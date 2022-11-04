First condolences to the families for all involved. But let me guess, they were roll model children with good family upbringing with all parents present went to church never in any trouble... well? They should be tried as adults and if found guilty prison for the rest of their lives...
keep them in jail they are a danger to philadelphia streets give they 200 years
This is what we teach in schools to hate each other no respect for life when children see mothers killing their own babies no father in house and no teaching of God Jesus rights and wrongs liberals are teaching our children to do wrong not right so our children now think it’s ok to kill when the democrats preach hate and murders
