Lake Charles, LA

calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault After Allegedly Shooting at a Person and Stealing a Bag in a Lake Charles Park

Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Assult After Allegedly Shooting at a Person and Stealing a Bag in a Lake Charles Park. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 7, 2022, that on November 5 at approximately 5:00 p.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a park on August Drive in Lake Charles, Louisiana in response to a shots fired call.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crashing vehicle at Fort Polk

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB/VPSO) - A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and crashing his vehicle at Fort Polk. According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Ray Stolzle was seen driving recklessly at speeds over 100 mph onto oncoming traffic on November 4, around 5:16 p.m. on Hwy 10.
FORT POLK, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles residents exercise their right to vote

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After months of conversations and debates, Election Day is finally here and Lake Area residents are taking full advantage of their right to vote. They joined voters across the country who headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote. Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LC man accused of aggravated assault after firing shots inside local park

A Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection to shots fired at a local park Saturday night. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the August Drive park at about 5 p.m. Nov. 5. She said when they arrived, witnesses told deputies the suspect was still in the area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

I-10 west closed in Lake Charles for major crash

LAKE CHARLES - Two semi-trucks crashed and one is on fire, blocking westbound lanes of I-10 near US-90 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police are asking motorists to avoid I-10 between mile markers 31 & 32 (both directions) while they respond to a vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/zAOfyVfLAR. — KPLC (@KPLC7News) November...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Foster homes needed for children in Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles branch of the Department of Children and Family Services said they are feeling the double-blow of natural disasters and the pandemic on the amount of available foster homes. “We’ve lost 60 to 70 foster homes,” child welfare supervisor Stephanie Duplechain said....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

NOV. 8 ELECTION: Reeves, Elizabeth re-elect mayors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin elected a new mayor Tuesday. The mayors of Elizabeth and Reeves mayors will both serve another term. Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Town of Oberlin:. Larry Alexander will succeed Wayne Smith as mayor...
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Battle of the Bows returns to Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sixth annual Battle of the Bows event took place in Jennings on Saturday, November 5. The event was created as a way to keep the Cajun music culture alive promoting all aspects of the music and Cajun heritage. Each year a legendary Cajun fiddle...
JENNINGS, LA

