Arsenal vs Brighton - Carabao Cup: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the Carabao Cup.
Next Southampton manager - the contenders
The candidates who could replace Ralph Hasenhuttl following his sacking from Southampton.
Liverpool vs Derby - Carabao Cup: Team news, lineup & prediction
Team news, predictions and everything else you need to know ahead of Liverpool's Carabao Cup tie against Derby.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
How Tottenham could line up against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.
Unai Emery reveals why he returned to Premier League after Arsenal struggles
Unai Emery reveals why he has returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa after previously struggling as Arsenal boss.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup
Predicting Pep Guardiola's Man City lineup for the Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea.
How can Arsenal win the Europa League?
How Arsenal can go all the way and win the 2022/23 Europa League.
Brentford 1-1 Gillingham (5-6 on pens): Bees dumped out of Carabao Cup by League Two opponents
Brentford suffered a Carabao Cup upset late on Tuesday evening after falling to Gillingham on penalties.
WSL gameweek 6 awards: Player of the week, game of the week, big win of the week & more
90min's weekly WSL awards following gameweek six, with wins for Arsenal, Chelsea and Danielle Carter.
Every Champions League 2022/23 last 16 tie - ranked
Ranking the Champions League last 16 ties from least watchable to absolute box office.
Carabao Cup roundup 8/11/22: Premier League side dumped out by League Two strugglers
It was a busy night of action in the Carabao Cup, and a very bad one for two Premier League sides.
Every referee at the 2022 World Cup
A list of the 36 referees that will be officiating at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Who could buy Liverpool?
Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are selling Liverpool following 12 years of ownership. But who could succeed FSG as the club's owners? Here are some possibilities.
Senegal World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction
Previewing Senegal's participation at the 2022 World Cup, including key players, injuries, tactics and their tournament prediction.
Reece James reacts to devastating World Cup injury blow
Reece James speaks out after missing out on the England squad for the World Cup.
