Merrick County, NE

KSNB Local4

Broken Bow man arrested after two-county car chase

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Broken Bow man is in jail after a pursuit that covered two counties. Joshua Oels, 41, was arrested by Merrick County deputies for Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Driving Under Revocation. The Merrick County...
BROKEN BOW, NE
NebraskaTV

GIPD not pursuing charges in deadly Highway 30 crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police said they won’t be pursuing charges in a deadly crash in Grand Island. According to GIPD, Noah Lau, 27, was killed on October 26, after his car crashed into a pick-up turning in front of him at the intersection of Highway 30 and Stuhr Road.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Kearney man after alleged threat toward officers

LEXINGTON, NE - A Kearney man is in jail after police broke in into his hotel room and arrested him. On Tuesday night, Clifton Dedrick of Kearney was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol at the Comfort Inn in Lexington. The Lexington Police contacted the NSP regarding Dedrick, who had an active arrest warrant and who they believed had a gun. According to Kearney Police, Dedrick had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, NE
klkntv.com

York clinic warns of scammer posing as employee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York residents are reporting a new scam via phone. York Medical Clinic said someone is spoofing its phone number and pretending to be an employee named Kendall Mauer. If you receive a phone call purportedly from the clinic asking for any personal information, like your...
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

Stolen semi exploded at Nebraska park, authorities say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Last week, Merrick County sheriff’s deputies responded to a loud explosion at Stranburg Park, just south of Central City. About 3:40 a.m. om Thursday, deputies found a semi engulfed in flames. Investigators think the trailer was stolen from Hordville, a village about 7 miles...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
agjournalonline.com

Farmer shares story of getting caught up in insurance fraud

A Nebraska farmer convicted of crop insurance fraud now has two main pieces of advice: don’t let short term financial stress push you into doing something unethical with potentially long-term consequences, and get help if you need it. Finding the right help — whether legal, financial or even emotional — can be difficult, but it’s worth it in the long run, according to Ross Nelson, a farmer and livestock feeder from Newman Grove, Nebraska.
NEWMAN GROVE, NE
Kearney Hub

HR Poppin' Snacks in Gibbon offers 100 flavors of popcorn

GIBBON — For Cheryl Hughes, life is poppin’ good, thanks to her business, HR Poppin’ Snacks. Inside the Front Street store, she and eight employees — nearly all family members — pop 150 pounds of popcorn every day and top the kernels with up to 100 different flavors.
GIBBON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island downs Millard South 28-10, advances to semifinals

GRAND ISLAND - Down but not out was the theme for Grand Island Friday night. The Islanders trailed Millard South 10-0 after the first quarter before going on to score 28 answered to down the Patriots 28-10. A 70-yard pick-six by Colton Marsh was the turning point in the game...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NOV 11 (6:45 PM CT) - Adams Central vs Pierce (NCN TV)

PIERCE - The Class C1 Semifinal between Adams Central and Pierce will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 6:45 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

GICC wins state title number eleven with four set win

LINCOLN - The Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders are state champions for the eleventh time in school history. The Crusaders knocked off Gothenburg in four sets by scores of 25-12, it was the Swedes taking set two 25-23, a dominant 25-17 set four went to GICC, then the Crusaders finished it off in the fourth 25-17 to win the C-1 title.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Heartwell Renewables project breaks ground

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A new development is officially underway in Hastings, a joint venture between Love’s and Cargill called Heartwell Renewables. It’s estimated to produce 80 million gallons of renewable diesel from beef tallow. Hastings officials look at the project as a way to inject new life into the economy.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

G.W. Frank Museum adds Sunday hours

KEARNEY – The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is extending its public hours. The museum is now open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, with group tours offered at 1 and 3 p.m. each day. Located in a beautiful Richardsonian Romanesque mansion on...
KEARNEY, NE

