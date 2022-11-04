An incident in Florence over the weekend required the response of the Eugene Police Department Explosive Disposal Unit. Saturday evening at approximately 11:14 pm Florence Police responded to a call of an explosive device that was detonated at a residence in the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive. The report was that a male had detonated a pipe bomb and was threatening to hurt himself with another explosive device according to Florence Police Chief John Pitcher. The subject was 24 year old George Clifford of Florence. Police were able to effectively convince Clifford to set the device down and took him into custody. Police found gunpowder residue in the house and said that there were more potentially dangerous pipe bombs in the garage of the residence. The Eugene EDU located other dangerous materials in the home and removed them to a safe location where they were detonated. Clifford was placed under arrest for Possession of a Destructive Device and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections. Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority also responded to assist police.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO