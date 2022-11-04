Read full article on original website
New AP Top 25 Poll released after chaotic Week 10 of college football
A couple of big-time matchups got a lot of the attention in Week 10, but the excitement spread all throughout college football this weekend. Nine ranked teams fell during Week 10, and those chaotic results have impacted the AP Top 25 Poll in a big way. Georgia was the No....
Oregon coach has great response to question about Auburn rumor
Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a great response to a question about a rumor tying him to the Auburn job. Lanning is in his first year as Oregon’s head football coach after previously serving as Georgia’s head coach. Lanning’s Ducks lost their opener to Georgia badly, but they have won eight in a row since and are 8-1.
Pac-12 TV outrage: Why one of the Nov. 19 showdowns will air in the night window on ESPN
The announcement came Monday at 10 a.m. sharp, directly from Pac-12 HQ:. One of the conference’s two mega-collisions on Nov. 19 — either Utah at Oregon or USC at UCLA — would receive primetime treatment from Fox (5 p.m.). The other would be relegated to the night window on ESPN.
Kirk Herbstreit thinks the No. 6 Oregon Ducks should be in the College Football Playoff
While we all wait for the official College Football Playoff rankings to be released on Tuesday night for the second time this season, don’t be surprised to see endless predictions for what the top half of the top 25 will look like. Here at Ducks Wire, we already gave our prediction for what things will look like after a wild weekend of football that saw three teams in the top 6 get beat. Until the rankings are released, everyone will offer their opinion on how things will shake out. We like to look at some of the industry leaders to see what...
Girls soccer: State semifinal action from across Oregon
The stage is set for state championship action on Saturday for Oregon high school soccer fans as the semifinals were played on Tuesday. All state championship games will be played on Saturday. The 6A and 5A games will be at Hillsboro Stadium while the 4A and 3A/2A/1A games will be at Liberty High School.
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen
Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum. She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.
Volleyball: Valley Catholic cruises past hot-streaking Burns to claim Class 3A state title, its third trophy in four seasons
Entering the Class 3A volleyball state championship against Valley Catholic on Saturday night, the Burns Hilanders hadn’t lost a match since Sept. 1, but the Valiants had other plans. No. 5 Valley Catholic (22-6) cruised past the No. 6 Hilanders (30-4) in straight-set fashion (25-15, 25-19, 27-25), outlasting an...
Girls soccer: Abigail Cox’s 95th-minute goal leads Jesuit to the state championship game in victory over Tualatin
Almost 100 minutes into a battle with Tualatin, the Jesuit girls soccer team needed a spark on offense or risk Tuesday night’s Class 6A semifinal game going to a penalty kick shootout. At the 95th minute, Kaitlyn Maclennan sent a corner kick into the box. After a little bit...
Outrage, frustration pour out from USC, UCLA fans after kickoff time news is released
The Pac-12 and the entire college football world are waiting for November 19. On that day, Utah faces Oregon, and UCLA faces USC in a pair of conference-altering games that will decide the conference championship game matchup and a whole lot more. The College Football Playoff race will be affected...
Pac-12 Bowl Projections: 8 of 12 Experts Have Pac-12 Team in CFP
Seven sites put Oregon in the College Football Playoff national semifinals; one has UCLA in the final four.
