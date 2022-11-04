ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah’s ‘favorite’ Girlfriend Collective leggings are 20% off right now

By Hannah Southwick
 5 days ago
It might be the, ahem, prime time to score these leggings on Amazon. WireImage; Girlfriend Collective

Page Six may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Whether you’re looking for new leggings or a leg up on holiday shopping, Oprah’s got you covered.

The media mogul is providing gift inspiration galore with with 2022 Favorite Things List, which includes 104 picks ranging from luxury beauty buys to under-$50 stocking stuffers.

Among her stylish selections? The Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging ($70, originally $88), which is currently 20% off on Amazon.

“The husband-and-wife team behind Girlfriend Collective (Gayle, a huge fan, told me about them) is making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XS to 6XL,” Winfrey wrote of her friend Gayle King, who inspired several picks on this year’s list.

For lounging or sweating in style, the Oprah-loved leggings are available in five jewel-tone shades.

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging ($70, originally $88)

“The pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression and high-waisted, and 79 percent of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles,” the former talk show host added.

Winfrey’s far from the only star sporting Girlfriend Collective’s sporty styles, as stars like Kerry Washington, Brie Larson, Mindy Kaling and Kendall Jenner are also fans.

Jenner owns the brand’s Fern Float Ultralight Legging ($55, originally $78), which you can score on sale right now on Girlfriend Collective’s website.

Kendall Jenner paired a Good American top with her Girlfriend Collective Fern Foat Ultralight Leggings last year. GC Images
Ariana Grande wears her Girlfriend Collective unitard on repeat. arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande’s similarly hooked on the brand’s stretchy styles, as she’s stepped out in the Earth Cami Unitard ($88) on multiple occasions — one of the many workout onesies stars have been wearing as one-and-done outfits as of late.

And Girlfriend Collective’s leggings aren’t the only Oprah “favorite” with a huge celebrity following, as the billionaire’s beloved Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare products — including the Glow Drops ($60) — count fellow stars like Victoria Beckham and Emily Ratajkowski as fans.

Sturm’s line is similarly marked down right now, as it’s included in this year’s Sephora Holiday Sale — along with a slew of other star-approved and royal-loved products.

