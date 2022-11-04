Read full article on original website
Penguins vs. Capitals, Lucky 13? Lines, Notes & How to Watch
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins badly need a win. They had some fun at practice to lighten the mood last week, then again gave up third period goals in a loss to the Seattle Kraken. Tuesday, coach Mike Sullivan shuffled most of his lines and d-pairings. The Penguins are winless in seven, the worst streak of Sullivan’s tenure and the worst since Sidney Crosby’s rookie year. The Penguins are deep in the standings and falling further behind as young upstarts in the Metropolitan Division keep winning.
Penguins Send O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre
The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned forward Drew O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre. O’Connor, 24, recorded four shots on goal and no points in three games with the Penguins after being summoned from their farm team last week. He has two goals and four assists in eight American Hockey League games...
Why Penguins Power Play is Struggling, Even Mike Sullivan Says Shoot! (+)
CRANBERRY — Change the mindset. With the 20th-ranked power play and a seven-game winless streak, even Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan wants the Penguins’ power play with a few Hall of Famers to change its ways. Or, as the ticket-buying faithful might say, “Shooooot!!”. With the...
Penguins ‘Exploring Options’: Pettersson, Kapanen Headline Shakeup
With losses come changes. The losses for the Pittsburgh Penguins stretch considerably back into last month, so the abundant changes in personnel deployment Tuesday were pretty much due. “We’re trying to find some combinations that we think will work for us, and so we’re exploring different options,” Penguins coach Mike...
Penguins Practice: Special Teams Work, Shootouts and Shots
CRANBERRY — Special teams. Shootouts. And a few unique line combinations that quickly gave way to the usual configurations. The Pittsburgh Penguins practiced for about 35 minutes Sunday at the UPMC Lemieux Complex with the specter of a seven-game winless streak hanging over them like Grandma’s picture of the Last Supper.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, November 8 with former hockey player Josh Unice
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, November 8 as Ian Cameron previews and analyzes the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT BONUS. $50!. Get a free...
Molinari: Welcome to the Real World, Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t won a game in more than two weeks, and have plunged through the standings like a boulder that forgot to strap on its parachute. The Steelers are coming off their best Sunday in a long time, mostly because the NFL was merciful enough to give them an open date.
Think You’re Frustrated? Here’s How Crosby Feels About Slump
CRANBERRY — Sidney Crosby has experienced a lot since he joined the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005. He’s known the unbridled joy of winning three Stanley Cups, the exasperation of losing five consecutive playoff series and just about everything in between. Nonetheless, Crosby acknowledged after the Penguins’ practice Sunday...
When Will Penguins’ Penalty-Kill Stop Coming Up Short?
Teddy Blueger remembers when the Pittsburgh Penguins had the top-rated penalty-kill in the NHL. Not that doing so requires exceptional powers of recall. All he has to do is think back to Jan. 23, although odds are he’ll remember that day mostly because it’s when Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon launched his left shoulder into the right side of Blueger’s head, driving it into the glass and breaking Blueger’s jaw.
Dan’s Daily: Sweeping Penguins Changes, Diversity Alliance Slams Bruins & Agent
WASHINGTON D.C. — Bad has become worse in the unfolding situation in Boston. On Tuesday, the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) absolutely slammed Mitchell Miller’s agent Eustace King and the Boston Bruins. Also in the Daily, there could be sweeping on-ice changes for the Pittsburgh Penguins when they visit the Washington Capitals Wednesday night. The Calgary Flames have lost six in a row. Ryan Reynolds admitted he is indeed trying to become a part owner of the Ottawa Senators, NHL trade talk around two Canadian teams, and the Vegas Golden Knights have now won eight straight.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins’ Special Teams Help, Bruins Back Out on Troubled Prospect
The Pittsburgh Penguins practice Sunday was about special teams. The locker room was about fixing what ails them. The Penguins’ longtime rival, the Washington Capitals, also are falling flat past the 10-game mark. Brock Boeser may hit the NHL trade block soon. Matthew Tkachuk will be suspended for multiple games, and Josh Anderson got a two-gamer for actions on Saturday night. And with new information and heavy public pressure, the Boston Bruins cut bait with controversial prospect Mitchell Miller.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins PK Miscomms, Rutherford Rips Canucks
Batten down the hatches and damn the torpedoes. The hockey world moved on Monday, and the aftershocks are not over. The Boston Bruins admitted their mistake, and president Cam Neely fell on his sword. Our Jimmy Murphy asked THE question of the press conference. Jim Rutherford blasted his Vancouver Canucks and said changes are coming. Get ready for big moves on the NHL trade market. And in actual on-ice conversation, the Pittsburgh Penguins PK suffers from several issues, including a lack of communication.
