ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Powerball jackpot is $1.6 billion: How to play, where to buy tickets in SLO County

By John Lynch
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

Without a winner in recent weeks, the multi-state Powerball jackpot has climbed to record heights and is now at $1.6 billion for Saturday’s drawing.

That’s up from $1.2 billion on Wednesday, and it’s got a lot of people who may not normally play suddenly showing interest in buying a ticket or 10.

Want to get in on the action? Here’s how you can take a shot at the record-setting prize in San Luis Obispo County.

Where and how to buy Powerball tickets in SLO County

California is one of 45 states (plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) that participate in the Powerball lottery, and tickets are sold at a variety of locations around SLO County, including liquor, grocery and drug stores as well as gas stations and other spots.

The California Lottery maintains a list of retailers where lottery tickets for Mega Millions, Powerball and scratch tickets are sold. Enter your zip code, city, street or store name to find a vendor near you.

Powerball costs $2 per ticket, which cannot be canceled or refunded.

Drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7:59 p.m., and you must purchase your ticket by 7 p.m. on the day of the draw to enter.

How to find out if you’re a winner

To find out if you’ve won the jackpot, check the lottery’s website for winning numbers and prize amounts, or use the lottery’s mobile app.

The app allows users to scan tickets using the Check-A-Ticket feature, which is also available at lottery retail locations.

Of course, the odds of winning the grand prize are extremely low, currently set at 1 in 292,201,338.

But that’s still better than your chance of winning if you don’t play, right?

What prizes are available in this drawing?

To win the jackpot, all six numbers including the Powerball must match. But there are other prize s available beyond the massive $1.6 billion jackpot.

  • Matching the Powerball will win a prize of $4.
  • Matching a number plus the Powerball will win a prize of $4.
  • Matching two numbers and the Powerball wins a $7 prize, which can also be won with three matching numbers.
  • Matching three numbers and the Powerball, or matching four numbers, will win $100.
  • Matching four numbers and the Powerball wins $50,000.
  • Matching five numbers wins $1 million.
  • Matching all five numbers and the Powerball wins the grand prize.

There are also five “power play” multipliers, which can multiply any win below the $50,000 prize by two, three, four, five or 10.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

A Couple of Days in Cayucos, the ‘Last Great California Beach Town’

It was our first trip with the baby. We figured a destination two hours away was the sweet spot ― far enough to feel like we traveled but still close enough to Santa Barbara to make a quick retreat if necessary. And since two hours south would put us somewhere in L.A. (no thanks) we looked north.
CAYUCOS, CA
syvnews.com

Route One Farmers Market to roll through Lompoc as county’s first mobile market

Route One Farmers Market is picking up speed after three years and is set to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in the coming weeks. The nonprofit, which continues to host its weekly community farmers market in Vandenberg Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Rd., will soon make its way through local neighborhoods.
LOMPOC, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Former Calaveras Saddle Queen crowned Miss Rodeo California 2023

McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month. Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
3K+
Followers
172
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy