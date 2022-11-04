Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Body found in Eugene storm drain; police investigating
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are investigating after a dead person was found in a storm drain Tuesday morning. The body was reportedly found in the morning of November 8 in a storm drain on Minda Drive east of Gilham Road. Several officers from the Eugene Police Department were reported to be in the area around 9:30 a.m. with a giant tarp.
KGW
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
kptv.com
Salem man indicted for fentanyl-laced pills, guns and thousands in cash
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem man was indicted Monday after a raid seized roughly $164,000 in cash and 3,000 M30 fentanyl pills in June. According to the Salem Police Department, Phillip Thomas, 30, was arrested June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit during an investigation into the distribution of M30 pills.
kpic
Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
kezi.com
PeaceHealth doctor pleads guilty to animal neglect; neighbors weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A PeaceHealth doctor has been convicted of animal neglect after pleading guilty. KEZI confirmed with PeaceHealth officials that Dr. Christy Horton is employed at their Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence. According to court documents, on November 1, Horton pleaded guilty in the Eugene Municipal Court to...
kptv.com
Mysterious explosion woke up Salem neighborhood, blew out bedroom window
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A mysterious explosion woke up neighbors in a Salem neighborhood Monday morning. The big blast came as a rude awakening for many, but thankfully, no one was hurt. Ericka Foster and her husband said they were woken up by an explosion early Monday morning, and they...
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)
In America, wealth inequality is at an all-time high. Housing is becoming unaffordable across the country, even for the working poor. All the while, local officials are scrapping social safety nets that present homelessness. One would think that this is a time for empathy, but apparently, it's not.
kezi.com
Eugene firefighters combat apartment fire that harmed three near Autzen Stadium
EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters successfully contained an apartment fire across the street from Autzen Stadium Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 4:03 p.m. They reportedly arrived to find a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building near the road. Firefighters quickly evacuated the building and got to fighting the fire, which they were said to have been able to put out in less than 45 minutes.
2 arrested after 83 pounds of suspected cocaine found in LinnCo traffic stop
An Oregon State Police Senior Trooper is being credited with a suspected cocaine bust, with assistance from his K-9 unit companion.
Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
kezi.com
One dead after apartment fire in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- One person is dead following an apartment fire in West Eugene, Eugene Police Department and Eugene Springfield Fire confirmed. The fire happened on Bailey Hill Road in Eugene. Eugene police and fire crews responded around 7:29 p.m. on November 6. Police said that when they arrived flames...
kcfmradio.com
Man Arrested on Explosive Charge; OCHS Receives Dogs; Election Results Timeline
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, bringing the spotlight to the country’s deadliest form of cancer. There will be an estimated 130-thousand lung cancer deaths in 2022, including more than 84-hundred in Oregon, according to the American Cancer Society. Michael Skokan is a pulmonary critical-care physician at The Oregon Clinic. He says many of these deaths are preventable and the first action people can take is to stop smoking. Skokan says the disease historically has presented some challenges to doctors.
philomathnews.com
Faulty wood-burning furnace suspected as cause of fire at Blodgett home
A fire that appears to have been ignited by a faulty home heating system damaged a Blodgett home on Monday, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Philomath firefighters responded to the fire at 12:09 p.m. in the 22400 block of Highway 20 and upon arrival found flames coming out of the rear of the single-story house, Deputy Fire Chief Rich Saalsaa said. An investigation determined that the fire originated in the furnace area of the home’s basement and spread to the first floor.
kezi.com
Donut shop owner speaks out after viral video sparks outrage
EUGENE, Ore. -- A donut shop owner is now sharing his side of the story after a viral video sparked outrage. The video was posted on Reddit Saturday, and the video shows that Dean Weaver, the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts, threw water on a homeless woman outside his store. People online say the temperature on the night the video was taken was as cold as 40 degrees.
kezi.com
Benton County community services developing easier access to resources for homeless
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Benton County government as well as several other community health and service organizations in the area are using a national program to help people who are homeless connect to housing and services. Benton County, the city of Corvallis, the Community Services Consortium, and several local...
kcfmradio.com
Man Detonates Explosive Device; Power Outage; City Council Meeting; Election Day; Farmers Get to Sample Electric Tractors; COVID-19
An incident in Florence over the weekend required the response of the Eugene Police Department Explosive Disposal Unit. Saturday evening at approximately 11:14 pm Florence Police responded to a call of an explosive device that was detonated at a residence in the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive. The report was that a male had detonated a pipe bomb and was threatening to hurt himself with another explosive device according to Florence Police Chief John Pitcher. The subject was 24 year old George Clifford of Florence. Police were able to effectively convince Clifford to set the device down and took him into custody. Police found gunpowder residue in the house and said that there were more potentially dangerous pipe bombs in the garage of the residence. The Eugene EDU located other dangerous materials in the home and removed them to a safe location where they were detonated. Clifford was placed under arrest for Possession of a Destructive Device and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections. Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority also responded to assist police.
Multiple Oregon Families Find Razor Blades Hidden Within Halloween Candy: It's 'Really Twisted'
"The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener blade," the Eugene Police Department said At least three Oregon families found razor blades hidden within their children's candy after a night of trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday, authorities said. The Eugene Police Department in Eugene, Oregon, said it received a report of a small razor blade hidden in Halloween candy in a press release Tuesday. In an update, authorities said they were investigating two other similar reports. "The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
kezi.com
Lane County Commissioners vote to proceed with design for Eugene Emeralds' new facility
EUGENE, Ore. -- The first phase of the process to design a new home for the Eugene Emeralds has begun after the Lane County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of proceeding. The Eugene Emeralds announced on November 8 that the board of commissioners voted to move forward with the...
yachatsnews.com
Boater who drew two COCF&R responses Saturday will be getting big bill
WALDPORT – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue will be sending an Albany boater a pretty big bill for causing such a ruckus on the river Saturday. COCF&R firefighters twice had to respond to calls from Michael C. Herring of Albany for help pulling him off a sandbar in the Alsea River 1¼ miles up river from McKinley’s RV Park and Marina, where he was staying.
hh-today.com
Cameras record Albany traffic bottleneck
Thursday night was one of those occasions where the new road cameras at Highway 20 and Spring Hill Drive might have been helpful — if drivers had looked at them before setting out. ODOT installed the set of three cameras last February as part of its Trip Check program...
Comments / 1