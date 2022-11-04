The New Orleans Saints (3-5) will host the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) at the Superdome for Monday Night Football. Lamar Jackson is coming off a win vs. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers while Andy Dalton and the Saints are looking to keep their win streak going after shutting out Las Vegas, 24-0. Both teams are missing major playmakers for Monday’s contest, so keep your eyes on this line. As more decisions are made regarding who is playing, there may be changes. Here is where it currently stands at SI Sportsbook, with the Ravens favored on the road by -2.5 and the game total at 47.5.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO