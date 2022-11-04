ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Home for the Holidays TV Special with Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Will Feature Local Venues

This holiday season just got a little brighter with a heartwarming TV special, Homes for the Holidays, hosted by CMA and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde. The television event stars Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit western drama series Yellowstone; multi-platinum, award-winning artist Travis Tritt; music icon, Bret Michaels, Warner Music Nashville artist Ian Munsick; chart-topping country trio Runaway June (Natalie Stovall, Jennifer Wayne, Stevie Woodward), and the multiple Grammy-nominated Robert Randolph. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation invited celebrity friends to give Gold Star and fallen first responder families the ultimate holiday gifts – mortgage-free homes.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy