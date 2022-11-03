FBI identifies source of New Jersey synagogues threat who 'no longer poses a danger to the community'

Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
News 12
Houses of worship on alert amid FBI warning of ‘credible’ threats to New Jersey synagogues
The FBI has issued a warning about “credible” threats against synagogues in New Jersey. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert,” the agency posted on Twitter.
‘This is what it means to be Jewish in America:’ N.J. rabbis respond to synagogue threats
The person behind threats against New Jersey synagogues has been identified and “no longer poses a danger to the community,” according to the FBI. The person, who hasn’t been named by federal law enforcement, told officials they “harbored anger towards Jewish people, according to the Associated Press.
How antisemitic rhetoric is impacting Jewish communities, and what to do about it
Recent antisemitic incidents have put American Jews on edge. Community leaders hope this moment will finally make clear the importance of education and allyship.
FBI says it received 'credible information' on 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues
The FBI's Newark office announced on Thursday it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey. "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the office tweeted. "We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police." In follow-up tweets, the office said it is "taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are working with our law enforcement partners actively investigating this threat. We are...
Norman Lear Rips Donald Trump, Says Former President’s Recent “Appalling Words” About Jews Remind Him Why He Enlisted To Fight The Nazis
Norman Lear is 100 years old, yet the five-time Emmy winner still remembers the chilling moment more than 90 years ago when he says he heard “the vicious, Antisemitic voice of Father Coughlin railing against American Jews.”. Coughlin was a popular radio preacher in the early part of the...
MSNBC
Trump's antisemitism has nothing to do with people being Jewish. That doesn't make it less dangerous.
It’s been quite a news cycle for headline-inducing antisemitic macro-aggressions. The fallout from Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and his claims Adidas would not take action even if he “said antisemitic s---” (wrong, as we found out Tuesday) continues apace. A white supremacist group in Los Angeles unfurled a “Kanye is right about the Jews” banner on the 405 and performed Nazi salutes for motorists. Jenna Ellis, a former Trump lawyer and current adviser to Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, referred to Democrat Josh Shapiro as “at best a secular Jew.” A white nationalist raged about urinating on the Talmud, and on and on it went.
Newsweek roasted after publishing fact-check denying existence of Antifa groups
Newsweek fact-checked Sen. Ted Cruz after he brought up "Antifa riots" during an appearance on The View. Commentators across Twitter blasted the outlet for gaslighting.
Justice: South Dakota hotel sued for denying rooms to Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners of a Rapid City, South Dakota hotel on Wednesday, alleging that they violated the civil rights of Native Americans by trying to ban them from the property.
Holocaust survivor on Ye, 'This imbecile ought to be ashamed of himself'
MIAMI - Lonny Wilk from the Anti-Defamation League said the reaction to Kanye West's recent string of antisemitic rants was seen immediately. "What we started to see was that extremists around the country had started to become emboldened by that," Wilk said. Kanye, known as Ye, is quoted as saying he could go "Death con 3 on Jewish people." And later saying, "I could say anti-Semitic things and Adidas can't drop me. Now what?"While Adidas did drop him, along with a host of other companies, the ADL said comments like this are dangerous. This, as Florida, is already seeing a spike in hate...
Jewish centers in L.A. remain on alert after individual identified in threats to New Jersey synagogues
Synagogues and Jewish centers in Los Angeles remain on alert after a series of antisemitic incidents.
Trump, Mastriano's wife criticize Jews for not loving Israel enough
Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and the wife of Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, have recently engaged in an unusual form of antisemitism: attacking American Jews for being insufficiently loyal to Israel. The most recent instance was last Saturday, when an Israeli reporter asked Mastriano, a Pennsylvania...
American Jewish Committee urges Amazon to pull antisemitic film Kyrie Irving promoted
Amazon is facing public pressure to stop selling a film that has been widely described as antisemitic and riddled with conspiracy theories. The 2018 film, titled "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" and based on a 2014 book of the same name, claims that Jewish people dominated the slave trade and that the Holocaust never happened.
Kyrie Irving was suspended for promoting an antisemitic film. Here are the origins of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement and its extremist sects.
The Black Hebrew Israelite movement argues that white Jews 'stole' their birthright. Their beliefs have been echoed by celebrities like Kanye West.
Clayton News Daily
Decades of Black history were lost in an overgrown Pennsylvania cemetery until volunteers unearthed more than 800 headstones
Before she became one of America's most-decorated Special Olympics athletes, before the made-for-TV movie and the shared stages with actor Denzel Washington and Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Loretta Claiborne was a great-granddaughter -- of one Anna Johnson. Johnson died mysteriously after the 1969 race riots in Claiborne's hometown...
Clayton News Daily
How the law enforcement response to the Uvalde massacre unfolded as children made chilling 911 calls from inside
On the day of the Uvalde massacre, fourth graders Khloie Torres and Miah Cerrillo, surrounded by the bodies of classmates and their teacher at Robb Elementary School, whispered but managed to speak clearly and politely to a 911 operator. "Please hurry," Khloie, who -- along with Miah -- would survive...
Clayton News Daily
Mother seeks further investigation into death of sons who died after firefighters failed to properly search burning home
The mother of two boys who died following a house fire in Michigan earlier this year is pushing for an independent investigation after two firefighters were accused of lying about properly searching for survivors. Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and his brother Lamar, 9, died soon after a fire at their home...
Florida readies for a rare a red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis.
It’s Monday, Nov. 7, and tomorrow Election Day is finally here. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical storm system may be forming offshore.
Clayton News Daily
Former MoviePass executives face fraud charges
MoviePass's former CEO and the leader of its former parent company have been indicted on securities fraud charges for deceiving investors on the sustainability and profitability of the company's movie-a-day subscription model, according to a Department of Justice release on Friday. J. Mitchell Lowe, previous CEO of the movie ticket...
a-z-animals.com
A Guide To The Iroquois Tribe: Location, Population, and More
A Guide To The Iroquois Tribe: Location, Population, and More. The Iroquois are a group of North American and Turtle Island native people. In its most precise sense, “Iroquois” does not relate to a people but rather to their language. Before the Europeans came, there were five different groups of Iroquois. The five Iroquois tribes spent a lot of time and energy fighting each other until the early 1500s. Legend says that around this time, they realized what they had done wrong and joined together to form a powerful confederation. There were likely other tribes that shared this language but were not part of the Confederacy.
