Related
Rebel Wilson Tells Fans She and Ramona Agruma Are "NOT Engaged"
While Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are still going strong, they're not quite ready to make a trip down the aisle just yet. After multiple reports that the couple were engaged surfaced on Saturday, Nov. 5, Wilson shut down the rumors with a cute couples photo on her Instagram Story.
Lori Harvey's Cutout Gown Has a Dramatic Neck-High Slit
Have you ever seen a dress with a slit so high it runs up to your neck? Check out this daring detail in action on Lori Harvey's latest look. In an Instagram captioned "Doing me & doing better," Harvey shared a show-stopping gown on Thursday night that bared quite a bit of skin.
Beyoncé Shares "Proud Family" Costume in a Rare Photo With Her Kids
Beyoncé surprised fans with a rare family photo on Instagram Nov. 3, sharing her spot-on family Halloween costume. After seeing countless re-creations including the Sanderson Sisters, "Home Alone" bandits, and Marge Simpson, we're admittedly a little over Halloween, but since it's Queen Bey, she had our attention. The Carters celebrated the holiday as the Proud family, with each family member dressed as a different character from the animated Disney Channel series.
Lindsay Lohan's Dating History, From Aaron Carter to Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan has been in the spotlight since she was just a little girl, stealing the hearts of viewers with her breakout role in 1998's "The Parent Trap." Over the years, she also went on to steal the hearts of others as her dating life played out in the public eye.
Anne Hathaway's Stylist Erin Walsh Shares Her Top Holiday Styling Tips
With the holiday season approaching, invites for seasonal celebrations ahead are bound to start filling up your inbox. As fun as the end-of-the-year festivities may be, navigating what to wear during such a busy time can be an exhausting feat. To make the process less painful, celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who's responsible for Anne Hathaway's iconic, head-turning looks, is sharing her top styling tips to curating a chic and functional holiday wardrobe with ease.
Alexis Ohanian Responds to Drake: "I Stay Winning . . . Being the Best Groupie For My Wife and Daughter"
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz / Prince Williams. Alexis Ohanian is owning his role as a dedicated supporter of his family. In a Nov. 4 Twitter thread, Ohanian wrote, "The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife and daughter."
Kim Kardashian's Milk-Bath Nails Shine Against Her Latex Dress
Kim Kardashian is proving that milk-bath nails can complement any of her fashion eras. On Nov. 7, the entrepreneur attended the CFDA Awards wearing a latex dress, and the elegant manicure pulled the look together flawlessly. Kardashian stuck true to the trend's roots: her nails were painted a pale milky...
Amy Schumer Takes on "The Looker" in "SNL"'s "The Watcher" Parody Sketch
Someone is watching Amy Schumer, and she's not happy about them blabbing all her secrets. Schumer stepped into the role of "Saturday Night Live" host for the third time in the Nov. 5 episode, which included a parody of Netflix's latest hit Ryan Murphy series "The Watcher." In the "SNL" sketch, "The Watcher" becomes "The Looker," a person who is spying on Schumer and her picture-perfect suburban family.
3 Editors' Honest Takes on Kristin Cavallari's Jewelry Brand, Uncommon James
If you've watched "Laguna Beach," "The Hills," or better yet, "Very Cavallari," you probably know who Kristin Cavallari is. The mother of three is a former reality-TV star turned entrepreneur with an ultra-successful jewelry brand called Uncommon James that's received a ton of praise for its quality, affordability, and on-trend styles over the years. The brand's only been around since 2017, and yet, it embodies the ferocity of a brand that's been around for decades with its great reputation and timeless style. UJ pieces are described on its website as "feminine with an edge, classic yet trendy, and simple — with a pop of personality." Personally, I've been a fan of the brand ever since watching "Very Cavallari" in 2018 — a genius marketing tactic on Cavallari's part. But nevertheless, is UJ worth the hype?
The Spice Girls Reunite to Sing "Say You'll Be There" at Geri Halliwell's 50th Birthday
The Spice Girls had a mini reunion over the weekend, and an impromptu performance was involved. Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Chisholm partied it up at Geri Halliwell's belated 50th-birthday celebration on Nov. 5 and sang along to their 1996 hit "Say You'll Be There" on the dance floor. In a video captured by David Beckham, four of the five girl-group members — Ginger, Baby, Sporty, and Posh — formed a circle and belted out the lyrics together, swaying to the music and smiling from ear to ear the entire time.
