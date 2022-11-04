Read full article on original website
Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior
Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Bitcoin volatility hits 2022 low as analysts predict ‘explosive price movement’
Bitcoin volatility has fallen to one of the lowest points in its history, leading analysts to warn that major price movements may follow. The cryptocurrency rose above $21,000 on Friday following a 5 per cent price surge, though remains in the $18,000 to $24,000 range that it has traded within since mid June.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings Crushing the S&P 500 in 2022
Income investors love to target Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. However, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group, companies with at least 50 consecutive years of increased dividend payouts. Clearly, companies in the Dividend King club carry...
NASDAQ
The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income
Electric vehicles. Hydrogen power. Battery technology. The hype around clean energy investments hit stratospheric heights in 2020 and 2021. But in 2022, many investors have felt the air seep out of the clean energy bubble, and many of these stocks are down 80% or even more than 90%. There is a ton of risk in buying into these early-stage clean energy companies since most of them are losing money or not even generating any sales at the moment.
NASDAQ
Buy 5 Tech Stocks at Attractive Valuation to Tap Market Rally
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. In the post-FOMC meeting statement in November, the Fed Chairman clearly indicated that the terminal interest rate in this rate-hiking cycle will be higher than 5%.
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
tipranks.com
Verizon Stock (NYSE: VZ): A Huge Bargain for Dividend Investors
Verizon stock stands out as one of the cheapest, high-yield dividend stocks on the S&P 500. With so much competitive pressure and a recession on the way, the painful trade may be key to standing above the pack in 2023. Shares of fallen telecom titan Verizon (NYSE: VZ) have been...
Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Block, Cardinal Health, ConocoPhillips, Datadog, GoodRx, PepsiCo, WeWork and More
Monday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Altice USA, Arista Networks, Block, Cardinal Health, ConocoPhillips, Datadog, GoodRx, Monster Beverage, PepsiCo, Spirit AeroSystems, Twilio and WeWork.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
High-Dividend Stock ETFs: Morningstar's Favorites
The stock market has been nothing if not volatile in 2022, with the CBOE Volatility Index soaring 49% year to date. One investment that makes sense in times of market turmoil is dividend stocks. You can get a steady, sometimes rising, payout from them plus the opportunity for capital gains.
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Boeing, BP, Costco, DoorDash, Meta Platforms, Okta, Shell, Splunk and More
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Boeing, BP, Costco Wholesale, DoorDash, Dominion Energy, EnLink Midstream, Meta Platforms, NOV, Okta, Sea, Shell and Splunk.
Fed Rate Hikes Spawn 5% Yields for Safe Bonds
While the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases have sent stock prices reeling, they have sent bond yields soaring. And that has made bonds attractive for those of us looking to buttress the fixed-income portion of our portfolios. If you buy safe, individual bonds and hold them until maturity, you will almost surely receive par value for the bonds upon maturity. And you can enjoy yields close to or more than 5%.
protocol.com
Salesforce plans for major layoffs
Salesforce is preparing for a major round of layoffs that could affect as many as 2,500 workers across the software vendor, Protocol has learned, in a bid to cut costs amid a new activist investor challenge and harsh economic conditions. The company plans to lay off a large number of...
As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right
Patrick Collison, chief executive officer of Stripe Inc., speaks at the Italian Tech Week forum in Turin, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. If you have a Twitter account, you’ve most likely seen the backlash from employees who were among widespread layoffs last week via a robotic-type internal memo. But recent weeks have shown that not all layoffs are created equal. In fact, digital payments provider Stripe on Friday showed there’s a far more humane way to deliver bad news.
tipranks.com
Earn Reliable Dividend Income; Bet on this High-Yield Energy Stock
Investors can earn steady dividend income through this energy stock. It has a solid track record of dividend payments and growth. Further, it offers a high dividend yield. The stock market remains volatile amid high inflation and rising interest rates. However, investors can still earn a steady income from stocks with a solid history of dividend payments and growth. Among the reliable dividend stocks, investors could consider investing in TC Energy’s (NYSE:TRP)(TSE:TRP) stock. This energy infrastructure company has a long track record of dividend growth. Moreover, it offers a high dividend yield.
coinchapter.com
Buy The Dip! Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Crashed Today
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu have all seen their prices dip today. While the reasons for these dips are not entirely clear, they come at a time when the overall crypto market is seeing a bit of a pullback. Bitcoin is currently trading for around $19,752, which is down...
Apple Collides With Reality
Supply chain issues and soft demand are expected to hamper iPhone sales and therefore Apple's revenue.
NASDAQ
Better Big Tech Stock: Apple vs. Alphabet
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) moved in opposite directions after their latest earnings reports. Apple's stock jumped nearly 8% on Oct. 28 after it soundly beat Wall Street's expectations, but Alphabet's stock tumbled 9% on Oct. 26 after it broadly missed analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines.
Amazon Leads Tsunami of Terrible Tech News
It's a tsunami of bad news coming from tech. For two years the covid-19 pandemic saw tech-sector saw at least some growth as the rest of the world ground to a halt. People interacted only through the tech companies' products and services. Now the economy is slowing, and the game...
