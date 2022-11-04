Read full article on original website
Monster Hunter mobile game is now under development
A Monster Hunter game for mobile games is now under development, with Capcom collaborating with TiMi Studio Group. On their official Twitter account, TiMi announced that they are currently working on a new game from the loved series. They further expounded on this partnership on the TiMi Studio website. They mentioned that the game "will […]
Horizon MMORPG might be on the way, made by NCSoft and Sony
An MMORPG set in the Horizon universe might be on the way, with sources saying Sony is partnering up with NCSoft for it. According to the Korean news website MTN, sources said that Sony partnered up with NCSoft to develop the MMORPG. These sources said that discussions are underway regarding the collaboration. They said that once the discussions conclude, NCSoft may be able to ask for help from Sony regarding the development. MTN further says that the game is using the codename “Project H”, and that NCSoft is using that codename in its hiring ads.
