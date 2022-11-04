A Nebraska farmer convicted of crop insurance fraud now has two main pieces of advice: don’t let short term financial stress push you into doing something unethical with potentially long-term consequences, and get help if you need it. Finding the right help — whether legal, financial or even emotional — can be difficult, but it’s worth it in the long run, according to Ross Nelson, a farmer and livestock feeder from Newman Grove, Nebraska.

NEWMAN GROVE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO