ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

FBI identifies source of New Jersey synagogues threat who 'no longer poses a danger to the community'

By John Miller, Rob Frehse, Christina Maxouris, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Week

FBI says it received 'credible information' on 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues

The FBI's Newark office announced on Thursday it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey. "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the office tweeted. "We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police." In follow-up tweets, the office said it is "taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are working with our law enforcement partners actively investigating this threat. We are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump's antisemitism has nothing to do with people being Jewish. That doesn't make it less dangerous.

It’s been quite a news cycle for headline-inducing antisemitic macro-aggressions. The fallout from Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and his claims Adidas would not take action even if he “said antisemitic s---” (wrong, as we found out Tuesday) continues apace. A white supremacist group in Los Angeles unfurled a “Kanye is right about the Jews” banner on the 405 and performed Nazi salutes for motorists. Jenna Ellis, a former Trump lawyer and current adviser to Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, referred to Democrat Josh Shapiro as “at best a secular Jew.” A white nationalist raged about urinating on the Talmud, and on and on it went.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Miami

Holocaust survivor on Ye, 'This imbecile ought to be ashamed of himself'

MIAMI - Lonny Wilk from the Anti-Defamation League said the reaction to Kanye West's recent string of antisemitic rants was seen immediately. "What we started to see was that extremists around the country had started to become emboldened by that," Wilk said. Kanye, known as Ye, is quoted as saying he could go "Death con 3 on Jewish people."  And later saying, "I could say anti-Semitic things and Adidas can't drop me. Now what?"While Adidas did drop him, along with a host of other companies, the ADL said comments like this are dangerous. This, as Florida, is already seeing a spike in hate...
FLORIDA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Decades of Black history were lost in an overgrown Pennsylvania cemetery until volunteers unearthed more than 800 headstones

Before she became one of America's most-decorated Special Olympics athletes, before the made-for-TV movie and the shared stages with actor Denzel Washington and Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Loretta Claiborne was a great-granddaughter -- of one Anna Johnson. Johnson died mysteriously after the 1969 race riots in Claiborne's hometown...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Former MoviePass executives face fraud charges

MoviePass's former CEO and the leader of its former parent company have been indicted on securities fraud charges for deceiving investors on the sustainability and profitability of the company's movie-a-day subscription model, according to a Department of Justice release on Friday. J. Mitchell Lowe, previous CEO of the movie ticket...
a-z-animals.com

A Guide To The Iroquois Tribe: Location, Population, and More

A Guide To The Iroquois Tribe: Location, Population, and More. The Iroquois are a group of North American and Turtle Island native people. In its most precise sense, “Iroquois” does not relate to a people but rather to their language. Before the Europeans came, there were five different groups of Iroquois. The five Iroquois tribes spent a lot of time and energy fighting each other until the early 1500s. Legend says that around this time, they realized what they had done wrong and joined together to form a powerful confederation. There were likely other tribes that shared this language but were not part of the Confederacy.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy