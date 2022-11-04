Read full article on original website
Gianforte pushes trades education, more construction as fixes for Montana housing crunch
Montana governor touts apprenticeship programs, housing task force recommendations in front of Bozeman apartment development. Standing in front of a luxury apartment complex under construction in Bozeman Thursday, Gov. Greg Gianforte touted his efforts to address Montana’s housing affordability crunch by promoting new residential development. Flanked by construction industry...
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible
National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
Is Squatting Legal In The State of Montana? It’s Surprising
If you own land or have a rental property, this is good information to know in case you get stuck in a case. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can sleep in your car is legal. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area or throughout Montana. We haven't touched on squatter's rights and whether they exist in Montana. Here's what we found.
One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?
We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
How Does Montana’s Marriage Rate Compare to Other States?
Montana is famous as a place where people fly fish, snowboard and hunt, but it's underrated as a place for romance. The scenery is the perfect backdrop for every step in a relationship, splashing and flirting in the beautiful rivers during the summer, in the winter snuggling to stay warm. Maybe that's why Montana has the second-highest marriage rate in the country, according to the latest data from the CDC. The data is from 2019 and 2020, no other years have been released.
Missoula County still has election ballots to count
The counting of the ballots cast in Tuesday's midterm elections in Missoula County has been delayed.
Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real
Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
University of Montana, Montana State hold post-election forums next week
Will legislators be nasty or nice to each other? And how will election results affect Montanans?. The University of Montana and Montana State University-Bozeman are each holding forums next week on those topics. The Zoom events are free and open to the public. UM Nov. 9: “Can Civility Prevail in...
Voters deciding Montana’s Western District race for the US House
Montanans are going to polls on Tuesday with two US House seats on the line for the first time in years.
Above average numbers at west-central Montana hunter check stations
FWP states hunter check stations in west-central Montana are reporting elk and deer harvests up from last year and the five-year average.
Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic
The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
How Montana Dems Are Hoping to Win By Propping Up Libertarian
Montana Democrats and their dark money organizations have apparently abandoned efforts to promote Democrat candidate Monica Tranel in the Western Congressional district in Montana. Instead, they're hoping to prop up the open borders, pro-sanctuary city Libertarian candidate. It's all part of an effort to try and steal votes from Republican candidate Ryan Zinke (R-MT).
Harold, Beloved Montana Bull Elk Brutally Poached, Left to Waste
As is usually the case with poaching incidents that we report about in Montana, this one is sad, vicious and senseless. While the National Bison Range on the Flathead Indian Reservation is best-known (obviously) for its opportunities to get visitors in close, reasonable proximity to those breathtaking beasts, some other inhabitants of the range have taken on iconic personalities, too.
Issue proposed for 2022 General Election ballot proposed splitting Montana into two states
HELENA, Mont. - Montanans headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act and the Electronic Data Protection Act. But what about the issues that didn't make the ballot?. Several ballot issues didn’t make the 2022 General Election ballot, including one that proposed dividing Montana into...
Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Matt Rosendale won a second term in the U.S. House on Tuesday as he fended off a pair of challengers in the race for a newly drawn district representing the eastern portion of the state. The race for the other newly-drawn U.S. House...
Missoula’s median home price remains stable, even with changing market
Homes are still more expensive than they were a year ago. But the Missoula Organization REALTORS® reports competition for homes has cooled as the market is impacted by inflation and higher interest rates. The new 3rd quarter report shows little change in the median price for a Missoula home,...
Series of incidents reported on roadways in western Montana
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes across the western part state Monday as weather continues to impact road conditions. According to MDT's 511 road report map, northbound lanes are blocked on Highway 93 south of Polson at mile-marker 56. Road conditions in this area have scattered ice and frost.
Power outage repaired in Lolo
NorthWestern Energy reported a power outage is impacting over 200 customers in Lolo on Monday afternoon.
Missoula under emergency travel only
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula is under emergency travel only, according to an alert from the Missoula police Department. MPD said via Facebook they will provide an update once the emergency travel warning has ended. The City of Missoula Police Department public information officer, Lydia Arnold, sent the following press release:
Voters in Montana will brave snow and subzero windchills to reach polls
A strong cold front is hitting Montana on Election Day, forcing voters to cope with snow, slippery roads and subfreezing temperatures to reach polling places. The wind chill in Billings was minus 11 degrees in the predawn hours, the local National Weather Service office said. The high is expected to reach 24 on Tuesday.
