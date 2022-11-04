ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

DoAbilene calendar: Veterans Day parade, Christmas Carousel downtown

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8yL8_0iywJrVT00

The annual Veterans Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Veterans Day is Friday, with the Marine Corps birthday the day before. This year, the parade falls seven days ahead of the Nov. 11 observance.

The parade is familiar, starting near the Taylor County Courthouse, going north on Pine Street to North Fourth, west a block, south on Cypress Street, east a block on North First and back to the starting point.

Veterans, active-duty military units, marching bands and other entries traditionally fill the parade.

There often are opening remarks and a flyover.

The weather should be sunny, cool and breezy.

Carousel at the Convention Center

Christmas Carousel, Junior League of Abilene's annual holiday season event and this year subtitled "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, continues at the Abilene Convention Center.

The market event in Holly Jolly Hall is from 10 a.m-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $5 person, with children 12 and under admitted at no charge. Cost is $3 for military, seniors (60-plus, first responders and educators).

Brunch With Santa is from 10-11:30 a.m. Cost is $15 per person, and all children must be accompanied by a ticketed adult).

The weekend event serves as a major fundraiser for the nonprofit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktxs.com

The Salvation Army of Abilene in need of Thanksgiving meal donations

ABILENE, Texas — Thanksgiving is right around the corner - and so is the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Community Meal. The yearly feast serves between 500-750 meals. "Right now we're just in need of all the supplies that come along with Thanksgiving," said Captain Joshua McKain. That includes turkey,...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Veterans Day Parade honors local heroes in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A special day to thank our local veterans and service members. The annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Abilene brought people of all ages to watch floats, performances, and service members marching. Richard Olguin, Vietnam War Veteran, recounted that for Vietnam war troops things weren’t always easy when they came back […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

APD dispatch displaced to Abilene City Hall basement sees light at end of tunnel, anticipates moving back to office in December

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Earlier this year, the Abilene Police Department (APD) Dispatch Center had been newly renovated. But come July, a flood caused by a faulty fire suppression line ruined the center- causing dispatch to have to move into an emergency backup center in the basement of Abilene City Hall. “Water was coming up […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING NEWS: Truck and RV collide near Old Anson Road

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A truck and RV collided off of I-20 heading west early Sunday afternoon, taking out a guard rail in the process. Around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, two vehicles collided on I-20 near the Grape Street exit. 2:07 p.m. UPDATE: Traffic is slightly backed up and tow trucks are on scene. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Nearly 400 traffic stops made following Abilene police increased enforcement, most for speeding

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly 400 traffic stops resulting in more than 300 citations have been conducted since Abilene police began increasing enforcement in September. Since the safe driving campaign began, officers have pulled over 385 drivers, issued 309 citations (271 of which were for speeding), and made 3 arrests. This increased enforcement is in […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday November 7th

Unseasonably warm weather will be with us through most of the week before major changes impact our weather pattern toward the end of the week with colder temps and chances of precip coming. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 77 degrees. The winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Deer season brings in big bucks for Coleman businesses

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly 1,500 hunters and their families hit the streets of Downtown Coleman last Friday, waiting to get into the deer blinds before the sun rose Saturday morning. If you drive through any small town across the Lone Star State, around this time of year, there is a good chance you’ll see […]
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Random suspect shoots occupied Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block Alisons Way – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect stole […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene Police release results of increased traffic patrols

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department began increased traffic enforcement in September to help encourage safe driving habits. Tuesday, the department shared the results of its increased enforcement. Officers targeted specific areas throughout Abilene to help reduce speeding and bring about awareness. As a result of the increased...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman reports son stole $800 from her with intent to Defraud, Harm Elderly

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of South Clack Street – Burglary of VehicleMore than $400 worth of […]
ABILENE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Own Adventure at This Abandoned Zoo in Cisco, Texas

If you're looking for a unique road trip this fall or winter, this could be the adventure for you. This road trip will take you almost to Abilene in the western part of Texas in the little town of Cisco. This town was once home to a small zoo with what was home to the world's largest man made pool at the time. It has long been abandoned but locals have taken to the area to clean it up and turn it into a walking trail for all the see.
CISCO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘We were shocked’: Big sister of South Abilene trick-or-treater describes finding chocolate bar with needle handed out on Halloween

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – An Abilene woman reported finding a needle in a child’s candy bar after trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday. In Wednesday’s police reports, the Abilene Police Department (APD) said a ‘foreign object’ was found in a candy bar while out trick-or-treating in South Abilene. It was an incident labeled as Tampering with a […]
ABILENE, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Taylor County, TX

Texas’s Taylor County is a thriving community with a rich history, attractions, and things to do. It's named after the Taylor brothers, who died at the Battle of the Alamo, and it is the perfect place to visit if you're interested in knowing a large chunk of Texas history.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Moonshine-drinking man arrested at Abilene shelter while on acid, woman accused of throwing beer at disabled baby daddy

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of S 23rd Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported his motorcycle […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Bulldogs are looking forward to hosting playoff round

The 2022 regular season is in the books, and that means the playoffs are getting ready to start. The Wylie Bulldogs are a part of the third season for the second time in five seasons. The Bulldogs were perfect in District 2-5A Division II to claim the number one seed...
WYLIE, TX
acuoptimist.com

Emergency lights experiencing functionality issues

The emergency phone light pillars, which are scattered across the Lunsford Trail, are having technical difficulties with half of the light not functioning properly. The lights are checked on a monthly basis for functionality and after this month’s check, ACU Police Chief Jason Ellis said most of them just do not light up.
ABILENE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy