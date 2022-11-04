DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police say a man was shot and injured following a road rage incident that occurred late Tuesday morning near Dover. Shortly before 12 p.m., troopers began investigating a shooting that occurred on Seven Hickories Road in the area of Brenford Road. Investigators learned that the 34-year-old victim had been struck by gunfire while he was seated in his vehicle after an alleged road rage incident. The victim was transported by an acquaintance to an area hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his wounds. There were no other reported injuries.

DOVER, DE ・ 18 HOURS AGO