MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder formerly known as a manic-depressive disorder is a mental condition characterized by abrupt transitions between manic and depressive affective states. According to the National Institute on Mental Illness, bipolar disorder often first manifests in the teen or early adult years and affects 2.6 percent of adult Americans or over 5.7 million people.
Christina Applegate: "I wish I had paid attention" amid worsening symptoms of multiple sclerosis
Christina Applegate has opened up about the difficulties of living with multiple sclerosis, and the signs of illness — such as numbness and a tingling sensation in her limbs — that arose years before her formal diagnosis. "I wish I had paid attention," she said during an interview...
Psych Centra
Medical Cannabis and Bipolar Disorder Treatment
Some sources say cannabis might help with bipolar disorder symptoms — but research suggests it can be dangerous. Various reports say that cannabis might help people manage the symptoms of bipolar disorder. If you have bipolar disorder, you might be tempted to self-medicate with cannabis. However, there’s a lack...
wmagazine.com
Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Her Breakup With Justin Bieber in New Documentary
Apple TV+ released its hotly anticipated documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Friday—a project that covers many of the recent issues in Gomez’s life, including her lupus and bipolar disorder diagnosis and recovery. The film also covers some old issues that keep coming up again: specifically, her long-ceased relationship with Justin Bieber.
‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ reviews: Critics rave the entertainer ‘can bare her soul with the best of them’ in new documentary
On November 4, 2022, Apple TV+ released “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,” focusing on the multi-hyphenate entertainer who was launched into superstardom as a teenager in Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Now 30, she stars in the Emmy-winning comedy “Only Murders in the Building” alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short and is the most followed musician and actress on Instagram.
We had to plan our little girl’s funeral after doctors prescribed her antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis’
LITTLE Isla-Mae beamed as she rang a bell to mark her all clear from cancer - two and a half years after a GP mistook her symptoms for tonsillitis. It was a day mum Laura, 31, and dad Reece, 34, feared they might never see. The devastated couple were told...
Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’
Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
While Responding To Aaron Carter’s Death, Raven-Symoné Discusses The Importance Of Mental Health
Raven-Symoné responded to Aaron Carter's death and shared a message regarding mental health.
Magic mushrooms’ psilocybin can alleviate severe depression when used with therapy
The psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms can help alleviate severe depression when combined with psychotherapy, according to a trial that raises hopes for people failed by existing antidepressants. Nearly a third of patients with severe depression went into rapid remission after a single 25mg dose of psilocybin followed by...
One dose of synthetic "magic mushrooms" may temporarily ease treatment-resistant depression, study says
Psilocybin, the psychedelic chemical found in so-called magic mushrooms, may help treat depression in some patients, a new study found. Researchers said a 25 mg one-time dose of the synthetic formulation of psilocybin reduced depression scores significantly in patients — but was associated with adverse side effects. For the...
Aaron Carter Leaves Behind Young Son
Aaron Carter, 34, has died. The former child star and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter was “found unresponsive in his Palmdale, California home” on November 5. Shortly after emergency personnel arrived, he was declared deceased at the scene. He is survived by his 11-month-old son Prince, whom he shared with ex Melanie Martin.
News-Medical.net
Curbing depression among parents improves control of children's asthma, study finds
Depression and anxiety in the parents of children with asthma have been associated with increased clinic visits and asthma-related hospitalizations. Curbing depression among these caregivers improves control of asthma and lung function, partially through effective treatment of the child's own depression, a new study by UT Southwestern O'Donnell Brain Institute researchers finds.
Aaron Carter's Friend Shares Upsetting Details About Final Days & Death
New details about Aaron Carter's final days have been shared by a longtime friend.
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Sweetest Moments With Son Prince: Family Album
His legacy. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin welcomed their son, Prince, one year before the pop star's death at age 34. The "Aaron's Party" singer and his then-fiancée became parents in November 2021. At the time, Carter revealed that Martin underwent an emergency C-section following 13 hours of labor. Shortly after Prince's birth, the Florida […]
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
Jennifer Aniston Was Secretly Going Through IVF While Tabloids Promoted Pregnancy Rumors
For years, pregnancy speculation swirled around Jennifer Aniston. First, during her highly publicized marriage to Brad Pitt in the early 2000s, then with her now ex-husband Justin Theroux in the 2010s. Reports dissected her choice not to have kids and focus on her career, with rumors about her relationships and baby woes selling millions of magazines.
msn.com
Britney Spears has incurable nerve damage on one side of her body
Britney Spears has claimed she has incurable nerve damage on the right side of her body. The 'Piece of Me' singer has explained that the reason she dances in front of the camera all the time for social media is because it's the only time she doesn't feel any "pain".
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
(WXYZ) — When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it...
Julia Fox seemingly reveals Kanye West ‘showed’ her how to fake paparazzi photos
Julia Fox has seemingly revealed that Kanye West taught her an important skill during their brief relationship: how to call the paparazzi.The Uncut Gems actor, 32, and the rapper, 45, made headlines earlier this year with their very public relationship. Throughout their nearly three months of dating, Fox and West were often spotted having dinner in Miami, photographed leaving a play in New York City, and were even seen wearing matching denim outfits during Paris Fashion Week.Now, Fox has revealed there may have been a secret to their highly-publicised relationship. While appearing on supermodel Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low...
Beyoncé Shares A Rare Photo With Jay-Z And All Their Kids As The Proud Family For Halloween
Beyoncé served fans an extra special belated Halloween treat. On November 3, Queen Bey shared a rare photo of her entire family — husband Jay-Z, their daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5 — dressed up for Halloween as the Proud Family. In the...
Scary Mommy
