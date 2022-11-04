Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Related
Wave 3
Louisville Orchestra and children stories program
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane. Family members said 33-year-old Quinton Jones went to Seneca High School and loved his kids. North American International Livestock Expo returns to Louisville. Updated: 2 hours ago. The North American International Livestock Expo is drawing in thousands of people...
Wave 3
WATCH LIVE: Louisville Metro Mayor-Elect Craig Greenberg on WAVE Sunrise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor-Elect Craig Greenberg will be on WAVE Sunrise at 6 a.m. to discuss his vision for the city as he takes office in two months.
Wave 3
Gym remodeled in honor of fallen LMPD detective
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly four years after a detective with Louisville Metro Police Department was killed in the line of duty, her plans to remodel the gym at LMPD’s second division have come to fruition. Before her death, Detective Deidre Mengedoht was drawing up new plans for the...
Wave 3
The Brain Injury Alliance of Ky. holding 20th annual Brain Ball
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane. Family members said 33-year-old Quinton Jones went to Seneca High School and loved his kids. North American International Livestock Expo returns to Louisville. Updated: 2 hours ago. The North American International Livestock Expo is drawing in thousands of people...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Remaining quiet over the area until we get some moisture from NICHOLE coming in from the southeast later tomorrow night into Thursday. It still looks like areas along and east of I-65 stand the best change at the rain. Meanwhile, a cold front will move in...
Wave 3
Crews respond to fire at Taylor Berry neighborhood restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews with Louisville Fire & Rescue worked to extinguish a fire at a Taylor Berry neighborhood restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Berry Boulevard at a building housing a restaurant and auto body shop, according to Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper.
Wave 3
North American International Livestock Expo returns to Louisville
Importance of voting in African American communities. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future. Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot. Updated: 4 hours ago. Democratic incumbent Donna...
Wave 3
Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area
The polls are ready for voters to cast their ballots. Importance of voting in African American communities. Importance of voting in African American communities. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future. Updated: 21 hours ago. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future.
Wave 3
4 people in Kentucky win big in Saturday’s powerball drawing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While someone bought the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket in Southern California, Kentucky Lottery officials said the Commonwealth is still a big winner. Kentucky had four big Powerball winners from Saturday night’s drawing, all of them matched four numbers and the Powerball. One person won...
Wave 3
Largest purebred livestock exposition in the world arrives in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest purebred livestock show in the world is back in Louisville. Livestock exhibitors from across the country will be in town from Nov. 3 to Nov. 17 to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition, drawing in thousands of dollars and guests. Held annually...
Wave 3
Craig Greenberg declared winner of Louisville mayoral race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Craig Greenberg will become the next mayor of the Louisville Metro after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections. Greenberg declared victory in the race on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. “Who’s ready to move Louisville in a new direction?” Greenberg asked in...
Wave 3
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
Wave 3
Temporary lane closures on Cedar Grove Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are lane closures this week that drivers in Bullitt County should know about. The temporary closures will be Cedar Grove Road on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first closure will be at Mooney Lane near mile marker 2.25 and the...
Wave 3
Polls welcome early morning voters throughout Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early risers are casting their ballots at polling places all throughout Jefferson County this morning. Voters should know there that are two sides they can fill out on their ballot. Voters need to bring an acceptable form of identification like a driver’s license or even a...
Wave 3
AP: Morgan McGarvey named Kentucky 3rd District congressman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senator Morgan McGarvey will become the next Kentucky 3rd District congressman after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections. The Associated Press called the race around 8:45 p.m. Decision 2022: Election Results. McGarvey will fill the vacant seat left by current Kentucky 3rd...
Wave 3
Witness in Kevon Lawless trial sentenced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the witnesses in the Kevon Lawless trial has been sentenced after allegedly violating his terms of probation. A judge revoked Evan K. Ross’ probation on Monday after he violated it’s terms. Ross admitted to being the driver of Kevon Lawless who was...
Wave 3
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a growing memorial outside the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Breckenridge Lane in the Hikes Point area for 33-year old Quinton Jones, the man who Louisville Metro police identified as being shot and killed at the location on Friday. LMPD said around 7:15 p.m. on...
Wave 3
Active shooter training held at LaRue County High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement officers participated in active shooter training at LaRue County High School on Monday as students and staff were off for the day. Multiple EMS fire, and police departments partnered together to have a successful training session. Baptist Health Hardin was also able to give...
Comments / 0