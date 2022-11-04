Read full article on original website
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2022 World Cup Trophy Makes a Stop in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowboys Reportedly Made Offer For Notable Wide Receiver
To the disappointment of fans, pundits, and relatives, the Dallas Cowboys didn't acquire a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. Well, at least they tried. Along with discussing a deal for Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cook, the Cowboys inquired about another AFC wideout. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher), Dallas made an offer to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
atozsports.com
Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
Jimmy Johnson Dishes on Relationship With Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones in New Book
29 years after the two helped to guide the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl championships, it’s still tough to make sense of the relationship between Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones. And maybe that perhaps in part to Johnson not understanding his relationship with the Cowboys owner either. Johnson,...
Cowboys Expected to Pursue Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., per Report
Dallas is interested in adding the veteran wide receiver after failing to acquire a wideout prior to the trade deadline.
Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Ezekiel Elliott vs. Tony Pollard Clear
On Friday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that he expects Ezekiel Elliott to return next week against the Green Bay Packers. Tony Pollard shined during Elliott's absence last Sunday, rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns against the Chicago Bears. His performance sparked a debate as to whether he should be the primary running back in Dallas.
Jerry Jones Says He 'Expects' Ezekiel Elliot To Play Sunday vs. Packers
The Dallas Cowboys are on a bye this week after defeating the Chicago Bears 49-29 last Sunday. Making the start for Ezekiel Elliott who was out with a knee/thigh injury last week, Tony Pollard rushed for 131 yards on only 14 carries and found the end zone three times. The strong performance ...
Tua Tagovailoa outduels Justin Fields as Dolphins edge Bears
Tua Tagovailoa passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns and Tyreek Hill had 143 receiving yards and a score as the visiting Miami Dolphins defeated the Chicago Bears 35-32 on Sunday afternoon. Miami (6-3) notched its third straight victory since Tagovailoa returned from a concussion. Despite a standout effort from...
Lions hand Aaron Rodgers, Packers fifth straight loss
Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes and the host Detroit Lions snapped a five-game losing streak while handing the Green Bay Packers their fifth straight loss, 15-9, on Sunday. Goff threw for 137 yards, while Jamaal Williams gained 81 yards on 24 carries. Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell scored the...
One Wish for Every NFL Team in the Season’s Second Half
We’re halfway through the regular season, and that means it’s time for the ol’ midseason reviews. You’ll get a lot of that from the MMQB this week. So this felt like the right place to kick things off. How about we give you one wish for each team over the second half of the season? All right, then …
Chargers vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play?
The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) will take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a matchup of two teams currently in the playoff field, but neither will look like their normal selves. The Falcons had a mixed bag of results in the injury department this week, as...
Fill-in kicker Cameron Dicker leads Chargers past faltering Falcons
Fill-in kicker Cameron Dicker booted a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 20-17 victory over the host Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Austin Ekeler rushed for one touchdown and caught another. Justin Herbert passed for 245 yards, one score and one interception as the Chargers (5-3) won for the fourth time in the past five games.
Seahawks pour it on late to knock off Cardinals
Geno Smith threw two touchdown passes while overcoming a pick-6 to lead the Seattle Seahawks to a 31-21 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in Glendale, Ariz. Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for a game-high 109 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the NFC West-leading Seahawks (6-3), who...
MNF: Ravens and Saints Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The New Orleans Saints (3-5) will host the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) at the Superdome for Monday Night Football. Lamar Jackson is coming off a win vs. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers while Andy Dalton and the Saints are looking to keep their win streak going after shutting out Las Vegas, 24-0. Both teams are missing major playmakers for Monday’s contest, so keep your eyes on this line. As more decisions are made regarding who is playing, there may be changes. Here is where it currently stands at SI Sportsbook, with the Ravens favored on the road by -2.5 and the game total at 47.5.
MNF: Ravens and Saints Player Prop Bets
The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) will travel to the Superdome to square off with the New Orleans Saints (3-5) for Monday Night Football. Both teams are coming off a win and will be looking to keep their streak going. Both teams are also missing major playmakers for Monday’s contest, and that has created some value with a few player props. As more decisions are made regarding who is playing, there may be changes to these numbers – so I’d suggest grabbing these values now. The current game total is set at 47.5 at SI Sportsbook with the Ravens favored by 2.5 points.
Commanders now winning off the field
It didn’t matter much to the happiest crowd since RFK days that the Washington Commanders let another victory slip away. Dan Snyder is selling the team and it was like a liberation day at FedEx Field.
Chiefs prevail in OT, snap losing streak vs. Titans
Harrison Butker kicked a 28-yard field goal with 4:04 left in overtime and Patrick Mahomes passed for 446 yards as the Kansas City Chiefs recorded a 20-17 overtime victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday night. Mahomes established career highs of 43 completions and 68 attempts to help the...
Odell Beckham Jr. wants multi-year deal. Will that work for receiver-needy Dallas Cowboys?
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently said that receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a player he has admired a lot.
