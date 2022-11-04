Read full article on original website
High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
Worker Arrives To Smoke Inside N. Fargo Burger King, Fire Found on Roof
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Firefighters put out a small fire on the roof of Burger King, across from the Fargodome. A worker called 911 shortly after 5 am saying there was smoke inside the building when they showed up for their shift. Crews couldn’t find anything burning inside so...
DETOUR: Amtrak prepares for winter weather in North Dakota
They will be skipping stops in Grand Forks, Devils Lake, and Rugby on Friday and Saturday.
FM churches team with Orphan Grain Train to collect winter clothing and necessities for Ukraine
(Fargo, ND) -- A couple of churches in the FM metro are running donation drives to support children living in orphanages in Ukraine. "We're working with a group of 8 orphanages in Ukraine right now and we're collecting items for them as there is a very difficult winter coming on as I hear from them. They're without electricity, without heat," said Kirk Rosen. a representative with Orphan Grain Train North Dakota.
Early Season Winter Storm Expected Thursday and Friday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – An early season winter storm is expected in the Lakes Area Thursday and Friday, likely to bring at least minor winter impacts. The National Weather Service says Impacts are expected to be mainly tied to travel conditions from accumulating snow, reduced visibility, and light icing. However, there is a chance this winter storm could bring major winter impacts to the area.
Fire breaks out at Fargo Burger King
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries are being reported after a fire broke out at a Fargo Burger King. Workers discovered smoke at the restaurant across from the Fargodome upon arrival Monday morning. Responding crews found the blaze in the roof in the air handling unit. There has been no word...
Record-high Powerball jackpot has Moorhead store, customers buzzing
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A record-breaking jackpot keeps getting bigger as no one has scored a winning Powerball number yet. Monday night’s drawing is giving people in the valley 1.9 billion reasons to try, try and try again, and it’s keeping one Moorhead convenience store busy as ever.
Portland, ND man dies in crash
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Portland, North Dakota man is dead after a crash in Traill County. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was heading east on 3rd Street Northeast seven miles southwest of Portland around 2:50 PM Tuesday. Another pickup pulling a trailer was going south on 145th Avenue Northeast. The first pickup struck the second as it drove through an intersection that doesn’t have a stop sign.
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
Owner of Fargo house set for demolition appealing case
(Fargo, ND) -- The owner of a Fargo house set for demolition is appealing the case. Officials say the home in the 900 block of Fifth Street South has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous code violations, and has excessive trash. Police say they've been called to the home...
Fargo Force Week Seven Recap
The Fargo Force welcomed the Tri-City Storm to Scheels Arena for a two game set from November 3rd-4th. The Storm took the victory in the opener 5-4 in a high scoring affair led by a hat trick from Kieran Cebrian. Then on Friday night the Force got revenge with a 4-0 victory led by goalie Matej Marinov.
Owner attempts to stop city order to demolish dangerous home
FARGO (KFGO) – Dan Curtis, the owner of a Fargo home declared dangerous and ordered demolished by the city, has gone to court to challenge the order. After several years of attempts by the Inspections Department to deal with the problem, city commissioners voted on September 19 to have the house and garage at 924 5th Street South removed by November 18.
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
11-07-22 The Chris Berg Show
Today's guest host is Flag Family Media President Steve Hallstrom. Cass County State's Attorney candidate Kim Hegvik and Minnesota Governor candidate Dr. Scott Jensen join the show. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are ready to take action. How can folks in...
Fargo police report case of mailbox theft; offer warning and reminder to homeowners
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is reporting a case of mail theft. It happened last Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of 22nd Ave. S. Officers responded to a report of someone stealing a check out of a mailbox. Police say they were unable to collect any video evidence, but say the case has been passed along to the U.S. Postal Service. Any theft of mail from a home mailbox is considered a federal offense. Police say if you have concerns mailing valuables from your home mailbox, to take those items directly to the post office. If receiving valuable packages, police suggest having the packages delivered to a workplace or secure drop box.
MSUM President Anne Backhurst touts new support center for veteran students
(Moorhead, MN) -- MSUM is moving forward with pans to develop the new Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success. "MSUM has been committed to serving veteran students for quite some time. We've been identified as a "Beyond The Yellow Ribbon" campus for about a decade now," MSUM President Dr. Anne Blackhurst.
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Otter Tail County
(Fergus Falls, MN)--One person is dead following a motorcycle crash late last week in Otter Tail County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Road 88 near 180th Ave. in Fergus Falls Township when it left the roadway and crashed. Authorities say the 34-year-old male...
ND Man Killed on Motorcycle North of Fergus Falls Identified
On Monday the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office released more information on the fatal motorcycle accident from Thursday night. In a release they said through the investigation it is believed that the motorcycle involved in the crash is the same motorcycle from the pursuit, the evening prior. The autopsy...
Man arrested following burglary report at Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in custody, suspected of burglarizing 99 Bottles liquor store on Main Ave. According to Moorhead PD, officers stopped a man for a headlight out on his bike in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Police say they...
