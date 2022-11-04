Read full article on original website
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
TODAY.com
Tim Allen acts alongside 13-year-old daughter Elizabeth in new 'Santa Clauses' TV series
Tim Allen is wearing his Santa suit once again, but this time it's for the new limited series on Disney+ called "The Santa Clauses." The official trailer — which was released on Thursday, Oct. 27 —shows Allen interacting with his real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick. She plays Sandra, the daughter of Allen's character, Scott Calvin.
A Christmas Story Christmas Will Ignore The Previous Sequel Attempts
Have you heard? HBO Max is giving us something perhaps no one needed: A sequel to the beloved holiday classic "A Christmas Story." Surprisingly, when "A Christmas Story" premiered in 1983, it wasn't nearly the success it became. It only grossed $13 million dollars that year, per Box Office Mojo — which is perhaps less surprising considering what else was released in 1983, like "Tootsie," "Flashdance," "Trading Places," and at No. 1, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." In his review, Roger Ebert said, "My guess is either nobody will go to see it, or millions of people will go to see it." Turns out both are true: While few people saw it when it premiered, its VHS release two years later allowed many to see it, per Vanity Fair, and buy, share, and watch it regularly. When TNT began showing the film on a 24-hour loop in 1997, that solidified its position as a bona fide Christmastime classic — even if not everyone feels it's a good Christmas movie.
A new comedy, ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ is coming to HBO Max | How to watch it
Just in time for the holidays, a new comedy, “A Christmas Story Christmas” is coming to HBO Max. The show is a takeoff of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story.”. The new comedy follows the now-adult Ralphie as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man, according to IMBd.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Los Angeles boss confirms fate of original character amid death fears
NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers follow. NCIS: Los Angeles returned for its 14th season this week, but fan favourite character Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) was nowhere to be seen, following a series of only sporadic appearances. But that doesn't mean we didn't get an update on what was going...
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
Which ‘Good Times’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
When the show's first 13 episodes premiered, a quarter of American TV viewers tuning in to watch. Which actors from the 'Good Times' cast are still alive?
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindness
Mickey KuhnCredit: Photo Courtesy of the city of Marietta; CC-BY-2.0 Mickey Kuhn was the child actor who was famously known for playing Beau Wilkes in the 1939 classic movie, Gone With the Wind.
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
disneydining.com
Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest
For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
musictimes.com
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
Fired `General Hospital' Actor Alleges ABC Wants to Harass His Supporters
Former "General Hospital" actor Ingo Rademacher, whose lawsuit against ABC alleges he was wrongfully fired after 25 years with the show for statements regarding the network's vaccine directive, says he will fight the network's efforts to find out who supported him in his views.
Jesse Spencer has lined up first major post-Chicago Fire role
Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer has lined up his first major role since exiting NBC’s firefighter drama after 10 seasons as Matt Casey. Spencer is about to return to his Australian roots with a starring role in the Disney Plus Australia original series Last Days of the Space Age hailing from David Chidlow. The new eight-part dramedy is set against the backdrop of 1979 Western Australia and tells the story of three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
