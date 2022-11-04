One-night only performance celebrates Dia de los Muertos

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Put on by the Delphi Project, “When the Veil Thins,” celebrates Dia de Los Muertos with a one-night only performance. The performance features original compositions, choreography, sword dancing and more.

The performance will feature internationally award-winning composers Elizabeth Garland and Keely Mackey-Gonzales. The performance will give the audience of all ages a haunting, reflecting and celebratory feel. The performance will be held Saturday, November 5 at 7 p.m. at the South Broadway Cultural Center. For more information visit the Delphi Project Facebook page . To purchase tickets go to tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/400444?tc=hmt .

