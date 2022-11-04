Read full article on original website
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ
One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
15 spots in NJ offering free Veteran’s day food and drinks Nov. 11
So many of us will see a military person in uniform, and thank them for their service. But Veterans Day is more than that. It’s a day where we honor those who have served our country and have been willing to fight for our American way of life. There...
Tis the season, but how charitable is New Jersey?
'Tis the season for giving, right? Well, Americans have a lot of work to do. The latest World Giving Index shows the U-S is falling behind when it comes to charity, dropping to 19th place among the most generous countries after years at the top of the list. However, U.S....
NJ opioid prescription rules are now national guidelines
New opioid prescription guidelines from a federal agency echo what New Jersey has already been doing for years. At the same time, many states have laws on the books that mirror the patient notification act first enacted by New Jersey in 2017. "This is a life-saving law that makes complete...
First monkeypox-related death reported in New Jersey
TRENTON – Monkeypox contributed to the death of a New Jersey resident last month, state health officials said Monday. It’s the first reported death in the state tied to monkeypox, and the 10th in the United States, since the current outbreak began in the spring. There have been 49 people hospitalized in the state due to the viral infection.
Despite some poor grades, NJ ranks 4th nationally for health of women and kids
On a list of all 50 states, New Jersey ranks No. 4 for the overall health of women and children in 2022. But, according to the rankings released by United Health Foundation, there are quite a few measures that present a lot of room for improvement for the Garden State.
How Tropical Storm Nicole could impact NJ this week
Tropical Storm Nicole will likely affect New Jersey with heavy rain and tropical-storm-force wind gusts on Friday and Saturday. The likely last tropical storm of the hurricane season will strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday afternoon when it will make landfall along the Central Florida coastline. The National...
New Jersey ‘Cake Whisperer’ is competing on a Food Network show
A New Jersey baker who taught himself English after arriving here from Costa Rica, is competing on the Food Network’s “Holiday Wars.”. Christian Alejandro Rojas, of Neptune, got one of the coveted baking slots for the season that is airing now. Rojas came to the U.S. in 1998,...
Trendy NJ store picks its hot holiday gifts
Showcase, the trendy retailer with six stores in New Jersey that are already open or are opening soon has put out its list of trendy holiday gifts. Believe it or not, all the items on the list are available at Showcase!. The items are from various categories like toys, beauty...
Did you capture those fall colors in NJ this fall?
This year, "leaf peepers" didn't have to go far to catch spectacular colors this fall. Some forecasts called for a less-than-stunning display of color from mother nature this year due to near-drought conditions in summer. Perhaps the heavy rains at the very beginning of the fall season helped brighten things...
One of the most underrated tourist attractions in America is in Mercer County, NJ
If you have never been to, or even heard of, the Grounds for Sculpture, you are missing a real jewel of New Jersey. The travel website HawaiianIslands.com put out a list of the 20 most underrated tourist spots in America, and it was wonderful to see the Grounds for Sculpture taking the number 5 spot.
Danger at Menlo Park, NJ, veteran’s home – State keeps it open
A new report details incompetence and abuse at the state run Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park. State inspectors issued a finding of "immediate jeopardy," which means a threat to the lives of residents receiving care at the facility. Among the incidents cited in a 300-page report:. A patient who...
Watch the ‘beaver moon’ lunar eclipse in NJ
If you're someone who pays close attention to the moon, you may notice something a little different this Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last full lunar eclipse until the spring of 2025 will appear in the early morning and is being called the “beaver moon.”. This moon will appear a...
These New Jersey cities are two of the oldest in America
We often take for granted that we live in a historic state with some of the earliest settlements in the country. When you go out west, you'll find a lot less history. It's amazing that we don't speak Dutch, with a lot of our earliest towns and cities being founded by Dutch traders.
Thanksgiving Pizza, perfect for the kids table. Where to get it in NJ
So I had this idea one night while on New Jersey 101.5 of a Thanksgiving pizza. I thought there are "gobbler" sandwiches made of turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, etc. So why not try it on a pizza? Little did I know someone in Marlboro actually did. Enter Todd Hulbert who...
Top 5 ‘Down the Shore’ memories and where to find the rest in NJ
Not only are we lucky to have a "down the shore" in New Jersey, regardless of where the shore actually is in relation to where you are, but we're also lucky to have some great "down the shore" memories. As Brian Adams once sang, "Those were the best days of our lives."
NJ phone services company pays $100M over ‘junk fees’ allegations
HOLMDEL — A Monmouth County-based home-phone services company has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations of deceptive and unfair practices. The Federal Trade Commission announced that it had taken action against Vonage for charging junk fees and trapping customers into unwanted subscriptions. Under terms of the deal,...
Important water safety update for Central NJ residents
Residents in Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell, Lawrence and Trenton continue to express concern and ask questions about the quality of their tap water after the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection initiated direct operational oversight at Trenton Water Works last month. The action was taken after years of contamination problems at...
My fondest NJ memories of the Windmill, as new owners take over
Saturday night I sat at dinner with a few friends, discussing the restaurants that we thought were best in New Jersey. Sushi spots, pizza, places, ethnic foods, etc. But when it came to hotdogs, everyone agreed on one spot. The Windmill. I was so surprised because I was in a...
The perfect solution for New Jersey voting
I want to start this off by saying that I had a very pleasant experience casting my votes today in Roosevelt where they reward your experience with not only a sticker but a cookie as well. No cookies were given in Mercer County, however. Only in New Jersey could we...
