Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha runs New York City Marathon: How did she do?
On the first day of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s free agency, the star right fielder was waiting at the finish line for his wife, Samantha Bracksieck Judge, who ran in the 2022 New York City Marathon on Sunday. Judge, along with Yankees outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, presented her with...
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Yankees could replace Anthony Rizzo at first base with one free agent option
A big part of the New York Yankees offseason will depend on what slugger Anthony Rizzo decides to do with his future. He has a player option for the 2023 campaign worth $16 million: if he exercises it, the Yanks can, and will, focus on retaining Aaron Judge and improving the roster. If he doesn’t, then they will need to find a solution for first base.
Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher
James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Yankees should retain one free-agent outfielder who dominates during the playoffs
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman tried to inject more postseason talent into the roster at the trade deadline in early August. He acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas, relief arm Scott Effross, and outfielder Andrew Benintendi to help fuel the final stretch. Unfortunately, all three of his primary acquisitions...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
Red Sox free agents: Predicting where Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, others will sign
J.D. Martinez, Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Strahm and Rich Hill became free agents at 9 a.m. Sunday. A vital Red Sox offseason has started. Xander Bogaerts and Tommy Pham are expected to join them in free agency soon. Bogaerts has until Tuesday to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract. He’s expected to do it. Pham has a $12 million mutual option that must be exercised or declined by Tuesday.
Ex-Yankees star defends Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone amid postseason failures
The more things change, the more they stay the same. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said last week manager Aaron Boone will return for 2023. All signs also point to general manager Brian Cashman returning as well. And this doesn’t exactly appease the fans who are disgruntled following the Yankees’ four-game sweep by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise
These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
How Is Carlos Correa Feeling After Seeing Pena & The Astros' Success?
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
RUMOR: Mets’ true feelings on paying Jacob deGrom bigger salary than Max Scherzer
While the New York Yankees are expected to break the bank in order to retain Aaron Judge, the New York Mets may not be as willing as their rivals when it comes to paying one of their top free agents in Jacob deGrom. According to Jon Heyman of New York...
Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies
It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
Boston badly needs to improve their bullpen and could do so by signing a former Yankee fireballer that appears unlikely to return to the Bronx.
Xander Bogaerts officially opts out of contract, becomes free agent
BOSTON -- To the surprise of nobody, Xander Bogaerts has officially opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop is now a free agent.Bogaerts signed an extension with Boston in April of 2019, one that paid him $20 million annually from 2020-25, with an option year for 2026. That contract, though, had an opt-out clause following the 2022 season. And with Bogaerts playing at an All-Star level in three of the past few years, he has chosen to opt out and head into the open market.Bogaerts hit .307 with an .833 OPS last season, hitting 15 home runs with 73 RBIs. He was also a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career.Originally signed by the Red Sox as a 16-year-old, Bogaerts has spent his entire professional career in the Red Sox system. He expressed a desire to renegotiate his contract last offseason, but he indicated at the start of the year that a new deal was nowhere close to happening with Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office.
New York Yankees eyeing stud Japanese outfielder as free agency begins
The New York Yankees have a few big decisions to make this off-season, notably in the outfield, with Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi hitting free agency. Of course, retaining Judge is the team’s No. 1 priority, but there could be a few different solutions in left field. Bringing back...
