New Jersey State

4 great places for split pea soup in NJ

One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
NJ opioid prescription rules are now national guidelines

New opioid prescription guidelines from a federal agency echo what New Jersey has already been doing for years. At the same time, many states have laws on the books that mirror the patient notification act first enacted by New Jersey in 2017. "This is a life-saving law that makes complete...
First monkeypox-related death reported in New Jersey

TRENTON – Monkeypox contributed to the death of a New Jersey resident last month, state health officials said Monday. It’s the first reported death in the state tied to monkeypox, and the 10th in the United States, since the current outbreak began in the spring. There have been 49 people hospitalized in the state due to the viral infection.
How Tropical Storm Nicole could impact NJ this week

Tropical Storm Nicole will likely affect New Jersey with heavy rain and tropical-storm-force wind gusts on Friday and Saturday. The likely last tropical storm of the hurricane season will strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday afternoon when it will make landfall along the Central Florida coastline. The National...
Trendy NJ store picks its hot holiday gifts

Showcase, the trendy retailer with six stores in New Jersey that are already open or are opening soon has put out its list of trendy holiday gifts. Believe it or not, all the items on the list are available at Showcase!. The items are from various categories like toys, beauty...
Did you capture those fall colors in NJ this fall?

This year, "leaf peepers" didn't have to go far to catch spectacular colors this fall. Some forecasts called for a less-than-stunning display of color from mother nature this year due to near-drought conditions in summer. Perhaps the heavy rains at the very beginning of the fall season helped brighten things...
Important water safety update for Central NJ residents

Residents in Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell, Lawrence and Trenton continue to express concern and ask questions about the quality of their tap water after the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection initiated direct operational oversight at Trenton Water Works last month. The action was taken after years of contamination problems at...
