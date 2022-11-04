Powerball jackpot is $1.6 billion: How to play, where to buy tickets in SLO County

Without a winner in recent weeks, the multi-state Powerball jackpot has climbed to record heights and is now at $1.6 billion for Saturday’s drawing.

That’s up from $1.2 billion on Wednesday, and it’s got a lot of people who may not normally play suddenly showing interest in buying a ticket or 10.

Want to get in on the action? Here’s how you can take a shot at the record-setting prize in San Luis Obispo County.

Where and how to buy Powerball tickets in SLO County

California is one of 45 states (plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) that participate in the Powerball lottery, and tickets are sold at a variety of locations around SLO County, including liquor, grocery and drug stores as well as gas stations and other spots.

The California Lottery maintains a list of retailers where lottery tickets for Mega Millions, Powerball and scratch tickets are sold. Enter your zip code, city, street or store name to find a vendor near you.

Powerball costs $2 per ticket, which cannot be canceled or refunded.

Drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7:59 p.m., and you must purchase your ticket by 7 p.m. on the day of the draw to enter.

How to find out if you’re a winner

To find out if you’ve won the jackpot, check the lottery’s website for winning numbers and prize amounts, or use the lottery’s mobile app.

The app allows users to scan tickets using the Check-A-Ticket feature, which is also available at lottery retail locations.

Of course, the odds of winning the grand prize are extremely low, currently set at 1 in 292,201,338.

But that’s still better than your chance of winning if you don’t play, right?

What prizes are available in this drawing?

To win the jackpot, all six numbers including the Powerball must match. But there are other prize s available beyond the massive $1.6 billion jackpot.

Matching the Powerball will win a prize of $4.

Matching a number plus the Powerball will win a prize of $4.

Matching two numbers and the Powerball wins a $7 prize, which can also be won with three matching numbers.

Matching three numbers and the Powerball, or matching four numbers, will win $100.

Matching four numbers and the Powerball wins $50,000.

Matching five numbers wins $1 million.

Matching all five numbers and the Powerball wins the grand prize.

There are also five “power play” multipliers, which can multiply any win below the $50,000 prize by two, three, four, five or 10.