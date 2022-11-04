WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins badly need a win. They had some fun at practice to lighten the mood last week, then again gave up third period goals in a loss to the Seattle Kraken. Tuesday, coach Mike Sullivan shuffled most of his lines and d-pairings. The Penguins are winless in seven, the worst streak of Sullivan’s tenure and the worst since Sidney Crosby’s rookie year. The Penguins are deep in the standings and falling further behind as young upstarts in the Metropolitan Division keep winning.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO