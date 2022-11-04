ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

CNBC

Lyft shares tumble 19% after disappointing revenue, active rider miss

The rideshare company reported third-quarter revenue that fell short of estimates, and active riders came in below Wall Street's forecast. plunged more than 19% in early trading Tuesday, a day after the company reported worse-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, and active riders missed analysts' estimates. Here's how the company...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 10 ‘old guard’ stocks are making a comeback

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse. Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
CNBC

Watch Tuesday's full episode of the Halftime Report — November 8, 2022

"Fast Money Halftime Report" is on the front lines of CNBC's market coverage. Host CNBC's Scott Wapner and the Street's top investors get to the heart of the action as it's happening and help set the agenda for the rest of the day. Watch today's full episode on CNBC PRO.
CNBC

Lyft gets hammered after active rider miss

Eric Jackson of EMJ Capital joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss Lyft shares dropping after disappointing earnings. The company appears to be losing market share to Uber.
CNBC

Carvana stock tanks in continued sell-off

Shares of Carvana plummeted for a second-consecutive trading day. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. The stock ended the trading day off 15.6% at $7.39 per share after brief trading halts earlier in the day...
CNBC

Adidas warns of big earnings hit after ending Ye partnership

The company ended its relationship with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on Oct. 25 after the musician launched a series of offensive and antisemitic tirades on social media and in interviews. Adidas now projects a net income from continuing operations of around 250 million euros ($251.56 million), down from...
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I think Tesla is a decent situation

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. : "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
CNBC

Weekly mortgage demand flattens, as interest rates climb higher to 7.14%

Mortgage demand flattened last week but was significantly lower than it was one year ago. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 7.14% from 7.06% for loans with a 20% down payment. Mortgage rates rose again last week, throwing...
CNBC

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022: Cramer says buy these stocks, but be cautious

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they are looking to history for a post-midterm election rally, regardless of political outcome. Jim says he's increasing his price target on one energy portfolio stock, and watching several others to potentially add to. Jim urges the Club to stay disciplined, and not to get too excited about companies on your buy list.
CNBC

Meta could begin large-scale layoffs this week, report says

Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

