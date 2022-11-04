Read full article on original website
Related
3 Trendy, Youthful Haircuts Every Woman Over 40 Should Try This Fall
The best hair of your life isn’t behind you, even if you’ve reached an age where you feel like most hair trends cater to the very young and no longer resonate with you. Bowl cut? Mullet? These are styles best left to the very brave or to be showcased in magazine editorials. But there are plenty of other options (whether you love to wear your hair long, short, or somewhere in between) that pack a fun punch in real life. Now that you have figured out your personal style and feel more confident about who you are, you can really let loose and have fun trying out a different hairstyle that brings out your personality. If you’re not sure where to start, check out these three trendy, youthful haircuts every woman over 40 should try this Fall.
This Is The Worst Eyeshadow Technique For Women Over 40–It Ages You!
If only eyeshadow were as easy to apply as lipstick. But there’s no way around it: shadows can do wonders to bring out the color of your eyes and your unique eye shape, but they aren’t a fool-proof makeup tool. Shadows require a bit of skill — and even more so if you are concerned about the signs of aging, such as fine lines around the eyes or eyes that appear more downward than they used to. Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder knows the inns and outs of eyeshadow application and is here to let us in on the worst eyeshadow technique for women over 40.
I’m an interior designer, here are the six things to buy now that are going to be on trend in 2023
YOU don't have to spend a fortune to have a home that's both practical and stylish. But if you want to be on trend, there are some things you should probably ditch and a few things you might want to add to your home. Interior designer Kiva Brent revealed seven...
livingetc.com
Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger
When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
Simple Guide To Sharpening Lathe Tools
Woodturners create round or cylindrical objects from wood with a lathe. Having the right lathe accessories is critical to woodturning success, but buying tools like a roughing gouge, bowl gouge, skew chisel and others is only the first step. It’s just as important to keep those tools razor sharp and...
Digital Trends
How to order a PS5 today with delivery before Christmas
While the Playstation 5 has become more available over the past few months, stock will likely decrease over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, especially as folks are taking advantage of Black Friday deals to grab stuff before Christmas. Luckily, if you’re a member of Best Buy’s TotalTech, you can grab a PS5 disc version in time for Christmas without worrying about retailers running out of stock. Best Buy will be restocking the PS5 at 9 a.m. PT, so you need to be ready and act fast before all the stock gets sold out.
livingetc.com
How do you mix and match wood furniture? Designers reveal the tricks behind this common design conundrum
There’s an art to mixing and matching wood furniture. Interior designers make it look so irritatingly effortless, don’t they? Wood furniture has been steadfast in interiors for thousands of years, valued for its durability and aesthetic adaptability. It continues to thrive today in interior design as environmental considerations...
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II tips and tricks for multiplayer
Now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is here, millions of players have jumped into multiplayer across Team Deathmatch, Ground War, and the new Invasion mode. Despite being part of a long-running series, Modern Warfare II is quite different from its predecessors in terms of the way it feels — making it tricky to get used to.
Digital Trends
Top ways smart tech can save Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving is approaching and, for many people, that means hosting the big event. While some may find hosting the holiday meal to be stressful and chaotic, you’re not worried. Because you’re a smart cookie, you know you can use tech and gadgets to streamline everything and have your kitchen run like a Gordon Ramsay-approved assembly line. If you need ideas on how to make things easier and more efficient, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the top ways smart tech can help you plan, organize, and execute the best Thanksgiving dinner.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, November 9: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#508)
Trying to solve Wordle #508 for November 9, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.
How to Make a DIY Napkin Holder
Make your own napkin holder out of leftover wood. Woodworkers quickly learn that the wood left over from other projects can become a spark of inspiration for a new creation. Here's how to craft napkin holders out of hardwood off-cuts. Tools Required. Miter saw. Table saw. Materials Required. Hardwood off-cuts.
wpgxfox28.com
How to Beat an Escape Room: 9 Simple Tips
Originally Posted On: https://www.vwbblog.com/how-to-beat-an-escape-room-9-simple-tips/. Did you know that Beijing, China has hundreds of escape rooms to try, making them the city with the most escape rooms around the world? If you’re trying to figure out how to beat an escape room, you are in the right place. We have put together this short guide to share our top tips for beating an escape room.
AOL Corp
'Neck pain is gone': Amazon's bestselling gel pillows are down to $11 a pop ahead of Black Friday
Doctors say that high-quality sleep is one of the most important elements of overall wellness. And that starts with a comfortable sleep setup. But when was the last time you replaced your pillows? If you have to think about this for more than a minute, it's been too long. (No wonder you wake up with an achy neck!) Pillows lose their shape over time. This makes it tough to nod off at night and puts you at an increased risk for neck pain the next day. Not only that, pillows can harbor dust mites, jacking up the risk you'll wake up congested. A small investment in top-notch pillows can have a big impact on your overall health. Luckily, now is a great time to up your pillow game: Amazon's got the luxe Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows on sale right now. You can get a set of 2 queen-size pillows for $22 with the 50% off on-page coupon (was $45). That works out to $11 each — a price that can't be beat.
lifetrixcorner.com
Know how to get Shiny Hairs
Shiny hair is healthy hair. Shiny hair also looks better and makes you feel better about yourself, so it’s worth making sure that your locks are always in tip-top condition. So take care of your scalp by massaging it with coconut oil or olive oil. This will help nourish and hydrate your scalp so that it can produce the right amount of sebum for your hair.
Comments / 0