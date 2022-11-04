Making the case: Why Lane Kiffin should be Auburn's next head coach

Here's why Lane Kiffin should be the Tigers' next coach.

It's time for a new series here at Auburn Daily, where we begin to "make the case" for each of Auburn's head coaching candidates.

We will start with the most popular name being discussed on the Plains: Lane Kiffin, coach of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Let's take a look at Kiffin's resume, scheme, and overall suitability for the Tigers.

The Fit

Auburn is in need of a few things.

First, the Tigers are in need of a relatively serious roster overhaul after Harsin and his staff left it barren for next season. The portal is going to have to be one of the primary focuses of whichever coach Auburn chooses to hire.

Who else to choose to fill in the gaps other than the Portal King?

During his time at Ole Miss, Kiffin has made a name for himself recruiting the transfer portal extremely well - while he himself was openly skeptical about it's returns in year three back in July at SEC Media Days (and throughout fall camp), Kiffin has been able to make it work without former OC Jeff Lebby - whom many projected to be the most valuable piece on Ole Miss' coaching staff last season.

Apparently, not so. Turns out Kiffin can handle the scheme on his own. This brings me to my second thing that Auburn needs:

Auburn needs a coaching staff that is competent and will bring in a fresh offensive system. The two times the Tigers have brought in a "pro-style" offense over the last decade, it's produced two of the worst seasons in Auburn football history. Kiffin will bring an exciting, explosive offense to the Plains.

I said it last season and I will say it again: The modern era of Auburn football has not and likely will never recruit pro-style, west-coast personnel long enough to reshape the offensive identity for an extended period of time (meaning 5-10 years). Harsin's scheme was not going to work with the players on roster, and once he got his quarterbacks into the system, they still failed.

The Tigers need something different.

Something that isn't discussed enough is how Kiffin turned one of the worst defenses in the SEC into a top half unit in yards allowed per play, scoring defense, and third-down conversion rate.

On the whole, Kiffin's eccentric personality combined with his proven track record in the SEC leads me to believe that he would be a fun fit with the Tigers.

The Resume

Record at Ole Miss: 23-9 (18-4 not counting the 2020 COVID season)

Overall Record: 84-42

Head coaching experience: Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss

Other experience: Fresno State (assistant), Colorado State (GA), Jacksonville Jaguars (DQC), USC (TE, WR, PGC, OC), Alabama (OC/QB)

Notes: One of the most important things the Tigers want out of this coaching search is candidates with SEC experience. Kiffin has that, and he's currently working wonders at Ole Miss - The Rebels have only lost four games over the past two seasons.

My Thoughts

I think the most important thing to note when talking about Kiffin in comparison to some of the other big names in this coaching search is his "fit" relative to guys like Deion Sanders, Hugh Freeze, Dan Lanning, etc.

Personally, I think Kiffin fits what Auburn is and wants to be perfectly. He's chaotic, energetic, fun, and possesses a creative and modern approach to the game both on and off the field. As previously mentioned, due to Auburn's looming roster deficiencies, Kiffin would be an excellent candidate due to his prowess in the transfer portal.

By no means am I suggesting that Lane would completely remake the roster through the portal and then find sustained success through it - I'm actually not a huge proponent of using the portal to that extreme (e.g. Michigan State). It doesn't generate a solid enough foundation for many programs, specifically one like Auburn who needs someone to really tap into their strong potential in high school recruiting.

However, if we're basing the hire off of need for better coaching and schematics, along with a staff that actually understands how to get bodies in the room, Kiffin is a solid coach to consider.

