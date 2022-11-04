Heading Down South and Worried about Missing Wawa? Cape Fear Not

Image via Wawa

There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in N.C., reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff.

The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.

Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works.

“They are not close to final,” he said. “I officially have two and anticipate a total of four.”

One of the stores could be located in a now-defunct CVS-turned-Walgreens.

Two official proposals have been made to the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division 3 traffic impact analysis review group.

Wawa has announced it is moving into Southern markets, including Tenn., Ga., Ala., and the Carolinas.

Site plans have been submitted elsewhere in N.C, including Fayetteville and Elizabeth City.

A Wawa store was approved this past spring in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.

Company representatives have confirmed that N.C. stores would open by 2024.

Wawa employs 37,000 people and generated $11 billion in revenue in 2021, according to Forbes.

It’s the third-largest retailer in the greater Philadelphia area with more than 900 stores, 700 of them gas stations .