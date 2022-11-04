ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

explorebigsky.com

Gianforte pushes trades education, more construction as fixes for Montana housing crunch

Montana governor touts apprenticeship programs, housing task force recommendations in front of Bozeman apartment development. Standing in front of a luxury apartment complex under construction in Bozeman Thursday, Gov. Greg Gianforte touted his efforts to address Montana’s housing affordability crunch by promoting new residential development. Flanked by construction industry...
BOZEMAN, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible

National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Is Squatting Legal In The State of Montana? It’s Surprising

If you own land or have a rental property, this is good information to know in case you get stuck in a case. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can sleep in your car is legal. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area or throughout Montana. We haven't touched on squatter's rights and whether they exist in Montana. Here's what we found.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?

We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
BOZEMAN, MT
930 AM KMPT

How Does Montana’s Marriage Rate Compare to Other States?

Montana is famous as a place where people fly fish, snowboard and hunt, but it's underrated as a place for romance. The scenery is the perfect backdrop for every step in a relationship, splashing and flirting in the beautiful rivers during the summer, in the winter snuggling to stay warm. Maybe that's why Montana has the second-highest marriage rate in the country, according to the latest data from the CDC. The data is from 2019 and 2020, no other years have been released.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real

Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
MISSOULA, MT
explorebigsky.com

University of Montana, Montana State hold post-election forums next week

Will legislators be nasty or nice to each other? And how will election results affect Montanans?. The University of Montana and Montana State University-Bozeman are each holding forums next week on those topics. The Zoom events are free and open to the public. UM Nov. 9: “Can Civility Prevail in...
BOZEMAN, MT
beckersasc.com

Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic

The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
BOZEMAN, MT
103.7 The Hawk

How Montana Dems Are Hoping to Win By Propping Up Libertarian

Montana Democrats and their dark money organizations have apparently abandoned efforts to promote Democrat candidate Monica Tranel in the Western Congressional district in Montana. Instead, they're hoping to prop up the open borders, pro-sanctuary city Libertarian candidate. It's all part of an effort to try and steal votes from Republican candidate Ryan Zinke (R-MT).
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Harold, Beloved Montana Bull Elk Brutally Poached, Left to Waste

As is usually the case with poaching incidents that we report about in Montana, this one is sad, vicious and senseless. While the National Bison Range on the Flathead Indian Reservation is best-known (obviously) for its opportunities to get visitors in close, reasonable proximity to those breathtaking beasts, some other inhabitants of the range have taken on iconic personalities, too.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Series of incidents reported on roadways in western Montana

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes across the western part state Monday as weather continues to impact road conditions. According to MDT's 511 road report map, northbound lanes are blocked on Highway 93 south of Polson at mile-marker 56. Road conditions in this area have scattered ice and frost.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Missoula under emergency travel only

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula is under emergency travel only, according to an alert from the Missoula police Department. MPD said via Facebook they will provide an update once the emergency travel warning has ended. The City of Missoula Police Department public information officer, Lydia Arnold, sent the following press release:
MISSOULA, MT

