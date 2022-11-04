Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Police enforce ordinances to limit protestors outside of Quinton Simon’s home as search continues
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A new sign went up in front of the home where Quinton Simon was last seen. It is there as a warning to protestors after Chatham County police promised to return peace to the neighborhood. A ‘No Loitering’ sign now stands right in front of the home where the toddler […]
Man arrested for shooting at multiple vehicles in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting up two cars and a box truck last Friday night. According to Savannah Police, the shooting occurred on Nov. 4 in the 400 block of West Duffy Street, just blocks from Forsyth Park. Jacques Pope, 31, is facing multiple charges including possession of […]
Police in Savannah say suspect wanted for shooting at officers now behind bars
A man that police in Savannah spent a week searching for is now behind bars. The Savannah Police Department reports that Massie Ellis, 25, turned himself in Tuesday. It was back on November 1 that police responded to Vineyard Drive in connection to a domestic incident. That's when, they say,...
6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
Family, district attorney react to murder acquittal by directed verdict
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man is free after he shot and killed another man during an argument in a Savannah neighborhood. He was acquitted last week on murder charges. But not by the jury who heard the case. In a rare decision, the judge tossed out the murder...
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
Manager of business in City Market still feels safe after Sunday’s shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One manager of a business in City Market still feels safe despite Sunday morning’s shooting. Savannah Police have made an arrest in the shooting they say took place in the area of City Market. A manager at America’s Prohibition Museum says she was shocked to...
Police presence at Greenwood St. and Pennsylvania Ave. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has responded to an incident at Greenwood Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Savannah. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Months after toddler Quinton Simon’s disappearance, police continue scouring Georgia landfill
Wednesday marked one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing.
SPD investigates two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway
SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands Boulevard that left one driver with critical injuries on November 6. According to police, officers responded to the scene around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning for a crash that involved a 2022 Ford […]
SPD searching for missing 14-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. Police say that Zyontae Allen, 14, was last seen near the hotels on Stephenson Avenue on November 6. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and crocs, but police say that he may have changed into different clothes. Zyontae […]
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
Suspects arraigned in Glennville mistaken identity homicide case
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Under heavy security Tuesday morning, an alleged suspect and his accomplice in the shooting death of Glennville resident Bobby Kicklighter in Jan. 2021, were arraigned for his death. Nathan Weekes and Christopher Sumlin were arraigned before Superior Court Judge Jay Stewart in Tattnall County. Both are facing the death penalty in […]
Beaufort County woman arrested for intent to defraud lottery tickets
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County woman was arrested and charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on Monday. ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Lilli Marie Russell, 28, of Beaufort....
20-Year-Old Tierra Grant Died In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened when a 20-year-old was driving on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive.
Trial begins for alleged Murdaugh conspirator
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial of Former Palmetto State Bank CEO, Russell Lucius Laffitte, began on Tuesday after he was indicted on multiple charges including wire fraud and bank fraud. Laffitte is accused of helping former attorney Alex Murdaugh and suspended attorney Cory Fleming direct nearly $2 million from...
Savannah Santa Train returns in December
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
Richmond Hill veteran adopts stray found while working in Syria
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A stray puppy recently made a major upgrade thanks to a veteran living in Bryan County and the help of a national nonprofit. The dog was once homeless, roaming the desert in Syria, but that changed after she met a group of U.S. servicemembers and military contractors last February.
