Chicago Fire forward Xherdan Shaqiri makes Switzerland World Cup roster

Chicago Fire forward Xherdan Shaqiri has become the latest MLS player confirmed at the 2022 World Cup after being named on Switzerland's roster for the tournament. Murat Yakin revealed his 26-man roster on Wednesday morning, with Shaqiri a key player on the list alongside Premier League stars like Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Denis Zakaria.
CHICAGO, IL
Who could buy Liverpool?

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are selling Liverpool following 12 years of ownership. But who could succeed FSG as the club's owners? Here are some possibilities.
