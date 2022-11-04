ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Nick Cannon Kids Timeline: Untangling His Rapidly Growing Family Tree

By Dani Medina
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTRWw_0iywIBlg00
Photo: Getty Images

After news broke this week that Nick Cannon was expecting another child, many are asking the question: How many kids does Nick Cannon have? We're here to help you figure that out.

On Thursday (November 3), model Alyssa Scott revealed with a stunning maternity photoshoot that she was pregnant with Cannon's child — the second for Scott and Cannon, but the 12th overall child (11 of which are living) for the TV personality. Last year, their son Zen was diagnosed with brain cancer and died when he was 5 months old.

Scott's baby isn't the only kiddo on the way for the Wild 'n Out host, however. Abby De La Rosa is also pregnant with her and Nick's third child, per TMZ ; the two are already parents to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir , who are just a year old. This baby is due any day now, with an expected due date of October 25.

Since 2011, Cannon has had 10 children with six different women: Monroe, Moroccan, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, Rise Messiah, Onyx Ice Cole, Zion, Zillion, Zen and Legendary Love. Here's a look at how many kids Nick Cannon has, the baby mamas and the timeline:

(Last updated: November 3, 2020)

2011: Twins Monroe & Moroccan with Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey and Cannon were married from 2008 to 2016. She gave birth to Cannon's first two children, twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, on April 30, 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzk8i_0iywIBlg00
TV personality Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon, singer Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images

2017: Golden Sagon with Brittany Bell

On February 21, 2017, former Miss USA Brittany Bell gave birth to Golden Sagon. This is the first of three children Brittany and Nick share, but more on that later!

2020: Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell

On December 23, 2020, Brittany Bell gave birth to Powerful Queen, the second child for her and Cannon.

2021: Twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa

Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir on June 14, 2021.

2021: Zen with Alyssa Scott

On June 23, 2021, Alyssa Scott gave birth to her first child with Cannon, Zen, just over a week after Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Zion and Zillion. At 5 months, however, Zen died after a battle with brain cancer.

2022: Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi

On June 28, model Bre Tiesi gave birth to Legendary Love.

2022: Abby De La Rosa announces she's pregnant with her third child with Nick Cannon

On June 3, Abby De La Rosa revealed she was pregnant. TMZ confirmed that Cannon was the father. She hinted at the possibility of having another set of twins on Instagram. The expected due date is October 25.

2022: Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole

Model LaNisha Cole gave birth to Onyx Ice Cole on September 14.

2022: Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell

On September 30, Nick Cannon revealed Brittany Bell gave birth to their third child together, Rise Messiah .

2022: Alyssa Scott reveals she's expecting her second baby with Nick Cannon

On November 3, Alyssa Scott revealed she was pregnant with her and Cannon's second child after the death of 5-month-old Zen. Scott previously shared maternity photos on Instagram in October, but did not reveal Cannon was the father at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
HelloGiggles

Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Drama Continues With Announcement of Baby #11

The more the merrier! Baby #11 is on the way for Nick Cannon, who is expecting his second child with model Alyssa Scott. It’s been a big year for Cannon and his growing team of kiddos. Back in September, HelloGiggles reported that Cannon welcomed his ninth child, just weeks after announcing model Brittany Bell is pregnant with his tenth child.
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Truly the Perfect Penny in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's ‘Proud Family’ Halloween Costume

Beyoncé waited a couple days to let other celebrities post their Halloween costumes before issuing her own showstopper look for Halloween 2022: her family's spot-on The Proud Family costume. Beyoncé pulls double duty, dressing as both grandma Suga Mama and mom Trudy Proud. Jay-Z was dad Oscar Proud, while Blue Ivy was the show's protagonist Penny Proud. Her twin brother and sister Sir and Rumi were Penny's twin brother and sister BeBe and CeCe Proud. This group costume was truly made for the Carters—and they leaned in, with Bey and Blue wearing impeccable hairstyles to perfect their looks.
RadarOnline

Khloé Kardashian Trashed After FACETUNING 4-Year-Old Daughter True In Halloween Photo

The eagle-eyed internet sleuths have slammed Khloé Kardashian once again for a photoshop fail, accusing her of Facetuning her daughter in a picture from Halloween, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Kardashians star posted the photo from the costume-filled holiday on Instagram, and her followers were quick to express their outrage over the mom's use of Facetune, a facial editing effect, on a solo snap of her 4-year-old daughter, True. The series of Instagram pictures from their Halloween celebration showed Khloé, True, and their new pet, Grey Kitty, dressed alike in matching grey velvet catsuits — complete with ears and...
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Snuggles Up To Travis Scott At Mom Kris’ Birthday: Rare Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the ultimate couple goals as their relationship keeps going from strength to strength. The makeup mogul and the famous rapper were snapped getting quite cozy at Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner’s, birthday party on Friday, Oct. 5. Travis took to his Instagram to share the gorgeous photo (below), where Kylie was dressed up as the KarJenner matriarch, along with her sisters, in a hilarious birthday prank on their mom!
iHeartRadio

Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was 'Scared To Death Of Me'

Did you know Justin Bieber and Judge Judy Sheindlin used to be neighbors? The infamous TV judge opened up about knowing Bieber in his teenage years. "He's scared to death of me," she told Access Hollywood per People. "There was a period of time before he grew up — when he was foolish, and doing foolish things." She then recalled that Bieber allegedly had his security let him know when Judge Judy was outside so he wouldn't accidentally run into her.
Upworthy

Newborn baby stops crying after hearing Dad's voice: 'Daddy is here, love'

The connection between a child and their parent is formed even before the child is born. This profound connection is deep and lasts as long as our parents live. A video doing rounds on Twitter accurately explains this bond in which a newborn child is crying loudly and the father is trying to comfort him. The video was posted on Twitter by Good News Correspondent with the caption, "Newborn baby stops crying hearing dad’s voice."
iHeartRadio

Camila Cabello Puts A Special Twist On 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'

Camila Cabello has shared her cover of "I'll Be Home For Christmas" and fans are loving her Latin twist on the American holiday classic. The song was officially released in anticipation of the holiday season on Friday, November 4th. According to Broadway World, Camila first debuted the cover on "Michael...
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Channels Kris Jenner at Birthday Party With Glamorous Floral Pantsuit, Blond Pixie & Sharp Red Pumps

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters celebrated their mom Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday in a very unique way. The birthday bash took place on Nov. 5 with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner dressing up as the momager from different eras of her life. The reality superstars each took to social media to share their best versions of their mother. Khloe channeled a very memorable Instagram photo of Kris appearing glammed up from 2017. Khloe uploaded several videos on TikTok, which sees her strutting through the halls of a home in a very chic outfit. @khloékardashian All hail @Kris ...
intheknow.com

Man ‘patiently waits’ to propose while girlfriend gets distracted by pumpkins

A woman nearly sabotaged her boyfriend’s wedding proposal because she was too busy trying to make a joke. TikToker @sammyrhea dropped a throwback video of her memorable proposal. While she and her boyfriend were visiting a pumpkin patch, he got down on one knee to surprise her. But she was a bit too distracted to notice.
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

185K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy