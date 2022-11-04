Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Oregon election results for key races
See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
theclackamasprint.net
New wrestling coach takes the mat at CCC
Clackamas Community College’s athletic affluence is well known, but the one sport in which the Cougars dominate is wrestling. The CCC wrestling team here has many awards under their belt. New coach Brett Sanchez has been on the team as a student athlete, and is ready to win more trophies from a different standpoint.
Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate
Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Salem, Oregon Lottery announces
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon. The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday. A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2. Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball […]
Boys soccer: Sasha DeVassie scores overtime game-winner as Westview beats Aloha to advance to Class 6A state final
Alexander “Sasha” DeVassie scored on a header off of a corner kick with minutes left in the second overtime period. It would end up being the goal that sent the Wildcats to the state championship game. No. 7 Westview defeated No. 11 Aloha 2-1 in overtime in the...
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Revered Citizen Sharon Cornish Passes
Last Thursday (11/3/2022), I was enjoying a glass of wine in the upstairs bar at The Venetian, trying to unwind from a crazy week. The live music featuring jazz giant Laura Cunard was just what the doctor ordered. Some good friends were in the room, and we had a chance to catch up. During that conversation, I was given the bittersweet news that a highly respected leader and vocal voice of our Hillsboro community, a local giant, had passed away.
Oregon scores another $1 million Powerball winner, as the $2.04 billion winning ticket was sold in California
The big prize may have gone to someone who bought the winning Powerball jackpot ticket -- worth a record $2.04 billion -- in Southern California, but another $1 million ticket was sold in Oregon. According to the Oregon Lottery, a ticket worth $1 million was purchased on Nov. 7 in Salem. That follows a $1 million ticket that was sold in Portland on Nov. 2.
Girls soccer: Abigail Cox’s 95th-minute goal leads Jesuit to the state championship game in victory over Tualatin
Almost 100 minutes into a battle with Tualatin, the Jesuit girls soccer team needed a spark on offense or risk Tuesday night’s Class 6A semifinal game going to a penalty kick shootout. At the 95th minute, Kaitlyn Maclennan sent a corner kick into the box. After a little bit...
Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland
Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
A tight congressional race in Oregon could signal the breadth of the GOP's reach
The contest in Oregon's new 6th Congressional District, once a blue stronghold, was recently rated a "toss-up" amid GOP gains.
High school football: All-Three Rivers League selections for 2022
The West Linn Lions lead the way with Mark Hamper, Sam Leavitt, Earl Ingle and Ben Winjum among the league's top players. With the high school football playoffs underway and the regular season in the rear-view mirror, the Three Rivers League has released its all-league selections for the 2022 fall season. After earning the No. 1 seed in the 6A playoffs and winning the league with an undefeated 5-0 record, West Linn dominated the first-team voting. The Lions had 10 players make first-team offense and seven named among the league's top defenders. West Linn players also earned two nods apiece...
$1.9B Powerball numbers delayed by technical issue
In order to be eligible for the Powerball jackpot on Monday, Nov. 7, people have to purchase tickets by 7 p.m. that night. The winning numbers will then be drawn at 7:59 p.m.
theclackamasprint.net
New Head Coach Seeks Old Winning Ways
Under new head coach Tyler Lewis, the Clackamas Community College Women’s Soccer team finished the season with a 2-8 record. Lewis said he was disappointed and frustrated with their inability to get another result or two in the back half of our season. “I was satisfied with our overall season and our ability to battle through illness and injury to finish the season,” he said. “I was inserted as the coach so late. I was pleased we scrambled and had a team that was very competitive in the South division and I am very optimistic going into my first recruiting season.”
Rep. Courtney Neron, a Democrat, on track to win 3rd term in Oregon district representing Sherwood and Wilsonville
Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville, appears to have held onto her Oregon House seat by defeating Republican challenger Jason Fields in the race to represent the district covering Sherwood and Wilsonville. In partial returns tallied as of 10 p.m., Neron had garnered 54% to Fields’ 46%. Neron, a high school...
WWEEK
As Officials Release First Tallies, Tina Kotek Holds Narrow Lead Over Christine Drazan in Governor’s Race
A large crowd of nervous Democrats watched the first tallies of ballots in a state of collective anxiety this evening at the Hyatt Regency at the Oregon Convention Center. Forty miles away in Silverton, Republicans clustered around an optimistic Christine Drazan, who hopes to be the first Republican woman ever elected governor in Oregon.
thelundreport.org
Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions
Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
Veterans Day 2022: Oregon events; what’s open, what’s closed
Each year on Nov. 11, Americans honor all those who have served in the armed forces. Here is the rundown on how some Oregon communities are celebrating the federal holiday -- what’s free for veterans, and what’s closed on Friday. Public transportation: TriMet buses, MAX and WES; C-Tran;...
Portland Trail Blazers’ chemistry and resiliency drive hot start: ‘There’s something brewing’
The Portland Trail Blazers aren’t simply winning. They are doing so in a way that has the team feeling like it has something special going with a long-lasting feel to it. “There’s something brewing,” forward Justise Winslow said Monday following the team’s 110-107 win at Miami. “And I don’t want to tell y’all what it is. We’re just gonna let it keep brewing.”
Beaverton voters approve school levy for teachers
Beaverton voters have approved a school levy to fund 286 teaching positions and keep class sizes at current levels. The five-year levy, which will begin in 2023, renews the current one and would tax property owners $1.25 per $1,000 of assessed value. The owner of a home assessed at $300,000 would pay $375 a year.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0