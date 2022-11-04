ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy drops conference series to Texas State

The Troy Trojans (16-10, 10-4) were swept by a the Texas State Bobcats (20-6, 12-2) in a Sun Belt Conference volleyball series this weekend, giving the Bobcats sole possession of the No. 1 spot in the West Division. Troy and Texas State came into the weekend tied for first place...
TROY, AL
Troy defense gears up to stop Army’s option attack

Troy Trojans head football coach and defensive coordinator Shiel Wood spoke to the media on Monday and discussed the challenges of stopping the Army Black Knights’ unique option rushing attack. Sumrall also announced the team’s weekly award winners on the heels of this past Saturday’s win over Louisiana on...
TROY, AL
Troy men’s hoops welcomes walk-ons

A trio of players joined the Troy Trojans men’s basketball team this offseason as walk-ons including DJ Jamerson, Remy Graham and Kamryn Mitchell. Mitchell is a 6-foot-4-inch guard from Dothan that played high school basketball at Houston Academy. The local star averaged 10 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a senior at Houston Academy, helping guide the Raiders to the Class 3A Final Four.
TROY, AL
Troy’s Olivia Elliot goes undefeated at Florida tournament

This weekend, Troy women’s tennis player Oliva Elliot went 3-0 at the Stetson Hatters Invitational in DeLand, Fla., on Nov. 4-6. Elliot opened up the tournament, on Friday, with a 2-1 win over Saint Leo’s Larina Lancellotti in singles action and then teamed with Kristina Kukaras to defeat Saint Leo’s Lancelloti and Marta Vincens Mique in doubles action by a score of 6-3.
TROY, AL
Troy women’s basketball opens the season with a road win

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team (1-0) opened the 2022-2023 season with a road win against the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) on Monday and picked up a hard-fought 66-62 win. Troy and Samford battled back-and-forth for the entirety of the game but with the game tied 52-52, with under five...
TROY, AL
Trojans set for playoff clash with Tallassee

For the first time since 2014, the Charles Henderson Trojans (9-1) are heading into the second round of the Class 5A State Playoffs, against the Tallassee Tigers (7-4) this Friday night on the road. Charles Henderson was able to survive the first round with a 20-16 win over Williamson at...
TALLASSEE, AL
Pike Lib hosts 3-D archery tournament

Pike Liberal Arts hosted the Patriot 3-D Archery classic in Troy this weekend. Addison Copeland (PLAS) and Luke Daughtry (Goshen High) both shot a 238 of a possible 270 points to take top honors in the Patriot Archery Classic held Friday and Saturday at PLAS. Daughtry was declared the overall...
TROY, AL
Coming back home at suppertime

For the first time since, 2019, the curtain will go up on Alabama’s Official Folklife Play, “Come Home, It’s Suppertime” at the We Piddle Around Theater in downtown Brundidge. Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, remembers the first time the curtain went up...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Joe Lampley gives back to Tuskegee University

Brundidge native Joe N. Lampley, a 1976 Dean’s List graduate of Tuskegee University, has donated $100,000 to his Alma Mater. Lampley requested that 50 percent of the donation go to the university’s athletic department and 50 percent to fund student scholarships and grants. Lampley said his Brundidge family...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
County Line Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate sesquicentennial

Many landmarks occur in the life of the church. These events give us an opportunity to stop and offer additional thanks to God for all our blessings and for allowing us to serve the Brundidge community and the County of Pike. We are exceedingly grateful and happy to be celebrating our Sesquicentennial (150th) Church Anniversary!
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Troy Fire Dept. responds to mobile home fire

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Troy Fire Department responded to a residential mobile home fire on Highway 231. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call at approximately 9:44 p.m. on Nov. 5 of a mobile home fire located at the Brantley Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy.
TROY, AL

