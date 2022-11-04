One-night only performance celebrates Dia de los Muertos
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Put on by the Delphi Project, “When the Veil Thins,” celebrates Dia de Los Muertos with a one-night only performance. The performance features original compositions, choreography, sword dancing and more.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico
- Crime: River of Lights hit and run prosecutors want defense attorney removed
- Local Elections: November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers
- Albuquerque: ABQ bosque fire contained after spreading to a quarter of an acre
The performance will feature internationally award-winning composers Elizabeth Garland and Keely Mackey-Gonzales. The performance will give the audience of all ages a haunting, reflecting and celebratory feel. The performance will be held Saturday, November 5 at 7 p.m. at the South Broadway Cultural Center. For more information visit the Delphi Project Facebook page . To purchase tickets go to tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/400444?tc=hmt .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 1