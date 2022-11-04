Under new head coach Tyler Lewis, the Clackamas Community College Women’s Soccer team finished the season with a 2-8 record. Lewis said he was disappointed and frustrated with their inability to get another result or two in the back half of our season. “I was satisfied with our overall season and our ability to battle through illness and injury to finish the season,” he said. “I was inserted as the coach so late. I was pleased we scrambled and had a team that was very competitive in the South division and I am very optimistic going into my first recruiting season.”

