Read full article on original website
Related
Hallmark Christmas Movies 2022: full Countdown to Christmas schedule for your holiday viewing
Get in the holiday spirit with the 2022 slate of Hallmark Christmas movies. We've got the full schedule, as well as cast and plot details right here for you.
Hallmark's Kristoffer Polaha Talks 'Funny' New Christmas Film and Hope for His Romance Novels' Evolution
Kristoffer Polaha is helping jumpstart the holiday season. The actor, 45, stars in The Hallmark Channel's We Wish You a Married Christmas with Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), which premieres Saturday, and the actor describes as a "funny" holiday TV movie. "It's a different little film for Hallmark in the sense that...
Clayton News Daily
'A Christmas Story' Cast: Where Are They Now
It's hard to believe it's been almost 40 years since the now-cult-classic holiday movie A Christmas Story first debuted. After all, the Christmas staple becomes more and more lauded with every passing year. What kind of world would it be if we didn't have the image of Flick's tongue sticking to the icy flagpole seared into our brains? Or if Old Man Parker never unearthed the iconic leg lamp from its box? Who would we be without Mother Parker's line, "You'll shoot your eye out!" when Ralphie confessed he wanted a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas? The holidays just wouldn't be the same.
tvinsider.com
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Ralphie Reunites With Old Friends in Full Trailer (VIDEO)
Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) back and dealing with bigger problems than potentially shooting his own eye out with a Red Ryder BB Gun in the new trailer for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story Christmas. The film arriving Thursday, November 17, follows the beloved character as he navigates the challenges...
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
TVGuide.com
Lifetime's Christmas Movie Schedule 2022
Ho ho hope you're ready to start decking the halls, because Lifetime has announced the lineup for the "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" 2022 winter event. The movies sound just as charming and festive as ever, with titles like A Country Christmas Harmony, A Christmas to Treasure, and The Holiday Dating Guide getting us all in the mood for snow. There's something about those "big executive returns to small hometown and finds the love of their life" storylines that just never seem to get old this time of year, and we're here for it.
Clayton News Daily
'Gremlins,' 'Die Hard' and More! The 16 Best '80s Christmas Movies
This is the ultimate retro guide to '80s Christmas in movies! We've rounded up the 16 best and most iconic 1980s Christmas movies. This list includes family movies, animation, comedies, dramas, classic TV specials and even some offbeat genre holiday selections. Unless otherwise specified, all titles are available on Blu-Ray/DVD, and to rent and purchase on major movie streaming platforms.
A Christmas Story Christmas Will Ignore The Previous Sequel Attempts
Have you heard? HBO Max is giving us something perhaps no one needed: A sequel to the beloved holiday classic "A Christmas Story." Surprisingly, when "A Christmas Story" premiered in 1983, it wasn't nearly the success it became. It only grossed $13 million dollars that year, per Box Office Mojo — which is perhaps less surprising considering what else was released in 1983, like "Tootsie," "Flashdance," "Trading Places," and at No. 1, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." In his review, Roger Ebert said, "My guess is either nobody will go to see it, or millions of people will go to see it." Turns out both are true: While few people saw it when it premiered, its VHS release two years later allowed many to see it, per Vanity Fair, and buy, share, and watch it regularly. When TNT began showing the film on a 24-hour loop in 1997, that solidified its position as a bona fide Christmastime classic — even if not everyone feels it's a good Christmas movie.
HGTV
HGTV Gifts Fans With 2 New Christmas Movies
Perhaps our favorite present this holiday season: HGTV is gifting us with not just one, but two (!) festive movies dropping on discovery+ beginning Friday, November 11. The best part? They feature longtime HGTV stars (drumroll, please): Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier and Love It or List It co-host Hilary Farr. With sparkling seasonal decor, yuletide culinary delights and budding romances, the films, with their home improvement storylines, were created to appeal to HGTV fans who love holiday content.
Hallmark Christmas Movies Are Now Streaming on Peacock TV — Just in Time for The Holidays!
Even though Halloween was only like three days ago, the Christmas season already appears to be in full swing with the news that the Hallmark Channel has teamed up with Peacock to give subscribers access to all the festive films their hearts desire. As of yesterday, the Hallmark Channel is now streaming all of its beloved Christmas movies on the NBC Universal owned Peacock platform. The proclaimed “first-of-its-kind” partnership includes both on demand streaming of Hallmark movies and shows — and live streaming from the Hallmark channel (great news for cord cutters!). Other than the Christmas content, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama will also be available.
Watch: 'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
HBO Max released the full trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas" on Tuesday. The sequel to 1983's "A Christmas Story" premieres Nov. 17.
Albia Newspapers
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Peter Billingsley Previews Ralphie’s Next Chapter
Sad tidings begin A Christmas Story Christmas, a follow-up film to the 1983 holiday classic. Ralphie Parker (a returning Peter Billingsley, who also narrates!), now grown and an aspiring novelist, gets a dreaded phone call from his loving mother (Julie Hagerty) during Christmas 1973. “It’s the passing of Ralphie’s father...
wegotthiscovered.com
It’s all holiday cheer at ‘The Santa Clauses’ red carpet premiere
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with Tim Allen’s grand return to playing jolly old Santa Claus himself in Disney Plus’ The Santa Clauses. Alongside their family and the jolly elves we’ve grown to love, Mr. and Mrs. Claus (Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell) took to the red carpet for the premiere event, and there was a nostalgic sense of magic as they reunited once more to tell the story we grew up with.
Clayton News Daily
How To Say Merry Christmas in 26 Different Languages
You probably know the meaning of Feliz Navidad thanks to a certain Christmas song, but can you say “Merry Christmas” in Romanian? It’s almost Christmastime all over the world, and people are wishing family, friends and neighbors a merry Christmas in many different languages. So how can you say "Merry Christmas" in different languages? Here are a few so you know.
MeTV will air The Andy Griffith Show Christmas special twice this year
The Andy Griffith Christmas specialVocal media screenshot. The date was December 19, 1960, and it has gone down in history. This is the night The Andy Griffith Show aired its one and only Christmas episode in eight seasons. This program was so endearing to fans that the producers never tried for another one. Will Wright did an excellent job of portraying hardware store owner Ben Weaver who came across as Mayberry's resident Ebeneezer Scrooge. Instead of "humbug", his slogan was "Christmas Bah"!
‘Wednesday’: Will the Goth Teen Feel the Spark of Romance While at Nevermore?
Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' series has the goth teen attend a new school and solve a few murders. Along the way, Wednesday Addams might find friendship and romance, like her parents.
Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer
Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...
ABC News
Watch new trailer for holiday comedy 'Spirited,' starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds
The official trailer has arrived for the upcoming holiday musical comedy "Spirited," starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer. The film is a retelling of "A Christmas Carol," the Charles Dickens Christmas classic -- but with a slight twist: It's told from the ghosts' perspective, with Ferrell playing the Ghost of Christmas Present.
startattle.com
When I Think of Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Sara returns to her hometown to help her mom move and is surprised when her ex-boyfriend Josh is back home. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh hatch a plan for the Christmas concert that will take them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday they will all remember. Startattle.com – When I Think of Christmas 2022.
Popculture
Peacock Bringing Back Iconic Horror Franchise for Prequel Series
Peacock has revealed that it is bringing back an iconic horror franchise for a prequel series. According to Variety, the streamer will be the home of Crystal Lake, an "expanded prequel" series to Friday the 13th. The show is being written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller —who wrote the original Friday the 13th movie, kickstarting the franchise — will also serve as an executive producer.
Comments / 0