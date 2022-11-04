Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Broken Bow man arrested after two-county car chase
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Broken Bow man is in jail after a pursuit that covered two counties. Joshua Oels, 41, was arrested by Merrick County deputies for Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Driving Under Revocation. The Merrick County...
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island residents could lose license plate numbers that run in family
GRAND ISLAND -- Larry Rauert is one of those Hall County residents who’s had the same license plate number in his family for decades. One of his vehicles sports the number 8-A73. The car, a 2006 Lincoln Town Car, used to belong to his parents. His mother got the...
NebraskaTV
GIPD not pursuing charges in deadly Highway 30 crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police said they won’t be pursuing charges in a deadly crash in Grand Island. According to GIPD, Noah Lau, 27, was killed on October 26, after his car crashed into a pick-up turning in front of him at the intersection of Highway 30 and Stuhr Road.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
klkntv.com
Georgia hunter sentenced for illegally killing mule deer in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Georgia hunter was sentenced in federal court on Friday for illegally shooting a mule deer in Lincoln County in 2020. Chad McCullough, 34, of Georgia violated the Lacey Act when he took parts of the deer to Georgia to be taxidermized. The Lacey Act...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Kearney man after alleged threat toward officers
LEXINGTON, NE - A Kearney man is in jail after police broke in into his hotel room and arrested him. On Tuesday night, Clifton Dedrick of Kearney was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol at the Comfort Inn in Lexington. The Lexington Police contacted the NSP regarding Dedrick, who had an active arrest warrant and who they believed had a gun. According to Kearney Police, Dedrick had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
klkntv.com
York clinic warns of scammer posing as employee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York residents are reporting a new scam via phone. York Medical Clinic said someone is spoofing its phone number and pretending to be an employee named Kendall Mauer. If you receive a phone call purportedly from the clinic asking for any personal information, like your...
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton Fire and Rescue members address volunteer shortage happening in small communities
STANTON, Neb. -- A fire and rescue agency in northeast Nebraska is facing a volunteer shortage. Stanton Fire and Rescue are looking for new volunteers for both its fire and EMS agencies. In 2003, the EMS agency had 22 EMTs on staff, but are now down to six. There are...
klkntv.com
Stolen semi exploded at Nebraska park, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Last week, Merrick County sheriff’s deputies responded to a loud explosion at Stranburg Park, just south of Central City. About 3:40 a.m. om Thursday, deputies found a semi engulfed in flames. Investigators think the trailer was stolen from Hordville, a village about 7 miles...
News Channel Nebraska
‘I want to help those people’: UNK program prepares students for law careers in rural Nebraska
KEARNEY – When Max Beal graduates from the University of Nebraska College of Law, he won’t be looking for a job in Lincoln or Omaha. The 24-year-old plans to practice in central Nebraska, where he was raised on a farm near Kenesaw. “It’s really important that people have...
agjournalonline.com
Farmer shares story of getting caught up in insurance fraud
A Nebraska farmer convicted of crop insurance fraud now has two main pieces of advice: don’t let short term financial stress push you into doing something unethical with potentially long-term consequences, and get help if you need it. Finding the right help — whether legal, financial or even emotional — can be difficult, but it’s worth it in the long run, according to Ross Nelson, a farmer and livestock feeder from Newman Grove, Nebraska.
Kearney Hub
HR Poppin' Snacks in Gibbon offers 100 flavors of popcorn
GIBBON — For Cheryl Hughes, life is poppin’ good, thanks to her business, HR Poppin’ Snacks. Inside the Front Street store, she and eight employees — nearly all family members — pop 150 pounds of popcorn every day and top the kernels with up to 100 different flavors.
News Channel Nebraska
Bank opens 'branches' in local schools; Madison Middle School in North Platte the latest
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. - Middle school students in North Platte can now make a bank deposit between history and English classes. With an eye toward teaching students about saving and finance, Western Nebraska Bank has begun opening "branches" in nearby schools. The bank made its newest addition Thursday, joining forces...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island downs Millard South 28-10, advances to semifinals
GRAND ISLAND - Down but not out was the theme for Grand Island Friday night. The Islanders trailed Millard South 10-0 after the first quarter before going on to score 28 answered to down the Patriots 28-10. A 70-yard pick-six by Colton Marsh was the turning point in the game...
News Channel Nebraska
NOV 11 (6:45 PM CT) - Adams Central vs Pierce (NCN TV)
PIERCE - The Class C1 Semifinal between Adams Central and Pierce will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 6:45 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!
KSNB Local4
GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
News Channel Nebraska
GICC wins state title number eleven with four set win
LINCOLN - The Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders are state champions for the eleventh time in school history. The Crusaders knocked off Gothenburg in four sets by scores of 25-12, it was the Swedes taking set two 25-23, a dominant 25-17 set four went to GICC, then the Crusaders finished it off in the fourth 25-17 to win the C-1 title.
KSNB Local4
Heartwell Renewables project breaks ground
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A new development is officially underway in Hastings, a joint venture between Love’s and Cargill called Heartwell Renewables. It’s estimated to produce 80 million gallons of renewable diesel from beef tallow. Hastings officials look at the project as a way to inject new life into the economy.
News Channel Nebraska
G.W. Frank Museum adds Sunday hours
KEARNEY – The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is extending its public hours. The museum is now open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, with group tours offered at 1 and 3 p.m. each day. Located in a beautiful Richardsonian Romanesque mansion on...
