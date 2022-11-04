ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
Tim Allen acts alongside 13-year-old daughter Elizabeth in new 'Santa Clauses' TV series

Tim Allen is wearing his Santa suit once again, but this time it's for the new limited series on Disney+ called "The Santa Clauses." The official trailer — which was released on Thursday, Oct. 27 —shows Allen interacting with his real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick. She plays Sandra, the daughter of Allen's character, Scott Calvin.
A Christmas Story Christmas Will Ignore The Previous Sequel Attempts

Have you heard? HBO Max is giving us something perhaps no one needed: A sequel to the beloved holiday classic "A Christmas Story." Surprisingly, when "A Christmas Story" premiered in 1983, it wasn't nearly the success it became. It only grossed $13 million dollars that year, per Box Office Mojo — which is perhaps less surprising considering what else was released in 1983, like "Tootsie," "Flashdance," "Trading Places," and at No. 1, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." In his review, Roger Ebert said, "My guess is either nobody will go to see it, or millions of people will go to see it." Turns out both are true: While few people saw it when it premiered, its VHS release two years later allowed many to see it, per Vanity Fair, and buy, share, and watch it regularly. When TNT began showing the film on a 24-hour loop in 1997, that solidified its position as a bona fide Christmastime classic — even if not everyone feels it's a good Christmas movie.
A new comedy, ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ is coming to HBO Max | How to watch it

Just in time for the holidays, a new comedy, “A Christmas Story Christmas” is coming to HBO Max. The show is a takeoff of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story.”. The new comedy follows the now-adult Ralphie as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man, according to IMBd.
NCIS: Los Angeles boss confirms fate of original character amid death fears

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers follow. NCIS: Los Angeles returned for its 14th season this week, but fan favourite character Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) was nowhere to be seen, following a series of only sporadic appearances. But that doesn't mean we didn't get an update on what was going...
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives

Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest

For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Jesse Spencer has lined up first major post-Chicago Fire role

Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer has lined up his first major role since exiting NBC’s firefighter drama after 10 seasons as Matt Casey. Spencer is about to return to his Australian roots with a starring role in the Disney Plus Australia original series Last Days of the Space Age hailing from David Chidlow. The new eight-part dramedy is set against the backdrop of 1979 Western Australia and tells the story of three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.

