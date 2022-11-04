ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Heading Down South and Worried about Missing Wawa? Cape Fear Not

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPHlK_0iywJwv600
Image via Wawa

There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in N.C., reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff.

The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties. 

Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works.

“They are not close to final,” he said. “I officially have two and anticipate a total of four.”

One of the stores could be located in a now-defunct CVS-turned-Walgreens.

Two official proposals have been made to the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division 3 traffic impact analysis review group.

Wawa has announced it is moving into Southern markets, including Tenn., Ga., Ala., and the Carolinas.

Site plans have been submitted elsewhere in N.C, including Fayetteville and Elizabeth City.

A Wawa store was approved this past spring in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.

Company representatives have confirmed that N.C. stores would open by 2024.

Wawa employs 37,000 people and generated $11 billion in revenue in 2021, according to Forbes.

It’s the third-largest retailer in the greater Philadelphia area with more than 900 stores, 700 of them gas stations.

Read more about Wawa opening stores in the Cape Fear area in N.C. at the Port City Daily.

Comments / 1

Related
WECT

Carolina Beach mooring field closing for repair work on Monday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that the Carolina Beach mooring field will close for maintenance and repair work. The closure is expected to begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Per the announcement, the work will be done on anchorage equipment. As of this time,...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning. From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at. Per multiple NASA sources, the agency...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC
WCNC

Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
country1037fm.com

How Will Subtropical Storm Nicole Affect North Carolina and South Carolina

We are thinking about our brothers and sisters in Florida as yet more potentially life threatening weather heads their way. How will subtropical storm Nicole affect North Carolina and South Carolina?. Subtropical storm Nicole reportedly formed in the Bahamas and is moving towards Florida’s east coast. Batten down the hatches...
FLORIDA STATE
country1037fm.com

One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us

Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WXII 12

Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead’s North Carolina Spot Festival makes comeback

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – It’s one of Cape Fear’s biggest festivals missed by many, and after a two-year pause it’s back. The festival celebrates a saltwater fish that is local to the Carolina Coast, the Spot. The North Carolina Carolina Spot Festival has been around since...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy