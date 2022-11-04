ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Friday rains cause ponding, flooding of I-35 south of downtown Kansas City

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xREw_0iywKLfM00

A band of heavier rainfall early Friday afternoon caused ponding and flooding of area roadways, delaying some drivers.

Traffic cameras captured water on the roadway on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 just south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The stretch of elevated roadway is prone to flooding during moderate rain events.

RELATED | Kansas City traffic

KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner writes in today's weather blog the system will remain through much of Friday afternoon and evening.

Elsewhere across Kansas City, emergency crews were working several non-injury crashes.

Comments / 2

WeAreAtom
4d ago

Can some stay home, in order to leave the roads to Essential Personnel Only. What’s wrong with the drainage system in that area…was that even built?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Big cold front due Thursday (TUE-11/8)

KANSAS CITY, Mo, — We’re starting the day with lots of clouds in the region and those clouds may tend to hang on for awhile today with perhaps some occasional breaks. A very weak disturbance may trigger a few very fleeting showers somewhere in the region this afternoon, but they should only produce a few hundredths of an inch or so of rain, if that, as they zip towards the northeast.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Election Day weather forecast looks cloudy with maybe a shower

A few showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday, better chance Thursday evening. Possible record warmth Wednesday-Thursday before temperatures take a nose dive Friday into the weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy and cool. Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 48°. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower or thunderstorm possible....
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposed

Kansas City Police Station Number 4 (photo taken 2015).Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What was known as the Kansas City Police Station Number 4 was located at 115 West 19th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's definitely an interesting building. The foundation is stone and the walls include brick and stucco. The building sets on a triangular lot and is in the Crossroads District area south of Union Station.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: November 10-13

Between Veterans Day and the upcoming holiday season, there is plenty to do this weekend. Here’s what to consider for your calendar. The holidays officially start in Brookside this weekend! Whether you’re looking for early holiday specials, finding something for that hard-to-shop-for person, looking for a great place to eat and grab a drink, or just in a festive mood for exploring, the Holiday Season Opener has something for everyone.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Clear and cool for Sunday night during Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies expected this evening with dry weather sticking around through the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will only drop into the low to mid 40s overnight with southwesterly winds in place. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and a slight warmup with highs in the low 60s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park

Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House Lofts

Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Who doesn’t remember the Safeway grocery chain in your neighborhood? In 1929, this chain had a district office and warehouse building near downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The architects of the building were Archer & Gloyd and the architectural style is Early Commercial.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy