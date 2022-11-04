Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Campaign Announced Over 2 Million Doors Knocked

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign today announced it has knocked on two million individual doors across the state of Florida with less than one week to Election Day.

Campaign staff and volunteers have combined to produce unprecedented voter contact and are working to deliver a resounding victory on November 8th.

Governor DeSantis ’ Freedom Agenda is delivering historic results: securing parental rights in education, safe communities, record tax relief , and a protected environment.

“Team DeSantis is knocking on doors across the state of Florida to directly share how the Freedom Agenda is keeping Florida free,” said the campaign.

“We are seeing such overwhelming enthusiasm because of the policy accomplishments we’ve been able to deliver for the people of Florida. We have ensured parental rights in education, provided the largest tax relief package in state history, kept our communities safe, and restored our Everglades and natural resources. We’ve achieved so much in the past four years for Florida, and we’ve only just begun. Together, we will Keep Florida Free,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis said, “We recently announced that 1.1 million Florida mamas have been mobilized through Mamas for DeSantis , and today’s historic announcement is further proof that Florida is fired up and ready to work hard to re-elect our Governor. Our incredible volunteers and supporters have powered the largest movement of parents in Florida history to re-elect Governor DeSantis.”

In just four months, Mamas for DeSantis has made tangible outreach to Republican, Democrat, and Independent mamas, and new Florida mamas.

In June, the First Lady announced Mamas for DeSantis and set the goal of signing up one million mamas across the state of Florida. With today’s announcement, Mamas for DeSantis is the largest parent-led movement in Florida history.

“I am proud to announce that we have secured more than one million mamas across the state of Florida who are voting to re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis , the most pro-parent Governor in the country,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “As a father of three children, ages 5, 4, and 2, the Governor has had mamas’ backs for the past four years and now it’s time for us to have his back. We are 1.1 million mamas on a mission to re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis and deliver a huge victory for freedom on November 8th.”

“The First Lady has worked hard and mobilized 1.1 million moms to help Keep Florida Free on November 8th. Florida is the best place in the nation to raise a family. We stand up for children by keeping schools open, protecting our communities, preventing woke indoctrination of our kids, and protecting parents’ rights. We are providing record tax relief for families – from diapers and household items to pet food. As Governor, we will continue to deliver for Florida families,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

In August, Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign announced the DeSantis Playbook, a first-of-its-kind resource for Floridians that details the Governor’s Freedom Agenda that has made Florida a national leader for parental rights, law and order, environmental protection, and fiscally-sound economic policies.

Since then, mamas have organized Playbook Club meetings of their own, sharing with their communities about how the Governor has made a positive impact in their lives.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement