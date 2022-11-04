ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Are the Signs of Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar disorder formerly known as a manic-depressive disorder is a mental condition characterized by abrupt transitions between manic and depressive affective states. According to the National Institute on Mental Illness, bipolar disorder often first manifests in the teen or early adult years and affects 2.6 percent of adult Americans or over 5.7 million people.
Psych Centra

Medical Cannabis and Bipolar Disorder Treatment

Some sources say cannabis might help with bipolar disorder symptoms — but research suggests it can be dangerous. Various reports say that cannabis might help people manage the symptoms of bipolar disorder. If you have bipolar disorder, you might be tempted to self-medicate with cannabis. However, there’s a lack...
wmagazine.com

Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Her Breakup With Justin Bieber in New Documentary

Apple TV+ released its hotly anticipated documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Friday—a project that covers many of the recent issues in Gomez’s life, including her lupus and bipolar disorder diagnosis and recovery. The film also covers some old issues that keep coming up again: specifically, her long-ceased relationship with Justin Bieber.
GoldDerby

‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ reviews: Critics rave the entertainer ‘can bare her soul with the best of them’ in new documentary

On November 4, 2022, Apple TV+ released “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,” focusing on the multi-hyphenate entertainer who was launched into superstardom as a teenager in Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Now 30, she stars in the Emmy-winning comedy “Only Murders in the Building” alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short and is the most followed musician and actress on Instagram.
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’

Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Scary Mommy

Aaron Carter Leaves Behind Young Son

Aaron Carter, 34, has died. The former child star and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter was “found unresponsive in his Palmdale, California home” on November 5. Shortly after emergency personnel arrived, he was declared deceased at the scene. He is survived by his 11-month-old son Prince, whom he shared with ex Melanie Martin.
News-Medical.net

Curbing depression among parents improves control of children's asthma, study finds

Depression and anxiety in the parents of children with asthma have been associated with increased clinic visits and asthma-related hospitalizations. Curbing depression among these caregivers improves control of asthma and lung function, partially through effective treatment of the child's own depression, a new study by UT Southwestern O'Donnell Brain Institute researchers finds.
msn.com

Britney Spears has incurable nerve damage on one side of her body

Britney Spears has claimed she has incurable nerve damage on the right side of her body. The 'Piece of Me' singer has explained that the reason she dances in front of the camera all the time for social media is because it's the only time she doesn't feel any "pain".
The Independent

Julia Fox seemingly reveals Kanye West ‘showed’ her how to fake paparazzi photos

Julia Fox has seemingly revealed that Kanye West taught her an important skill during their brief relationship: how to call the paparazzi.The Uncut Gems actor, 32, and the rapper, 45, made headlines earlier this year with their very public relationship. Throughout their nearly three months of dating, Fox and West were often spotted having dinner in Miami, photographed leaving a play in New York City, and were even seen wearing matching denim outfits during Paris Fashion Week.Now, Fox has revealed there may have been a secret to their highly-publicised relationship. While appearing on supermodel Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low...