Kylie Jenner Wears a Plunging Sequin Gown to Dress as a '90s Kris Jenner
Like mother, like daughter. Kylie Jenner showed up in a big way for Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party, where guests were asked to re-create iconic looks from the famous momager's life. Kylie chose a moment from December 1990, when Kris attended the 52nd annual Pioneer of the Year Awards in a black sequined gown with spaghetti straps. For the occasion, she accessorized with an ornate matching choker and bracelet set, in addition to diamond stud earrings. At the birthday soirée, Kylie wore Kris's dark, textured bixie haircut with bangs, and employed a cherry red lip, precisely emulating every beauty detail. Even her manicure, though shaped to a longer point, was the same color. Kylie finished the outfit with a gold plated Jimmy Choo box clutch, posing with partner Travis Scott for a mirror selfie.
Nick Carter, Hilary Duff and More Stars Remember Aaron Carter: "I Love You Baby Brother"
In the wake of Aaron Carter's death on Nov. 5 at the age of 34, the singer's family, friends, and former costars and collaborators are paying their respects to the pop star. Carter was best known for his pop albums "Aaron Carter," released in 1997, and "Aaron's Party (Come and Get It)," which went triple platinum in 2000. As the younger brother of Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter, the "Candy" singer began touring with the boy band when he was just 9. From there, his career went on to include guest appearances on show's like "Lizzie McGuire" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," making him a household name among tweens in the early '00s.
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
See Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Romantic "All Too Well" Sing-Along
If you've ever wondered what car-ride sing-alongs are like for Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, allow Taylor Swift to take the wheel. On Nov. 3, Brown shared a video of herself and Bongiovi singing an "All Too Well" duet on the road. "Ready?" she asks her boyfriend as the chorus kicks in. Biting back smiles, the couple launch into a music-video-worthy performance, Brown's arms waving to the song as Bongiovi is behind the wheel.
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are back on the red carpet. The private pair stepped out in a rare public appearance for the "Fleishman Is in Trouble" premiere in New York City on Nov. 7. Brody, who's starring in the series based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner's bestselling novel, looked dapper in a dark-green suit, while Meester smiled next to her husband in a velvet brown dress with floral embellishments. The Hulu show premieres on Nov. 17 and also features Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, and Lizzy Caplan.
Kiernan Shipka and John Mayer Spotted Out at Dinner, Sparking Dating Rumors
Kiernan Shipka and John Mayer continue to fuel speculation they may be in a relationship. The pair were spotted at dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA, on Nov. 6, and photos of their night out were published by The Daily Mail. Mayer, 45, wore a black windbreaker, while Shipka, 22, sported a long gray trench coat. According to the outlet, the dinner lasted four hours, and Mayer started singing to Shipka at one point.
"Love Is Blind"'s Cole on His Relationship With Zanab: "I Didn't Intend, at Any Time, to Hurt Her"
Season three of "Love Is Blind" ended with its highly anticipated weddings episode (released Nov. 9), which finally reveals which couples said "I do" — and "I don't." For as many happy moments viewers saw with Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton tying the knot, there were just as many heated ones fans didn't expect — mainly between Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett. The former's intense speech at the altar ended with her walking out on her partner and shutting down any possibility of the two continuing their relationship. It's one of many moments that Barnett tells POPSUGAR were "extremely hard" for him to watch.
Randall Park Wants a "Blockbuster" Season 2: "I'm Rooting For Timmy and Eliza"
Image Source: ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection. Just like his character Timmy, Randall Park is hoping to keep "Blockbuster" alive. Season one of the Netflix show, which premiered Nov. 3, left a few things hanging, including the status of Timmy's relationship with his employee and longtime crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero). The pair spend a lot of the season looking longingly at each other while staunchly refusing to admit their true feelings. "I'm rooting for Timmy and Eliza," Park tells POPSUGAR. The series hasn't yet been renewed, but "I'm very invested in them," he says. "My hope is that we'll see some of these things come to fruition, if we do get another season or two."
Will Laura Dern Make a Cameo in "The White Lotus"? All Signs Point to Yes
Laura Dern may have another whodunnit series under her belt. The seasoned actor is rumored to potentially appear in "The White Lotus" season two following her brief voice cameo in the premiere — as if the cast wasn't already stacked enough. For viewers who may have missed her cameo...
Issa Rae's Favorite Trip She's Ever Taken Was "Part Honeymoon, Part Solo Travel"
Image Source: Getty Images / Bryan Bedder / American Express. From introducing "Rap Sh*t" immediately after wrapping "Insecure" to starring in the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie, Issa Rae has had quite the busy year. But the actor-producer made sure to carve out vacation time in between to toast to her successes and her recent nuptials.
