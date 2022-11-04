ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

Man arrested for shooting at multiple vehicles in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting up two cars and a box truck last Friday night. According to Savannah Police, the shooting occurred on Nov. 4 in the 400 block of West Duffy Street, just blocks from Forsyth Park. Jacques Pope, 31, is facing multiple charges including possession of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Feds break up South Georgia drug ring

A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD investigates two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands Boulevard that left one driver with critical injuries on November 6. According to police, officers responded to the scene around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning for a crash that involved a 2022 Ford […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing 14-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. Police say that Zyontae Allen, 14, was last seen near the hotels on Stephenson Avenue on November 6. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and crocs, but police say that he may have changed into different clothes. Zyontae […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Suspects arraigned in Glennville mistaken identity homicide case

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Under heavy security Tuesday morning, an alleged suspect and his accomplice in the shooting death of Glennville resident Bobby Kicklighter in Jan. 2021, were arraigned for his death. Nathan Weekes and Christopher Sumlin were arraigned before Superior Court Judge Jay Stewart in Tattnall County. Both are facing the death penalty in […]
GLENNVILLE, GA
WTGS

Beaufort County woman arrested for intent to defraud lottery tickets

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County woman was arrested and charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on Monday. ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Lilli Marie Russell, 28, of Beaufort....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Trial begins for alleged Murdaugh conspirator

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial of Former Palmetto State Bank CEO, Russell Lucius Laffitte, began on Tuesday after he was indicted on multiple charges including wire fraud and bank fraud. Laffitte is accused of helping former attorney Alex Murdaugh and suspended attorney Cory Fleming direct nearly $2 million from...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Santa Train returns in December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Richmond Hill veteran adopts stray found while working in Syria

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A stray puppy recently made a major upgrade thanks to a veteran living in Bryan County and the help of a national nonprofit. The dog was once homeless, roaming the desert in Syria, but that changed after she met a group of U.S. servicemembers and military contractors last February.
RICHMOND HILL, GA

