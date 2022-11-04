ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher

James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MassLive.com

Red Sox free agents: Predicting where Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, others will sign

J.D. Martinez, Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Strahm and Rich Hill became free agents at 9 a.m. Sunday. A vital Red Sox offseason has started. Xander Bogaerts and Tommy Pham are expected to join them in free agency soon. Bogaerts has until Tuesday to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract. He’s expected to do it. Pham has a $12 million mutual option that must be exercised or declined by Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star defends Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone amid postseason failures

The more things change, the more they stay the same. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said last week manager Aaron Boone will return for 2023. All signs also point to general manager Brian Cashman returning as well. And this doesn’t exactly appease the fans who are disgruntled following the Yankees’ four-game sweep by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
NJ.com

Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise

These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)

Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies

It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

Xander Bogaerts officially opts out of contract, becomes free agent

BOSTON -- To the surprise of nobody, Xander Bogaerts has officially opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop is now a free agent.Bogaerts signed an extension with Boston in April of 2019, one that paid him $20 million annually from 2020-25, with an option year for 2026. That contract, though, had an opt-out clause following the 2022 season. And with Bogaerts playing at an All-Star level in three of the past few years, he has chosen to opt out and head into the open market.Bogaerts hit .307 with an .833 OPS last season, hitting 15 home runs with 73 RBIs. He was also a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career.Originally signed by the Red Sox as a 16-year-old, Bogaerts has spent his entire professional career in the Red Sox system. He expressed a desire to renegotiate his contract last offseason, but he indicated at the start of the year that a new deal was nowhere close to happening with Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

