ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Oregon election results for key races

See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
OREGON STATE
theclackamasprint.net

New wrestling coach takes the mat at CCC

Clackamas Community College’s athletic affluence is well known, but the one sport in which the Cougars dominate is wrestling. The CCC wrestling team here has many awards under their belt. New coach Brett Sanchez has been on the team as a student athlete, and is ready to win more trophies from a different standpoint.
OREGON CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate

Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Salem, Oregon Lottery announces

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon. The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday. A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2. Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball […]
SALEM, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Revered Citizen Sharon Cornish Passes

Last Thursday (11/3/2022), I was enjoying a glass of wine in the upstairs bar at The Venetian, trying to unwind from a crazy week. The live music featuring jazz giant Laura Cunard was just what the doctor ordered. Some good friends were in the room, and we had a chance to catch up. During that conversation, I was given the bittersweet news that a highly respected leader and vocal voice of our Hillsboro community, a local giant, had passed away.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon scores another $1 million Powerball winner, as the $2.04 billion winning ticket was sold in California

The big prize may have gone to someone who bought the winning Powerball jackpot ticket -- worth a record $2.04 billion -- in Southern California, but another $1 million ticket was sold in Oregon. According to the Oregon Lottery, a ticket worth $1 million was purchased on Nov. 7 in Salem. That follows a $1 million ticket that was sold in Portland on Nov. 2.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

High school football: All-Three Rivers League selections for 2022

The West Linn Lions lead the way with Mark Hamper, Sam Leavitt, Earl Ingle and Ben Winjum among the league's top players. With the high school football playoffs underway and the regular season in the rear-view mirror, the Three Rivers League has released its all-league selections for the 2022 fall season. After earning the No. 1 seed in the 6A playoffs and winning the league with an undefeated 5-0 record, West Linn dominated the first-team voting. The Lions had 10 players make first-team offense and seven named among the league's top defenders. West Linn players also earned two nods apiece...
WEST LINN, OR
theclackamasprint.net

New Head Coach Seeks Old Winning Ways

Under new head coach Tyler Lewis, the Clackamas Community College Women’s Soccer team finished the season with a 2-8 record. Lewis said he was disappointed and frustrated with their inability to get another result or two in the back half of our season. “I was satisfied with our overall season and our ability to battle through illness and injury to finish the season,” he said. “I was inserted as the coach so late. I was pleased we scrambled and had a team that was very competitive in the South division and I am very optimistic going into my first recruiting season.”
CLACKAMAS, OR
thelundreport.org

Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions

Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers’ chemistry and resiliency drive hot start: ‘There’s something brewing’

The Portland Trail Blazers aren’t simply winning. They are doing so in a way that has the team feeling like it has something special going with a long-lasting feel to it. “There’s something brewing,” forward Justise Winslow said Monday following the team’s 110-107 win at Miami. “And I don’t want to tell y’all what it is. We’re just gonna let it keep brewing.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Beaverton voters approve school levy for teachers

Beaverton voters have approved a school levy to fund 286 teaching positions and keep class sizes at current levels. The five-year levy, which will begin in 2023, renews the current one and would tax property owners $1.25 per $1,000 of assessed value. The owner of a home assessed at $300,000 would pay $375 a year.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy