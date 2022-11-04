ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

US presidential election 2024: Trump's top Republican challengers

The path to the 2024 US presidential election begins almost as soon as midterm elections end - and several candidates are already waiting in the wings. Former president Donald Trump is currently favoured to win the party's nominating contest and go on to face President Joe Biden in a rematch of their 2020 race.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

Kherson: Russia to withdraw troops from key Ukrainian city

Russia's military has been ordered to pull out of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital it captured after invading in February. Russia's commander in Ukraine, Gen Sergei Surovikin, said it was no longer possible to keep supplying the city. The withdrawal means Russian forces will pull out...
The Independent

An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’

The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Ukraine war: US confirms 'communications' with Kremlin

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has confirmed communication channels between Washington and Moscow remain open. It comes as the White House refuses to deny reports that Mr Sullivan has been leading talks with Russia to prevent a nuclear escalation in Ukraine. Speaking in New York, Mr Sullivan said it...
BBC

US midterms: Republican 'red wave' looking more like a ripple

Democrats may lose control of the House of Representatives and could yet lose the Senate as well, but still they will be breathing a huge sigh of relief. They ran campaigns that focused on abortion rights and warnings that American democracy was in peril, while Republicans blamed President Joe Biden's administration for the rising cost of living.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

US midterms: How the parties are doing in maps and charts

The Republicans have made some progress in the House of Representatives while the vote for the Senate is on a knife-edge. Here is what we know so far about the results. The House of Representatives is leaning towards the Republicans, according to projections from CBS News, the BBC's partner in the US.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

The case of Nigerian atheist Mubarak Bala convicted of blasphemy

On 5 April 2022, Mubarak Bala – president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria – was convicted of charges related to blasphemy, and received a sentence that sent shockwaves throughout the country and the world. The BBC's Yemisi Adegoke looks into Bala's case, which places the threats to...
BBC

Putin allies who criticise Russia's war machine

Russia's military command has come in for sharp criticism over the stalled offensive in Ukraine. Two voices have been especially vocal - Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner mercenary group. This is why they matter. An unlikely alliance. The two men do not formally...
BBC

Home Office won't say how many migrants arrive illegally

It is a phrase we hear almost every day from government ministers: "Illegal migrants." These are the words they use to describe the people crossing the English Channel in small boats. But if you are going to say someone has committed a crime, you need to be able to prove...
BBC

Nicholas Rossi: Alleged US fugitive faces further rape allegation

A man who denies being US fugitive Nicholas Rossi is facing further allegations of rape and sexual assault. Authorities in Utah are seeking the extradition of the 35-year-old man, who was arrested in a Scottish hospital last year. They allege he is Mr Rossi, who has been accused of raping...
UTAH STATE
BBC

Brittney Griner: Jailed US basketball star moved to Russian penal colony

Jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner is being moved from a Russian prison to a penal colony. She was arrested at an airport near Moscow in February when cannabis oil vapes were found in her bags. The double-Olympic winner was convicted of smuggling and possessing cannabis oil in August and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy