing court to face forgery and identity theft charges. But, now he’s facing more charges, because police found two-ounces of meth inside his vehicle and believe he was planning to sell it.
Man found shot in the street, dies at hospital: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating after they found an adult man lying shot in the street late Sunday who later died of his injuries. A hit-and-run was reported at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 6 at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult man […]
ksro.com
Billboards Posted in Sonoma County Warning of Fentanyl Dangers
Billboards warning of the dangers of fentanyl use are going up across Sonoma County. The public service outreach campaign is a joint effort between the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program, and the FDA. The agencies are trying to lower the number of deaths caused by the opioid. The D.A.’s Office says there have been 63 fentanyl-related deaths reported in Sonoma County this year. There were just four fentanyl-related deaths in the county in 2017, and 105 last year.
ksro.com
Petaluma House Fire Damages Attic and One Other Room
A home in Petaluma is being repaired following a weekend fire. The Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District says the blaze started where a recently used barbecue grill and a pile of wood was kept at the west Petaluma home just before 2 a.m. yesterday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials said the flames spread to a gazebo and eventually advanced up to the attic of the house on Chrisdumar Lane near Marshall Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
ksro.com
Lake Sonoma is at its Lowest Capacity Ever
The water level in Lake Sonoma is now at its lowest in history. The lake is now at less than 42-percent of full capacity. Sonoma Water officials say the water level has been falling every day since January 21st of this year. On that day, it held more than 152-thousand acre-feet of water. Today, it holds more than 102-thousand acre-feet of water. But, there’s still enough water left in the reservoir to get the region through this winter, and last into next winter. Officials say there’s no imminent risk of Lake Sonoma running dry.
Mill Valley police shut down large party of rowdy juveniles; deputy hurt
MILL VALLEY -- The Mill Valley police department shut down a party of 100 to 200 young people and advised nearby storefronts to close early on Saturday evening.Police responded to reports of a large party where juveniles were yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue.Police said they noticed over 100 young people in the area, many in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue.After driving around the area, police said they began detaining and citing young people for possessing alcohol and released them to their parents. Police said people began entering CVS and throwing bottles at officers.CVS, along with a nearby Safeway and Whole Foods, were advised to close early as more juveniles began moving towards the storefronts.Crowd members continued to jump on a police car and throw things at officers, said police.An officer from Marin County Sheriff's Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries, according to the police department.Officers cited a juvenile for driving recklessly near Bay Front Park, and cited another for hosting the party.Investigators said they will continue to review footage, scan license plates and arrest other suspects in the incident.
