FHP: 2 seriously injured, 1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that three people are injured after a Thursday night crash on A1A.

According to the crash report, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a 30-year-old man from Brunswick, Georgia was driving his pickup truck southbound on A1A Beach Boulevard south of Ocean Walk Drive behind a motorcycle. The pickup truck was traveling faster than the motorcycle, so the driver traveled into the right lane, striking the west side curb. The driver swerved back into the left lane and hit the back of the motorcycle.

After being hit by the pickup truck, the 55-year-old man and 57-year-old woman on the motorcycle were thrown into the roadway. Their motorbike then struck the east curb. The pickup truck continued to travel south into the northbound lane before traveling onto the shoulder and overturning several times. It came to its final rest in a wooded area off the road.

The two men sustained serious injuries and the woman is in critical condition.

FHP determined that the couple on the motorcycle were from Saint Jerome, Quebec, Canada and were visiting.

FHP also said that the pickup truck driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but the two on the motorcycle were wearing helmets.

